CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday night many gathered to celebrate an organization that's been around for 100 years.

The Corpus Christi Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) celebrated their 100th anniversary with a banquet at the American Bank Center.

The event's guest speaker was Dr. Ruth Simmons, the first African American President at an Ivy League Institution, who expressed her sense of pride for the organization.

"Not many can claim they've endured as a relevant and effective organization for over 100 year," Simmons said. "100 years. So, congratulations on this milestone."

NAACP's goal is to ensure everyone, regardless of their political, educational, social and economic standpoints, is treated fairly and equally.

