YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. – Two people were killed Saturday when they fell while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National Park, officials said.

The National Park Service said it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday while the two people were climbing the Freeblast Route.

Park rangers and search and rescue personnel responded to the scene but the climbers didn’t survive the fall.

The climbers named Saturday were 46-year-old Jason Wells of Boulder, Colo., and 42-year-old Tim Klien of Palmdale, Calif.

It was the second fatal incident in Yosemite National Park in a little over a week.

Last week, a hiker fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in rainy conditions.

