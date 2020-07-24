x
NAS-Kingsville hosts foreign object debris training

Debris can be anything from loose hardware to building materials to wildlife.

At NAS-Kingsville, crews did some training in case they had confronted what they call foreign object debris. It can be very damaging for aircraft jet engines.

Debris can be anything from loose hardware to building materials to wildlife. The debris is most commonly found on taxiways and runways.

