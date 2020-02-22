NACOGDOCHES, Texas — According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, 23-year-old Ethan Smith from Nacogdoches has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a morning accident on US 259.

A preliminary investigation reveled that at 11 a.m. a 2010 International truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling south. A disabled vehicle was parked on the southbound shoulder.

For an unknown reason the driver of the disabled vehicle walked into the outside lane when the truck tractor semi-trailers truck him.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Luis Moreno from Laredo, Texas, was not injured.