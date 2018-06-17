One gunman is dead and 20 people were injured, including four critically, in a shooting early Sunday at an all-night arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey, authorities said.

At least two suspects began shooting about 2:45 a.m. at the Art All Night festival, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

One of the suspects, a 33-year-old man, was killed, Onofri said. The other suspect, who wasn't identified at a Sunday morning news conference, is in police custody.

One of the most seriously injured victims was a 13-year-old boy, Onofri said.

“He is in extremely critical condition," Onofri said. “It absolutely could have been worse given the confined space and the number of shots that appear to have been fired."

Among the injured: 18 were treated at Capital Health System, including 15 for gunshot wounds; two were treated at St. Francis Medical Center, one for a gunshot wound; and one was transferred to Cooper Hospital.

About 1,000 people attended the festival and the shooting started a stampede, authorities said. The event at the Roebling Market didn't have metal-detectors at the doors.

“All shootings, whether larger or small, are a crisis," Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson said. “This isn’t just a random act of violence. This is a public health issue."

Angelo Nicolo told Philadelphia 6ABC TV that he and his brother were at the event when they heard loud popping sounds. He said people started running down the street.

“I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg,” Nicolo said. “They bandaged him up and whisked him away.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

