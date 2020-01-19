CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man still remains at large following a shooting near Mustang Island.

Corpus Christi and Port Aransas police said it was just after 5 p.m. Saturday night they received a call that a man had been shot in the leg off Highway 361 and Beach Access Road 2.

First responders told 3News it took about 15 minutes to find the victim when they got on scene because he was deep in the dunes.

He was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

Crews spent the next few hours searching for the suspect, and even brought in a drone to find him, but weren't able to find him.

Once found, he faces a charge of aggravated assault.

Police said the suspect is describe to be a while male with a black hoodie.

If you have any information that can help, call Corpus Christi police at

(361) 886-2600 or Port Aransas police at (361) 749-6241.

