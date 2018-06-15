At Ijams Nature Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday, July 21, 2017.

Thank goodness summer is almost here. Warm weather. Long days. And plenty of fun to be had in East Tennessee.

We've compiled 100 events, activities and attractions to check out this summer in Knoxville and surrounding areas. So get out there and have fun!

Freebies

1. Visit the Sunsphere

You can go nearly 300 feet up – and 36 years back in time – to get a 360-degree view of downtown and the site of the 1982 World’s Fair, for which this glass globe atop steel girders was constructed. It’s free to take the double elevators, which face the lake at the Sunsphere’s base, up to the fourth-floor observation deck. Open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Info: worldsfairpark.org/sunsphere.

2. Go to the KMA

Corporate donors underwrite admission to the Knoxville Museum of Art, so it’s free to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday. Along with permanent and rotating art exhibits, the museum also features a sculpture garden outside. Finish off with playtime at the Fort Kid playground across the street. Info: http://www.knoxart.org/

3. Visit a historic cemetery

Take paper and crayons to make rubbings of gravestones. Look up the history of the people whose monuments you see. Old Gray Cemetery, 543 N. Broadway, and First Presbyterian Church’s cemetery, 620 State St., are good places to find graves of people notable in Knoxville’s history. South Knoxville’s Mount Olive Cemetery, 2500 Maryville Pike, has an interesting monument dedicated to those killed on the steamboat Sultana. Or find a cemetery near you by looking at knoxvilletennessee.com/cemeteries.html.

4. Splash pads

Through September, splash pads are open at Carl Cowan Park, 10058 Northshore Drive; Powell Station Park, 2318 Emory Road Lot-A; New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane; and McFee Park Splash Pad, 917 McFee Road. Zoo Knoxville also has an on-site splash pad, though you’ll have to pay zoo admission to use it. Info: https://www.knoxcounty.org/parks/rec_activities.php.

5. Sculpture tour

Take a stroll through Krutch Park and enjoy downtown's bounty of public art and sculptures. Many of the pieces are part of the Dogwood Arts Festival's annual "Art in Public Places" installation. Also, don't miss the women's suffrage statue on Market Square, The Oarsman at the corner of Church and Gay streets, and the Alex Haley statue at Morningside Park. Info: https://www.dogwoodarts.com/art-in-public-places/.

6. Join the library’s summer club

Win coupons for cool prizes just by reading books! And it’s not for kids only – the Knox County Public Library has summer reading programs for teens and adults, too! Info: knoxlib.org/calendar-programs/programs-and-partnerships/summer-library-club.

7. Find a new park

There are plenty of them! Pick one you’ve never visited, and go exploring. Get a list/map of Knox County parks at knoxcounty.org/parks/park_directions.php. Find a list of City of Knoxville parks and trails/greenways at http://knoxvilletn.gov/cms/one.aspx?portalId=109562&pageId=198416 and http://knoxvilletn.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=109562&pageId=208604.

8. Fort Dickerson

South Knoxville’s Fort Dickerson Park has gotten a facelift. Pause at the overlook to see the former marble quarry, full of swimmers and paddlers on sunny days. But the main attraction is 300 feet up, a well-preserved earthen fort used by Union Troops 1863-65, one of 16 built around Knoxville for protection from the Confederate Army. There are plenty of walking trails, and the views are nice, too. Info: http://www.outdoorknoxville.com/places/parks/south/fort-dickerson-park.

9. Volunteer Landing

As a stop while walking or biking a greenway or a destination on its own, the linear park has a lot to love: fountains to cool off in, historical markers for those who want to learn, stairs to climb for a view of the river. Or relax on a bench swing and watch the river and its aquatic traffic sail by. Info: http://www.outdoorknoxville.com/places/parks/downtown/volunteer-landing-park.

10. Visit gardens

Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum, knoxgarden.org, is on 47 acres of former Howell Nurseries in East Knoxville and has walking trails, display gardens, unique and historic horticulture and more than 2 miles of distinctive stone walls. The UT Gardens, 2518 Jacob Drive on the south side of campus, function as an outdoor lab for nearly every kind of plant, and will open a children’s garden June 11; learn more at utgardens.tennessee.edu. UT also operates a 250-acre arboretum with more than 800 types of native and exotic plants at 901 S. Illinois Ave. in Oak Ridge; events are at utarboretum.tennessee.edu/arboretum.htm, minutes from downtown.

11. East Tennessee Veterans Memorial

This powerful monument at World’s Fair Park features 32 granite pylons bearing the names of 6,251 East Tennessee veterans who died in military service since the beginning of World War I. The East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association is compiling a database of all veterans on the monument; look up their stories at etvma.org/find-a-veteran.

Get outdoors

12. Go tubing on the Little River

Tubing on the Little River in Townsend has become an East Tennessee summer tradition. At least four outfitters are available to get a tube and jump in.

13. Raft the Ocoee

The Ocoee River in Polk County draws 250,000 rafters each summer to challenge the Class III and IV rapids on the best whitewater in the Eastern U.S.

14. Paddleboard at Mead's Quarry

There’s no better way to enjoy a beautiful part of Ijams Nature Center. Paddleboard rentals are available but check the hours before you go. Info: http://ijams.org/things-to-do-and-see/canoe/.

15. Rock climbing Obed Wild & Scenic

Climbers around the world know about the Obed with dozens of routes to the top where a beautiful view awaits. The nearby Lilly Pad Hopyard Brewery is a bonus. Info: https://www.nps.gov/obed/index.htm.

16. Go camping in Cades Cove

The first settlers came to Cades Cove in the 1820s and people have camped there ever since. The payoff is a ride around the Cove at sunrise or sunset or both. Plan ahead on reservations. Info: https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/cadescove.htm.

17. Tour Lost Sea

Remember the temperature in the Sweetwater cave is always 58 degrees. It’s America’s largest underground lake and a must-do at least once. Info: http://thelostsea.com/.

18. Street hockey at Concord Park

Who knew? The Predators are out of the NHL playoffs, but that doesn't mean the inspiration to try street hockey isn't there. The park is off Northshore Drive and impromptu games occur from time to time. Info: http://www.outdoorknoxville.com/places/parks/west/concord-park.

19. Family golfing at Williams Creek

A great place to learn the game, Williams Creek’s 18-hole par-3 course just east of downtown Knoxville has been teeing up fun for 15 years. Info: http://www.williamscreekgolfcourse.com/.

20. Bike the Urban Wilderness

The Legacy Foundation’s award-winning addition in South Knoxville includes 42 miles of natural surface trails and some challenging mountain biking at a course around Ijams Nature Center. Info: http://www.outdoorknoxville.com/urban-wilderness.

21. Rent a hydrobike

Billy Lush Boards and Brew on Volunteer Landing has rentals. They look a little weird but could provide an interesting change of challenge for Knoxville’s big biking community.

22. Take a walk at Ijams

Hiking trails are just about everywhere in East Tennessee. For a getaway not too far away try visiting Ijams Nature Center with its 12 miles of natural surface trails over 300 acres. Info: http://ijams.org/.

23. Hit the beach

OK, it’s not Fort Lauderdale but the little sandy beach at The Cove at Concord Park sure draws a diverse crowd on a summer weekend. An awesome place to sit in the sun and people watch. Info: http://www.outdoorknoxville.com/places/parks/west/concord-park.

24. Disc golf in Farragut or Victor Ashe

It’s a devoted legion who cart their discs to Victor Ashe, Admiral Farragut and Morningside parks to let it fly on some challenging courses. Give it a shot. Who knows? You could be a disc golf natural.

The Knoxville Disc Golf Association will host a charity event benefiting the East Tennessee Alzheimer's Association at 9 a.m. Saturday at Victor Ashe Park. Find online registration at Disc Golf United, www.discgolfunited.com.

25. Hike to the top of House Mountain

The small mountain in Corryton serves as Knox County's highest peak. With about five miles of trails, it's just the right size to do some exploring without the hour-long drive from Knoxville. Info: http://www.outdoorknoxville.com/places/trails/east/house-mountain-natural-area.

26. Visit Norris Dam

The oldest dam built by the Tennessee Valley Authority, Norris Dam is a site to behold. There are great trails to hike and picnic areas in and around Norris Dam State Park. So make a day of it. Info: https://tnstateparks.com/parks/about/norris-dam.

27. Go birding

Seven Island State Birding Park is almost five years old and has become popular not only with birders but all outdoor enthusiasts. The best way to go here is in a kayak around the big bend in the French Broad River. Info: http://www.outdoorknoxville.com/places/trails/east/seven-islands-sp-trails.

28. Rafting Pigeon River

The Ocoee is always great, but a shorter drive gets you to outfitters along the Pigeon River. The rapids up to Class IV await just off Interstate 40 by Bluffton near the North Carolina state line.

29. Nighttime SUP on Tennessee River

Billy Lush Board and Brew at Volunteer Landing has night-time paddle board events. Might also try an evening paddle by The Cove at Concord Park.

30. Go hang gliding

OK, Dunlap and Chattanooga are a drive, but it’s worth it to take to the air. Dunlap calls itself “The Hang Gliding Capital of the East” for a reason.

31. Hike to a waterfall

A pretty waterfall isn’t hard to find around Knoxville. Suggest Frozen Head State Park after a good rain. Ozone Falls near Crab Orchard is a real hidden treasure. For a further drive, check out Cummins Falls in Cookeville. Info: https://tnstateparks.com/parks/about/frozen-head.

Family friendly

32. Summer Movie Magic

Popcorn, air-conditioning and classic movies. The 20th annual Summer Movie Magic at the Tennessee Theatre, 604 S. Gay St., starts June 15 and continues through Aug. Tickets for each movie are $9 for adults, $7 for children under age 12 or seniors 65 and older. Tickets are at the theater box office, ticketmaster.com or 865-684-1200. The first film, Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo," plays at 8 p.m. June 15, and 2 p.m. June 17. Other films include "Grease," "The Sandlot" and more. Info: http://www.tennesseetheatre.com/tickets/movies-at-the-tennessee/.

33. Shakespeare on the Square

Each summer brings the Tennessee Stage Company’s outdoor “Shakespeare on the Square” to downtown Knoxville’s Market Square. This year’s selections are the bard’s "Cymbeline" and "Henry IV Part One." The plays alternate Thursday through Sundays starting at 7 p.m. from July 12 through Aug. 12. The outdoor shows are free but there’s a suggested $10 a person donation. The theater company also offers VIP seating with a bottle of water for $15 at 865-546-4280. Info: https://www.downtownknoxville.org/summer/shakespeare/.

34. The Muse Knoxville

Geared toward kid scientists, children can explore interactive exhibits ranging from laser art to building structures to organic crops and garden areas. The museum is open 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 ages two and older, free for ages 65 and older and children under the age of two. Info: http://www.themuseknoxville.org/.

35. Fort Loudoun State Historic Area

The 18th-century Fort Loudoun was manned by British soldiers during the French and Indian Wars and from 1756 to 1760. The area, 338 Fort Loudoun Road, includes a visitor’s center and museum, gift shop and bookstore, hiking trails, fishing pier and picnic area. The park is open 8 a.m.-sunset; the visitor’s center is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. Admission is free. Info: https://tnstateparks.com/parks/about/fort-loudoun.

36. Anvils and pioneers

When the Fourth of July arrives, it’s gunpowder and flying anvils at the Museum of Appalachia near Norris. The museum that tells the story of pioneer Appalachia enjoys celebrating America’s birthday by shooting an anvil into the air each July 4. Several anvil shoots will be held between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Prices include $20 for adults, $10 for youth (13-17), $6 for kids (5-12), $35 for families and free for members. Info: http://www.museumofappalachia.org/.

37. Movies in the park, Ijams style

Ijams Nature Center, 2915 Island Home Ave., hosts “Movies Under the Stars” through summer and into fall starting June 2. Doors open at 6 p.m.; movies start at dark. Tickets are $8 a person, $25 a family four-pack. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch the outdoor features. Local food trucks and a beer garden will offer food and drink. Info: http://ijams.org/signature-events/movies-in-the-park/.

38. Explore Ancient Egypt, mussels

The University of Tennessee’s McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture shows a variety of exhibits with subjects from freshwater mussels to Ancient Egypt to the Civil War in Knoxville. The 1327 Circle Park Drive museum has free admission and is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m Sundays. Info: https://mcclungmuseum.utk.edu/.

39. ‘Voices of Our Land’

The object- and fact-filled exhibit “Voices of Our Land: The People of East Tennessee” tells 300 years of East Tennessee history in a permanent display at the Museum of East Tennessee History, 601 S. Gay St. museum is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for senior citizens, free for ages 16 and younger. Everyone gets in free every Sunday. Info: http://www.easttnhistory.org/.

40. Baby gorillas, tigers and langurs

The 53-acre Zoo Knoxville includes habitats for animals from tortoises to tigers to African elephants to black bears to river otters. The newest exhibit is the second phase of the $18 million, 492-acre Boyd Family Asian Trek and features "Langur Landing" and "Gibbon Trails." Other zoo activities include viewing red pandas, camel rides, a free-flight bird show, the Pilot Flying J Wee Play Adventure Indoor Play Area which is created around a trip to the Indonesian island of Komodo and the 5,000-square-foot water play Clayton Safari Splash. Zoo admission is $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for children ages 4-12 or senior citizens 65 and older. Children under age 4 are admitted free. The zoo is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Info: https://www.zooknoxville.org/.

41. Visit the Mabry-Hazen House

Mabry-Hazen House has sat atop a hill east of Knoxville since 1858. Three generations of the same family lived there for 130 years, leaving the house filled with furniture, dishes, paintings and other objects. Now the house is open for tours 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students with an I.D. and free for children younger than 13. Info: http://www.mabryhazen.com/.

42. Smokies games

The Tennessee Smokies’ busy schedule provides plenty of opportunities to see baseball games and enjoy hot dogs and other stadium foods throughout the summer. A schedule, tickets and info are available at http://www.milb.com/schedule/index.jsp?sid=t553.

43. Old baseball, older house

Enjoy vintage baseball in the field of a historic home. Tennessee Association of Vintage Baseball teams play at the field of the 1797 Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike. The free games are played by rules set up in 1864. Games are 10:30 a.m., noon, 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. June 16, noon and 2:30 p.m. June 23, July 7 and July 14 and Aug 25 and noon, 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 11. Bring a lawn chair and blanket. Ramsey House is open for tours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. House admission is $7 for adults, $6 for senior citizens age 55 and older, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for children under age 6. Info: http://www.ramseyhouse.org/.

44. Get really historic

Take in the rest of Knoxville’s historic homes for a summer field trip. James White’s Fort, 205 E. Hill Ave., home to Knoxville founder James White, is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday in summer. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for students and children. The 1890 Westwood, 3425 Kingston Pike, is open for free tours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Blount Mansion, 200 W. Hill Ave., was home to Territorial Gov. William Blount before Tennessee was a state. The wooden frame house is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; admission is $7 for adults, $6 for senior citizens over 65, $5 for ages 6-17, free for children age 5 and younger. The 1834 Crescent Bend House & Gardens, 2728 Kingston Pike, is open 10 am.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; admission to tour the house and gardens is $7 for adults, $5 for students, free for ages 12 and younger. Marble Springs State Historic Site offers the chance to tour the last remaining home and farm of Tennessee's first governor John Sevier. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Tours cost $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, military members and children (5-17) and free for children 4 and under. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Info: https://www.jameswhitesfort.org/, http://www.hhknoxville.org/westwood/, http://www.blountmansion.org/, http://www.crescentbend.com/, http://www.marblesprings.net/

45. On the roof to see the stars

The University of Tennessee Physics and Astronomy Department hosts telescope observations of the sky on the first and third Friday of each month, weather permitting. The free observations begin at 9:00 p.m. from the roof of the Alvin H. Nielsen Physics and Astronomy Building on UT’s “Hill” off Cumberland Avenue. Info: http://www.phys.utk.edu/trdc/telescope.html.

46. Take a train ride

A historic Hiwassee River Rail Adventure scenic train ride from Etowah. Trips begin at the restored L&N Depot & Museum in Etowah. The 3.5-hour trip leaves at 1:30 p.m. on select days; the schedule is at tvrail.com. The ride rolls through pasts of the Cherokee National Forest and Hiwassee River Gorge. Tickets are $42 for adults, $30 for children ages two-12 and free for children under two for coach seating.

47. Art in the basement

The Basement Community Art Studio, 105 W. Jackson Ave., offers open studio sessions for people to explore various mediums of and to play with art. The walk-in sessions are self-guided; children under age 12 must be supervised by an adult. Starting June 4, summer open studio times are 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. A $10 donation is suggested. Rates vary for classes. More info: thebasementartstudio.com.

48. Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge

Children at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge, 461 W. Outer Drive in Oak Ridge, can explore a rainforest in the Rainforest Room, create a puppet play, work on a miniature tugboat or play in the Dollhouse Room’s playhouse. Summer hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for ages 62 and older, $6 for ages 3-18, free for children younger than 3. Info: http://childrensmuseumofoakridge.org/.

Other fun stuff

49. Go to a drive-in movie

Catch a movie in the comfort of your own car or outside on a summer night at Maryville’s Parkway Drive-In movie theater, 2909 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. The theater has concessions and features new releases. Movies change every weekend. Info: http://www.parkwaydrivein.com/.

50. Embrace your inner nerd

Get your arcade game, video game and tabletop game fix at Token Game Tavern, 213 N Seven Oaks Drive. Token also has a bar, restaurant and weekly events. Info: http://tokenrestaurant.com/.

51. Get some air at a trampoline park

Jump to your heart's content at one of Knoxville's trampoline parks. They include Max Air, 229 East Emory Road, Powell, and Jump Jam, 11284 Threadstone Lane. Info: http://maxairknoxville.com/ and http://www.jumpjam.us/.

52. Downtown Knoxville ghost tours

When the sun goes down, haunted excursions begin in downtown Knoxville for those wanting to get their paranormal fix and play the role of a ghost hunter. Check out Haunted Knoxville tours, http://hauntedknoxville.net/, and Knoxville Walking Tours, http://knoxvillewalkingtours.com/ghost-html/, for several tour options and experiences.

53. Fanboy Expo

This bi-annual fan convention will bring celebrity and comic book guests to Knoxville again this summer from June 29-July 1 at the Knoxville Convention Center. This year's celebrity guests include Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine from "Star Wars"), Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett from "Star Wars"), Backstreet Boys Nick Carter, Howie D and AJ McLean, wrestler Ric Flair and others. Info and tickets: https://fanboyexpo.com/.

54. "American Ninja Warrior" on TV

If you feel like staying in on some of the hot summer nights, NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” will feature Knoxville native Grant McCartney, who will make his way through a physically demanding obstacle course. The show premieres on Wednesday, May 30 on NBC.

55. Visit a dog park

Our furry friends like to have fun too, and area dog parks are the place to go to enjoy some quality time with them. Here’s Outdoor Knoxville’s list of Knoxville and Knox County dog parks and their various amenities: http://www.outdoorknoxville.com/places/parks/dog-parks.

56. Beat the heat with bowling

Bowling can provide a much needed break from the summer sun and inspire some friendly competition with family and friends. Knoxville bowling alleys include downtown’s Maple Hall, http://maplehallknox.com/, Western Avenue’s Strike and Spare, http://westernavenue.strikeandspare.com, Fountain Lanes Strike and Spare, http://fountainlanes.strikeandspare.com/, Family Bowl Strike and Spare, http://familybowl.strikeandspare.com/, and Main Event Entertainment's bowling alley, https://www.mainevent.com/locations/knoxville

57. Learn to dance

Summer may offer you more free time, and why not use it to learn to dance. Knoxville has several places that offer dance classes including Circle Modern Dance, http://circlemoderndance.com/classes/, Backstage Dance Company, http://www.backstagedanceco.net/, Studio Arts for Dancers, https://studioartsfordancers.net/, and others.

58. Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Brush up on your basketball skills and knowledge with a visit to Knoxville’s Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, 700 S. Hall of Fame Drive. The venue has exhibits, a gift shop, basketball courts and more. Info: http://www.wbhof.com/Visitors.html.

59. Star of Knoxville river boat

The Star of Knoxville presents a variety of cruises as it takes you down the Tennessee River. Some of its themed events include murder mystery cruises, a gospel dinner cruise, a country night dinner cruise and more. Info: http://tnriverboat.com.

60. Mighty Mud

Knoxville’s Mighty Mud offers a host of ceramic supplies and weekly activities for those interested in working with clay. The business holds classes, and groups can have birthday parties, work retreats and more. Info: http://mightymud.com/.

61. Mini-golf options

Mini-golf courses come in several shapes, sizes and colors, and East Tennessee has plenty to choose from. Putt Putt Golf and Games, 164 West End Ave., offers mini-golf, batting cages and a video arcade while Sir Goony's Family Fun Center features mini golf, go karts, paint ball and more. Max Air Trampoline Park, 229 E. Emory Road, recently opened a blacklight mini-golf course, and numerous courses also await in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

62. Go roller-skating or hit a skate park

Go skating either indoors or outdoors with Knoxville-area skating rinks and parks. For a list of skate parks, visit http://www.outdoorknoxville.com/play/skateboarding. Some area skating rinks are Skatetown, 5713 N. Broadway, and Roll Arena Party Zone’s locations at 2801 E. Broadway, Maryville, and 1215 E. Tri County Blvd., Oliver Springs.

63. Laser Quest

Like bowling, laser tag is another way to beat the heat and have some indoor fun during the summer. Laser Quest, 8083 Kingston Pike, has deals for birthday parties, youth groups, sports teams, day camps and more. Info: https://www.laserquest.com/tn-knoxville/.

Music and festivals

64. WDVX Blue Plate Special

If you haven’t been to a Blue Plate Special performance at the Knoxville Visitor Center, what are you waiting for? The free live-broadcast performances happen every weekday and Saturday at noon and feature some of the best musicians passing through Knoxville – and sometimes they’re literally just passing through, stopping off between shows in different cities. Info: https://wdvx.com/calendar/.

65. The Lawn Chair Concert Series

The Lawn Chair Concert Series at Campbell Station Park is moving its music series to Saturdays this summer. The series will kick off at 6 p.m. on June 23 with a concert by Jubal, the Guy Marshall Band and Carolina Story, and will continue with concerts on July 14 (Travis Bigwood and the Mourning Doves, Roger Alan Wade, Will Carter) and August 25 (Starfish Prime, Adeem the Artist, Handsome and the Humbles). Info: https://www.facebook.com/lawnchairconcertseries/.

66. 6 O'clock Swerve

More free music courtesy of radio station WDVX, the 6 O’Clock Swerve serves up an hour of music at Barley's Taproom in the Old City from 6-7 p.m. on Thursdays. The live on-the-air broadcast will feature Bill Mize, Brian Waldschlager, Bombadil and Adeem the Artist in the coming weeks. Info: https://wdvx.com/calendar/2018-06/.

67. Concerts on Market Square

Throughout the summer, Market Square will be filled with free music on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Local jazz groups will share music from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays, through Aug. 28. Performers including country duo The Young Fables, Jimmy Buffet tribute band Barry Jolly Pirates on the Patio and singer-songwriter Josh Cottrell will take the stage for variety performances on Thursdays, through June 28. Info: http://www.knoxvilletn.gov/government/city_departments_offices/special_events/concerts_on_the_square.

68. PrideFest

Rainbow colors will flood Knoxville on June 23 as the LGBT community hosts the annual PrideFest. Starting with a parade, the route will lead attendees to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Lawn for a concert featuring Hudson K, Girl Crush, Pulp Friction, Bebe Benet, Jeanine Fuller and the Boyz, Knoxville Gay Men's Chorus and the Knoxville Opera. Info: http://knoxpride.com/events/2018/6/23/knox-pridefest-2018.

69. Take tour of record stores

Sure, most people seem to be getting their music from downloads these days, but there’s nothing like the magic of walking into a record store and flipping through vinyl albums. Take a day the check out Raven Records & Rarities, 1200 N. Central St., Magnolia Records, 214 W. Magnolia Ave., Lost and Found Records, 3710 N. Broadway, Wild Honey Records, 1206 Kenesaw Ave., and Basement Records, 5009 Chapman Highway.

70. KARM Dragon Boat Race

On June 23, the Knox Area Rescue Ministries will host its 16th Annual Dragon Boat Festival. Complete with boat races and other family-oriented activities, you can watch and help competitors raise money to support the Knox area. The races will kick off at 8:15 a.m. at The Cove at Concord Park. Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/168479557096846/.

71. Festival on the 4th

Celebrate the U.S.A the Knoxville way. Food, family activities, and music start at 4 p.m. at World's Fair Park, with fireworks display capping off the night. The Temper Evans Band, Stoney Point Bluegrass Band, Airlifter Brass and Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will provide the festival with music. The event is free. Info: http://www.knoxvilletn.gov/government/city_departments_offices/special_events/festival_on_the_4th.

72. Big Kahuna Wing Festival

Celebrate the creation of the Buffalo Wing at the 6th annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival on June 16. Teams flood World's Fair Park in hopes of serving the best wings from noon to 8 p.m., while free music from Sam Bush, Eli Fox Band, Smooth Sailor and Crawlspace entertains attendees between bites. A general admission ticket ($20 in advance, $25 at the gate) gets you 25 complementary wings. A VIP ticket gets you unlimited wings and beverages and free Calhoun's. Info: https://www.bkwfestival.com/.

73. Kuumba Festival

The Kuumba Festival is one of Knoxville’s yearly treasures. It’s a celebration of African and African-American culture and features a variety of food, music and activities. This year’s festival begins at noon Friday, June 22, on Market Square, and continues on Saturday and Sunday, June 23 and 24, at Morningside Park and Haley Heritage Square. Info: https://sites.google.com/site/kuumbafestival/.

74. Bijou Jubilee

How many cities are lucky enough to have two gorgeous historic concert halls like the Tennessee and Bijou theaters? The Bijou, the smaller and older of the two will hold its yearly fundraising show at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 18, with a concert by The Steeldrivers. Tickets are $38, or $150 for VIP tickets, which include a pre-show party with heavy hors d‘oeuvres, wine, beer and drinks, a silent auction and live entertainment. For more information visit knoxbijou.com.

For foodies

75. Farmers markets

A farmers market operates in the greater Knoxville area every day of the week except Sunday. The Market Square Farmers Market operates on Saturday and Wednesday as does the Oak Ridge Farmers Market and the Maryville Farmers Market. Info: https://www.nourishknoxville.org/market-square-farmers-market/, http://www.easttnfarmmarkets.org/.

76. Food tours

Knoxville has two food tour companies that offer delicious downtown dining opportunities. Find out more about the featured restaurants and costs at knoxvillefoodtours.com and easttntours.com.

77. Craft beer

The craft brewery business continues to grow in Knoxville. Stop by Alliance Brewing Company, 1130 Sevier Ave. on your way to Suttree’s Landing in South Knoxville or visit the Old City where you can enjoy a beer at Pretentious Glass and Brewery while watching beer glasses being made. Those are just two of many breweries in the greater Knoxville area.

78. Knox Brew Tours

Want a taste of more than one brewery? Knox Brew Tours is happy to oblige. Pre-planned bus tours occur Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The company also offers private tours. It’s a great way to enjoy an array of beer samples and not have to worry about driving. Info: http://www.knoxbrewtours.com/.

79. Ice cream!

Ice cream is a sweet way to cool down on a hot summer day. Knoxville has plenty to offer. Downtown locations include the Phoenix Soda Fountain, 418 S. Gay St., and Kilwin's, 408 S. Gay St. Other local shops in the area include Cruze Farm at Asbury, Long’s Drug Store, Sonic Drive-in and Polar Pan.

80. Visit the Freezo

See a piece of Knoxville history and have a hot dog, cheeseburger or a frozen lemonade at The Original Freezo, 1305 N. Central St. The outdoor eatery with its giant smiling ice cream sign and walk-up windows has operated in Knoxville for more than 50 years. Info: https://www.facebook.com/The-Original-Freezo-217765924982719/.

81. Hit a rooftop bar

There’s only one thing better than enjoying a cocktail while people watching and that’s doing it from a rooftop. On Market Square you can do just that at Scruffy City, 32 Market Square or Preservation Pub, 28 Market Square. Info: https://scruffycity.com/.

82. Distillery tours

Looking for a good shot of gin? Knox Whiskey Works offers distillery tours on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Post Modern Spirits Distilling has them on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Info: http://www.knoxwhiskeyworks.com/.

83. Visit a chef-owned eatery

Knoxville has an array of wonderful chef-owned restaurants from the Plaid Apron in Sequoyah Hills, Lisa Jean’s and Holly’s Gourmets Market in Bearden, Kaizen, Knox Mason, A Dopo and Stock & Barrel in the downtown area just to name a few. But there’s only one James Beard award-winning chef in this town. That’s Joseph Lenn, owner/operator of J.C. Holdway. Drop by for a cocktail, dessert or for a full James Beard dining experience.

84. Wine or beer dinner

A weekend rarely goes by without an organized wine dinner or beer pairing. The Oliver Royale, The Plaid Apron, and Bistro by the Tracks are three eateries that routinely hold wine dinners. Check out Elkmont Exchange and Pretentious Beer for beer pairings.

85. Food trucks galore

Sample more than one food truck at a time at Blue Slip Winery's Food Truck Park held the third Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. Central Filing Station is another local food truck park that opens at 11 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. Info: https://www.knoxfoodpark.com/, http://blueslip.com/.

86. Try a trivia night

Grab your smartest friends and enjoy an evening of Singo or Trivia at one of Knoxville’s favorite eateries while enjoying an appetizer and a brew. Knox Trivia Guys can be found at numerous locations throughout the week including Drake's on Monday, Fieldhouse Society on Wednesday, and Trailhead Beer Market on Thursday. Info: https://www.facebook.com/knoxtriviaguys/.

87. Best bets for brunch

Sunday Brunch is a thing of praise. The Copper Cellar, 7361 Kingston Pike, has been filling bellies with a buffet spread since 1975. There’s also an array of menu-item brunches including downtown’s Bistro at the Bijou and the Tomato Head, just to name a few.

A taste of Knoxville's doughnut scene Masters Donuts has three locations, Lenoir City, Clinton and Rocky Top 01 / 17 Masters Donuts has three locations, Lenoir City, Clinton and Rocky Top 01 / 17

88. We love doughnuts

Desperate for a doughnut? No worries. This city is full of places to buy the O-shaped pastry. Locally owned businesses include Status Dough on Bearden Hill and Dippin’ Donuts in Halls. Duck Donuts, Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts have locations in town too.

89. Take a cooking class

Saute, stew, baste and braise. Those are just a few techniques that you can learn at some of Knoxville’s fun cooking classes. Some locations to check out are The Cutting Edge Classroom, The Glass Bazaar and The University of Tennessee noncredit programs. Info: https://thecuttingedgeclassroom.com/, https://www.glassbazaar.com/, http://noncredit.utk.edu/.

Farther afield

90. Dollywood

It wouldn't be summer if we didn't make the trek to Dollywood for a funnel cake and a ride on the Wild Eagle. New additions to the park include extended festival dates, new summer entertainment and the Plaza at Wilderness Pass, a venue that will house different events that correlate with the park's many festivals and give visitors a place to relax. More info, rates and ticket prices are available at https://www.dollywood.com/.

91. Splash Country

At Dollywood's rollicking waterpark, folks will want to jump on slides or experience the lazy river and wave pool. Splash Country has some new additions include Two Hot Tuesdays, where a DJ will play music at the wave pool, new menu items, lounge chairs, aquatic wheelchairs, adult changing tables and a re-themed eatery, Trailhead Tacos, which will have a Tex-Mex menu. More info, rates and ticket prices are available at https://www.dollywood.com/.

92. Ripley’s Aquarium

With plenty of animals and themed-exhibits, Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies provides visitors with a chance to experience and learn about the ocean and its inhabitants. Highlights of the aquarium include Shark Lagoon, where visitors travel through an underwater tunnel to get an up-close view, and Touch a Ray Bay, where guests can reach and out rays as they swim by. Info: https://www.ripleyaquariums.com/gatlinburg.

93. Sugarlands Visitors Center

Two miles south of Gatlinburg, the Sugarlands Visitors Center is one of the primary points of contact into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The center has natural history exhibits, a free, 20-minute film on the park and also has ranger-led programs, which vary based on the season. Souvenirs, maps and backcountry permits are available here, and well-versed staffers can help answer questions. Info: https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm.

94. Little Ponderosa Zoo

The Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton is an interactive zoo habitat that is dedicated to helping critters of all stripes live a happy, healthy life. Animals at the zoo include goats, llamas, camels, kangaroos, monkeys, macaws, snakes, sheep, alpacas, water buffalo and more. The zoo suffered a fire in on Dec. 4, 2017, and has since reopened and is working to rebuild what was lost. Tickets to the zoo are $12 for adults, and $8 for children and seniors. Kids ages 2 and under are admitted free. Info: https://littleponderosazoo.com.

95. Tuckaleechee Caverns

Located in Townsend, this mile-long cave is estimated to be 20 million to 30 million years old. The system features well-formed stalagtites and stalagmites, high waterfalls and several large, open areas. The cavern was first discovered in the mid-19th century and was open to the public in 1953. Info: http://tuckaleecheecaverns.com/.

96. Mayfield Dairy tour

See how Mayfield milk gets from the cow to your fridge in this informative behind-the-scenes tour in Athens, Tenn. Plant tours last approximately one hour and feature the history of Mayfield Dairy and show how milk is bottled and ice cream is made. Tours end at a gift shop where folks can purchase a scoop of Mayfield ice cream. Info: http://www.mayfielddairy.com/about-us/take-a-tour#visit-us-in-athens-tn.

97. Gatlinburg July 4 Midnight Parade

Get a jump on Fourth of July patriotism at Gatlinburg's Fourth of July parade, which takes place at midnight on July 4. Billed as the nation's first Independence Day parade, more than 100,000 people attend this event that features floats, bands, and honors military veterans and war heroes. Info: https://www.gatlinburg.com/event/first-independence-day-parade-in-the-nation/.

98. Ziplines

More than a dozen ziplining companies are scattered throughout East Tennessee. From Navitat in South Knoxville to a host of companies in Gatlinburg, Sevierville and Pigeon Forge, these companies invite participants to clip in and hang on as they glide through the trees.

99. Outdoor Gravity Park

Anybody up for some zorbing? At Outdoor Gravity Park in Pigeon Forge, that means crawling in an air-cushioned ball that's encased inside a giant transparent ball and then being rolled downhill. Wet zorbing is available in the summer, and swimsuits are recommended. Dry zorbing is available in the fall and winter. Visitors can zorb by themselves or with others. Info: https://outdoorgravitypark.com/.

100. What’s Up Ballooning

Located in New Market, Tenn., What's Up Ballooning offers bird's-eye-view rides of the Smoky Mountains and East Tennessee for around an hour. Rides begin at dawn and are (obviously) weather sensitive. Info: 865-556-7217 or visit https://www.whatsupballooning.com/index.html.

