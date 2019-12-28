CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have an update on a special 'Mi Gente' report we brought you earlier this month about a Sinton man with an incredible singing voice.

You've probably seen Patrick Anzaldua walking around the community of Sinton with his guitar. Patrick also goes by his stage name of Patrick Wayne. Patrick opened up during the interview about living with autism and his passion for country music.

Since our story aired, Patrick's talent has caught the attention of a lot of people including a local music producer who is giving him a big opportunity.

Patrick says he prefers to sing honky-tonk songs. He calls it beer drinking music.

We caught up with Patrick at a Corpus Christi studio. It's a little different from what he's used to. Up until now he's played in local restaurants, small rodeos, and in his living room where he shoots YouTube videos on his phone of him playing his music.

"After Roland reached out to me, I thought it might be the right time to do it," said Patrick 'Wayne' Anzaldua.

The opportunity for the man with the guitar came from a man in a mask. Music producer Roland Gutierrez also known as 'Beatzilla-X' says Patrick caught his attention after seeing his story on 3 News.

"It was just such a beautiful story. My chills had chills," Gutierrez said. "I told myself I want to reach out to him and donate studio time for him, because he is blessed with some amazing talent."

Patrick recorded two songs, one of which is an original called, 'A man named Jones.' It's a song he wrote based on the heartbreak he felt after the passing of country legend George Jones.

"To me, it meant a lot. I always wanted to record a song at a studio," Patrick Wayne said.

Gutierrez says he thinks Patrick Wayne's talent is one that should be shared with the world.

"He deserves to get heard," Gutierrez said.

Patrick hopes the professional recordings will help one of his dreams come true which is starting his own band.

You can contact Patrick at patrickanzaldua795@gmail.com.