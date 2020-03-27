CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mustang Island State Park will be closed to the public after an employee was deemed to be 'presumed positive' for the virus, according to officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Officials say the employee worked as a collector in the park's office and fee booth and regularly interacted with park visitors. The employee has not been to the park since March 18.

3News wants to emphasize this person is not a confirmed positive case at this time.

Read the statement from TPWD here:

"March 27, 2020 – Mustang Island State Park is closed. Check here for updates.

TPWD was notified of a presumed positive case of COVID-19 at Mustang Island State Park on March 26. This individual is a park employee who works as a fee collector in the park’s office and fee booth and regularly interacts with park visitors. Their last day in the park was March 18. While we have not received official confirmation of a COVID-19 diagnosis, out of an abundance of caution, Mustang Island State Park will remain closed to the public in order to ensure the safety and well-being of our visitors and staff until further notice.

All camping and day use reservations scheduled between March 27 and April 6 will be notified about refunds. Check the Texas State Parks Alert Map or the park's website regularly for updates."

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials have reported a total of 18 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Nueces County.

16 cases have been determined to be travel-related. One was person-to-person, and one is still under investigation.

There have still been zero deaths from COVID-19 in Nueces County.

12 cases are male, and 6 are female.

The affected age groups include:

0-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 1

40-49: 6

50-59: 2

60-69: 6

70-79: 2

80-89: 0

90+: 0

Testing is taking place at the parking lot of the old Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital. People who have symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to follow a two-step process.

First call the Public Health District at 361-826-7200 for an assessment to determine if you meet the criteria for testing. Then you can schedule an appointment at the drive-thru screening center.

Each person will receive two swabs, one for the nose and another for the throat. Those will be taken for testing. It takes three or four days for the tests to process and the results will be sent to your doctor.

