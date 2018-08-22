10 affordable U.S. beach hotels for a summer getaway
Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa, South Carolina: Golf enthusiasts, families with kids, and beach-loving pals all commingle at this property on the southeastern side of Hilton Head Island. Given that it’s a short drive from major shopping malls and several great championship golf courses – plus offers direct access to a beautiful white-sand beach – guests can choose just how active or lazy they want to be while on vacation. And a spa, fitness center, several dining options, an outdoor pool with beach views, and a comprehensive kids’ program only further that claim.
Costa d’Este Beach Resort, Vero Beach: With a beachfront address and star status (the property is owned by singer Gloria Estefan and her husband), you might think that this resort comes with a high price tag, but you’d be wrong. Affordable and modern, this breezy Vero Beach hotel is the perfect spot to savor the season.
On top of access to a beautiful beach, the property puts a full-service spa, an attractive outdoor pool, a stylish restaurant serving locally sourced fare, and elegant rooms (some of which have ocean views) all within guests’ reach. If you don’t take our word for it, the door hangers encapsulate the experience best – they read: “Too Fabulous to Be Disturbed.”
Beachfront Manor Hotel, Oregon: Choosing to travel with your sweetheart is simple, but finding a hotel that’s both romantic and affordable can be tough. Enter: the budget-friendly Beachfront Manor Hotel, a serene hillside property overlooking the sandy shores of Oregon’s Pacific Coast.
In addition to the ocean views and quiet beach atmosphere, rose petals and chocolates on the beds add a touch of romance to the rooms and suites, most of which also come with fireplaces and balconies. Some units have hot tubs on the decks to heat things up even more.
The King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort, St. Simons Island  Originally built as a dance club in 1935, this Georgia hotel has earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. These days, it largely caters to vacationing couples and families, with several pools (including one with an adjacent hot tub), on-site tennis courts, a spa, restaurant and white-sand beach with umbrellas, chairs and water-sports equipment for rent.
Even more to do and see, including a cluster of restaurants and shops, awaits approximately 2 miles away, and St. Simons Island Lighthouse Museum is a mile down the beach.
Dunes Village Resort, Myrtle Beach: Sneak in one last summer trip before school starts and head to Dunes Villages Resort, a family-friendly property on a wide stretch of beach. Amenities – like several water slides, a pirate ship-themed playground, lazy river, indoor and outdoor pools and lots of games – are kid-approved. Meanwhile, adults will appreciate the on-site spa, several restaurants and full or partial ocean views from the rooms.
Sandpeddler Inn & Suites, North Carolina: Travelers looking for a budget beach getaway with no bells and whistles will find just that at the Sandpeddler Inn & Suites. Located across the street from the ocean and Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, this small, simple hotel maximizes its position. For example, each of the rooms is an individually owned one-bedroom condo with a kitchen (or kitchenette) and balcony or terrace with ocean views. There’s also a small outdoor pool, and free continental breakfast, but don’t expect many other amenities. The overall atmosphere is relaxed, attracting mainly couples and families in search of a low-key, laid-back vacation.
Sea Crest Inn, Cape May: The Jersey Shore has a reputation of being a rowdy, party-oriented destination filled with scantily-clad, spray-tanned crowds. And while parts certainly fit that mold, there’s more to the coastal region. Take, for example, the Sea Crest Inn, located on the quiet end of Cape May. Owned and operated by a local couple, this affordable, no-frills hotel has clean rooms, comfy beds and friendly staff. Though there’s not a laundry list of amenities offered – features include a heated pool, whirlpool and picnic area with a barbecue grill – most travelers are here for the beach, which conveniently sits across the street. Guests here are mostly couples and adults (though children are welcome), adding to the overall peaceful vibe.
Sonesta Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Located directly across the street from Fort Lauderdale Beach, this 240-room hotel prioritizes fun in the sun. The property buzzes with activity, as travelers – couples, families and even pre- and post-cruise crowds – funnel in and out throughout the day on the way to the beach, pool and elegant on-site restaurant. Speaking of which, the hotel’s outdoor pool is lovely, with palm trees towering above, but it’s on the small side, as is the spa and fitness center. But the ocean views – especially from the rooms – are the star here.
South Beach Biloxi Hotel & Suites, Mississippi: The only Biloxi hotel that sits directly on a sandy beach, this all-suites property brings a dose of Miami to Mississippi. Its South Beach-inspired decor – including a blue and white exterior and pretty mosaic tiling – stands out, and its spacious suites with small kitchens and living areas make it a perfect pick for guests looking to stay a while. If you’d rather not get sandy, but still want to work on your tan, spend the day lounging by the small outdoor pool. For a little more action, visitors can hit up the nearby casinos or cafe and bar serving unpretentious fare, like pizza and nachos.
Suites at Congress Ocean Drive, Miami: Situated smack in the middle of Ocean Drive, and across the street from a world-famous beach, this affordable property occupies a prime piece of South Beach real estate. In addition to a beachfront location (beach chairs and umbrellas are included in the resort fee), the Congress has fun clubs at its doorstep – thumping beats and all – that draw lots of party-minded travelers. But its modern, massive suites provide a calm refuge from the area’s bumping joints. The heated rooftop pool with beautiful panoramic views of the ocean is another low-key spot to unwind after a night of carousing.

Memorial Day feels like a distant memory, July Fourth is finished, and your summer Fridays are fleeting by. Before you know it, Labor Day will be long gone, too, and the summer will quickly wind down. If you’ve only made one trip to the beach this season, don’t worry, there’s still time to get away from it all. Below, Oyster.com rounded up 10 affordable U.S. beach hotels that will help you squeeze in one last summer hurrah.

World's best beaches: 2018 TripAdvisor award winners
TripAdvisor has named its 2018 Travelers' Choice award winners for world's best beaches. Here's a countdown of the top 25 in the USA and the World. No. 1 in the USA is Clearwater Beach, Fla. About a forty minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. “GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!” shared a TripAdvisor traveler. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa)
No. 2. Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida. Less than thirty minutes south of Sarasota, Siesta Beach on Siesta Key is renowned for its eight mile stretch of sugar-fine, quartz-white sand. It’s also a great spot for kids to collect seashells and sand dollars. “It is a very large beach that accommodates lots of people — it has lots of parking, picnic tables, BBQ, there is also a snack shop. It gets very crowded so timing is important,” added a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Tropical Beach Resorts, from $295 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $238 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to SRQ (Sarasota)
No. 3. Ka'anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii. Among the most visited beach in West Maui, this area is a popular spot for quiet relaxation or water sports. It’s also famous for the daily cliff diving ceremony off of the beach’s northernmost cliffs known as “Puu Kekaa” or Black Rock. According to a TripAdvisor reviewer, “Amazing this time of year. Right from the beach we saw amazing whale breaches. The sand is amazing and the beach is well kept up!” • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Lahaina Shores Beach Resort, from $289 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $382 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to OGG (Kahului)
No. 4. South Beach – Miami Beach, Fla. People watching is a great pastime in Miami's South Beach, which draws celebrities and models. Travelers love the wide, fine, white sand-covered beaches as well as the surrounding area, known for wild nightlife and excellent restaurants. “Direct access to the beach! The promenade is always full of people walking, biking and strolling with their dogs and families. Very clean and well-kept area,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Room Mate Lord Balfour, from $264 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $107 round-trip from LGA (New York) to MIA (Miami)
No. 5. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve – Honolulu, Hawaii. Located on the southeast coast of Oahu, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is one of Hawaii’s most popular natural attractions. Travelers note that the beach is good for swimming, snorkeling, sunbathing and picnicking. According to a TripAdvisor user, “One of my favorite places to visit in Hawaii. I sincerely appreciate the staff’s every effort to preserve and respect marine/aquatic life. I would have given it a 5 star except for the very limited parking.” • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Park Shore Waikiki, from $186 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $416 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to HNL (Honolulu)
No. 6. Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla. With miles of sun kissed beachfront and an easy walk from many hotels, restaurants and activities, Fort Lauderdale Beach is a favorite among travelers. Families often rave about the beach’s cleanliness, warm water, on duty lifeguards, and beautiful palm trees. “Nice place to enjoy the Atlantic breezes and take in the sun rays. It is beautifully maintained and very clean. Also there are many establishments across the boulevard where you can have food and drinks,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Snooze, from $240 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $99 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to MIA (Miami)
No. 7. Saint Pete Beach, Fla. Saint Pete Beach is famous for its golden-white sand and aquatic activities, such as parasailing, stand-up paddle boarding and windsurfing. This gorgeous, laid-back beach is also known for glorious sunsets. “The sand is soft and easy to walk on. The water was gentle and clean. The place is well-groomed and offers a huge expanse of play area,” commented a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Postcard Inn on the Beach, from $264 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $193 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to TPA (Tampa)
No. 8. Hollywood Beach – Hollywood, Fla. Hollywood Beach is well known as a family-friendly place due to the calm water, available bathroom facilities, live entertainment and the nearby restaurants across the large Boardwalk. “Hollywood Beach is clean and beautiful. The boardwalk is great for biking, walking, enjoying a meal or drink at a restaurant. Many places to stay right on the boardwalk,” added a TripAdvisor user. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hyde Resort & Residences, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $77 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to MIA (Miami)
No. 9. Santa Monica Beach, Calif. This popular beach is a favorite among television and movie producers and has a great surrounding area with its world-famous Pacific Park seaside amusement park. Travelers can soak up the sun on the three mile coastline with mountain views and walking and biking paths. “It's a lovely beach: large and spacious with great views up and down the coast. The breeze from the Santa Ana Winds always feels good,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ocean View Hotel, from $288 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $101 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to LAX (Los Angeles)
No. 10. Lanikai Beach – Kailua, Hawaii. Located on the Windward Coast of Oahu, the name Lanikai means “heavenly sea,” and travelers rave about this small half mile strip of beach. Beachgoers often take advantage of the many water activities, such as canoe tours, kayak rentals and snorkeling. “Another beautiful Hawaiian beach with golden sand, gentle breeze and surf, and amazing coral reefs just offshore,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Lotus Honolulu at Diamond Head, from $242 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $356 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to HNL (Honolulu)
No. 11: Panama City Beach, Fla.
No. 12: Waikiki Beach, Oahu, Hawaii.
No. 13: Kailua Beach Park, Oahu, Hawaii.
No. 14: Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
No. 15: Napili Beach, Maui, Hawaii.
No. 16: Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii.
No. 17: Hapuna Beach, Hawaii.
No. 18: Poipu Beach Park, Kauai, Hawaii.
No. 19: Manhattan Beach, Calif.
No. 20: Pacific Beach, San Diego.
No. 21: Race Point Beach, Provincetown, Mass.
No. 22: La Jolla Shores Park, San Diego.
No. 23: Driftwood Beach, Sarasota, Fla.
Coligny Beach, S.C.
No. 25: Virginia Beach, Va.
TripAdvisor's top-ranked beach in the world is Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ports of Call Resort, from $270 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $364 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to PLS (Providenciales)
No. 2. Baia do Sancho, Brazil. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Beco de Noronha Pousada, from $297 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $1490 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to FEN (Fernando de Noronha)
No. 3. Varadero Beach, Cuba. • TripAdvisor is unable to offer information about accommodations in Cuba at this time, due to U.S. government restrictions on travel to Cuba.
No. 4. Eagle Beach, Aruba. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, from $298 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $372 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to AUA (Oranjestad)
No. 5. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Compass Point Dive Resort, from $250 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $380 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to GCM (Grand Cayman)
No. 6. La Concha Beach, Donostia, Spain. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hotel de Londres y de Inglaterra, from $172 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $588 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to BIO (Biscay)
No. 7. Clearwater Beach, Florida. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor. • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa)
No. 8. Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Firefly Beach Cottages, from $67 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $318 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to MBJ (Montego Bay)
No. 9. Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ocean Blue & Sand, from $204 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $268 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to PUJ (Punta Cana)
No. 10: Playa Norte, Isla Mujares, Mexico. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hotel Bucaneros Hotel & Suites, from $90 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $200 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to CUN (Cancun)
No. 11: Elafonissi Beach, Greece.
No. 12: Falesia Beach, Portugal.
No. 13: Fig Tree Bay, Cyprus.
No. 14: Bournemouth Beach, UK.
No. 15: Anse Lazio, Seychelles.
No. 16: Manly Beach, Australia.
No. 17: Santa Monica State Beach, California.
No. 18: Agonda Beach, India
No. 19: Kleopatra Beach, Turkey
No. 21: Galapagos Beach at Tortuga Bay, Ecuador.
No. 21: Spiaggia Dei Conigli, Italy.
No. 22: Sharm El Luli, Egypt.
No. 23: Nungwi Beach, Zanzibar.
No. 24: Punta Uva, Costa Rica
No. 25: White Beach, Boracay Malaysia

