25 volunteer opportunities for National Public Lands Day
01 / 25
Yosemite National Park, California. The National Park Service and the Yosemite Climbing Association hold an annual Facelift for the park. Afraid of heights? No problem. You can help without having your feet leave the ground. Last year, more than 1,400 Yosemite Facelift volunteers contributed a total of 9,692 hours and collected 14,762 pounds of trash. Sept. 26 at 8 a.m. to Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. Site: neefusa.org/npld/yosemite-national-park/yosemite-facelift?utm_source=USAToday
02 / 25
Frasier Dam Recreation Area, Texas. The Frasier Dam Recreation Area is located in Dallas, not far the Dallas Love Field Airport. Some volunteers will clean up the river from canoes, while others will go by foot to pick up litter on the trails and along the edge of the river, forest and the creek bed. The event will be hosted by Groundwork Dallas and will be attended by kids, adults, college students and many Toyota employees. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/frasier-dam-recreation-area/frasier-dam-recreation-river-clean-event?utm_source=USAToday
03 / 25
Gateway Arch National Park, Missouri. Volunteers will help the National Park Service beautify the riverfront by removing trash from along the banks of the Mississippi. Volunteers will be given event T-shirts and snacks to keep up their energy. Note: This event is on Sept. 29. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/riverfront-gateway-arch-national-park/great-mississippi-river-clean?utm_source=USAToday
04 / 25
San Diego River Mouth (Ocean Beach), California. Volunteer to help to save and restore one of the last remaining Coastal Dune and Wetland Habitats in San Diego. Home to many endangered birds, fish and mammals, this area needs your help to remain a viable habitat area. Volunteers will rescue native plants, remove invasive plants, water recent plantings and remove litter. 9 a.m. to noon. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/san-diego-river-mouth-ocean-beach-san-diego-ca/coastal-habitat-restoration?utm_source=USAToday
05 / 25
Plumb Beach, New York. Beautiful Plumb Beach is located 3 miles east of Coney Island on Jamaica Bay. Join NYC H2O and the National Park Service for a volunteer beach cleanup in the morning. Volunteers will be given lunch and afterwards will go on a seining adventure to see creatures close up that live in Jamaica Bay. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/plumb-beach/plumb-beach-cleanup-nyc-h2o?utm_source=USAToday
06 / 25
Biscayne National Park, Florida. Calling kayakers, paddlers and other boaters! Biscayne National Park needs volunteers to remove trash from the shorelines to help #KeepBiscayneBeautiful. Volunteers with motorized boats are needed to transport the garbage to collection locations. The effort will focus on cleaning up the mangrove shoreline North of Black Point Marina. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/biscayne-national-park-black-point-marina-area/keepbiscaynebeautiful-2018npld?utm_source=USAToday
07 / 25
Mount Diablo State Park, California. Volunteers will cut back vegetation that is overgrowing in the park using handsaws and loppers. Lunch and refreshments will be provided for volunteers. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/mount-diablo-state-park/national-public-lands-day-mount-diablo-state-park?utm_source=USAToday
08 / 25
Flower Mound, Texas. The Trash Bash makes cleaning up litter fun and competitive. Volunteers meet at the Flower Mound High School and then disperse to pick up litter at parks, trails, waterways and roadways. Prizes are awarded for the most trash and recyclables collected. Regardless of whether volunteers collect heaps of trash or just a little, everyone gets to enjoy lunch and free educational activities. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/flower-mound-texas/keep-flower-mound-beautiful?utm_source=USAToday
09 / 25
Forest Park, Oregon. Portland's Forest Park is one of the largest urban forests in the United States. With more than 80 miles of trails, fire lanes and forest roads, Forest Park stretches for more than 7 miles along the eastern slope of the Tualatin Mountains. Volunteers will remove invasive and plant native species and construct trails throughout the park. 9 a.m. to noon. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/forest-park-portland-oregon/national-public-lands-day-forest-park?utm_source=USAToday
10 / 25
Chalmette National Cemetery, Louisiana. Established in May 1864 as a final resting place for Union soldiers who died in Louisiana during the Civil War, Chalmette National Cemetery's more than 14,000 headstones mark the gravesites of veterans of the Spanish-American War, World Wars I and II, and the Vietnam War. Volunteers will clean headstones and document information from them. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/chalmette-national-cemetery/national-public-lands-day-chalmette-national-cemetery?utm_source=USAToday
11 / 25
Governors Island, New York. Just eight minutes by ferry from lower Manhattan, Governors Island is a world apart, with charming historic buildings, verdant landscapes and spectacular views of New York Harbor. Volunteers will help with landscaping by cutting back overgrowth, mulching trees, clearing pathways and removing invasive species. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/governors-island/governors-island-community-volunteer-day?utm_source=USAToday
12 / 25
Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming; Taggart Lake Trailhead. Grand Teton National Park has breathtaking mountains, the Snake River and over 200 miles of trails. Volunteers will help return a temporary trail back to its previous state by preparing it for regrowth of vegetation. A section of old Buck and Rail fencing will all be replaced by volunteers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Site: www.neefusa.org/npld/grand-teton-national-park/taggart-trail-restoration-and-fencing
13 / 25
Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Volunteers at Yellowstone will take part in a project that can help reduce the hazard of wildfires. When enough vegetation is removed in forests, wildfires are less likely to get out of control. Volunteers for Yellowstone’s “forest fuel reduction project” will gather and stack branches and may remove vegetation near critical infrastructure. Expect an intense hike and working at high altitudes. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/yellowstone-national-park/fuel-reduction?utm_source=USAToday
14 / 25
Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area, Florida. The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area is home to a remarkable array of natural and cultural resources including four sensitive habitats, 26 special status species, and an archaeological record providing evidence of human occupation dating back over 5,000 years. Volunteers will pick up trash from the shoreline and the surrounding area. 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/jupiter-inlet-lighthouse-ona/jupiter-inlet-lighthouse-ona?utm_source=USAToday
15 / 25
Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, Washington, D.C. At Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, located in the northeastern corner of Washington, D.C., volunteers will conduct trail maintenance, litter removal and other restoration activities. A highlight of the event is clearing out the site’s water lily ponds and preparing them for the harsh winter weather. In a few hours, NPLD volunteers typically knock out work it would take staff months to complete. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/kenilworth-aquatic-gardens/national-public-lands-day?utm_source=USAToday
16 / 25
Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, Washington. Volunteers are needed to help at the Wenatchee River Salmon Festival that celebrates the return of salmon to the river. This event in the Cascade Mountains connects kids and adults alike to nature, and was honored with the Carl L. Sullivan Award as the “Most Outstanding Conservation Education Event in the United States” by the American Fisheries Society International Convention.. It also provides an opportunity to learn from Native Americans in their tribal village. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/leavenworth-national-fish-hatchery/wenatchee-river-salmon-festival?utm_source=USAToday
17 / 25
El Ancón, Loiza, Puerto Rico. Volunteers will help remove debris along rivers and urban parks in the municipality of Loiza, located in northeast Puerto Rico. But that’s not all. Volunteers will help the Scuba Dogs Society create a trash index that identifies where trash is the worst, what the sources are and what impacts it’s having on the environment. 8 a.m. to noon. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/loiza-municipality/coastal-clean?utm_source=USAToday
18 / 25
Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge, Nebraska, in cooperation with Niobrara National Scenic River. Volunteers will help clean and rehabilitate bluebird boxes throughout the Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge. These boxes are popular with eastern bluebirds and tree swallows. Before volunteers roll up their sleeves, they’ll go on a guided hike with experts to learn about and look for birds. 8 a.m. to noon. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/fort-niobrara-national-wildlife-refuge-cooperation-niobrara-national-scenic-river/bird-box?utm_source=USAToday
19 / 25
Ka'ala Native Forest/Schofield Barracks West Range, Hawaii. Volunteers will work in the native forest of Ka'ala, on the summit of the Waianae Mountain Range. Spend the day removing invasive weed species from the bogs that support the cloud forest of Ka'ala. The work will also benefit the endangered Hawaiian animals and plants whose habitat is hurt by invasive plants. 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/kaala-native-forestschofield-barracks-west-range/kaala-cloud-forest-malama-day?utm_source=USAToday
20 / 25
The Atlanta BeltLine, Georgia. You may have heard of the High Line in New York City, but what about Atlanta’s BeltLine? Now-unused railroad tracks are being transformed into a trail. Help local group Pebble Tossers work on the section of the BeltLine they’ve adopted by spreading mulch, preparing flower beds and removing invasive plants and debris. This is a great event for all ages. 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/atlanta-beltline/pebble-tossers-beltline-beautification-project?utm_source=USAToday
21 / 25
Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado. Rocky Mountain Conservancy and Rocky Mountain National Park will celebrate the 25th annual National Public Lands Day by hosting a volunteer litter clean-up. Volunteers will help restore the park to its natural beauty and ensure the ongoing resilience of the wildlife habitat by removing trash left behind during the busy summer season. Everyone is invited to meet afterwards at a local brewing company to celebrate their hard work. 10 a.m. to noon. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/rocky-mountain-national-park/rocky-mountain-national-park-clean?utm_source=USAToday
22 / 25
Valles Caldera National Preserve, New Mexico. This may be the country’s newest national preserve, but you have to go back 1.25 million years to pinpoint when a volcanic eruption created the depression we now call the Valles Caldera. The National Park Service will give volunteers opportunities to help the park and learn from speakers. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/valles-caldera-national-preserve/valles-caldera-volunteer-day-and-appreciation?utm_source=USAToday
23 / 25
Memorial Park, Texas. VolunBeering! First you volunteer at the park, then you can drink beer. The size of Houston’s Memorial Park is impressive for an urban location. At 1,500 acres, it's nearly double the size of New York City’s Central Park. Of course, kids can come but they can’t have beer, unless they bring root beer! Volunteers will plant trees, spread park-made compost, collect wildflower seeds and remove invasive plants. 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/memorial-park/volunbeering?utm_source=USAToday
24 / 25
William Howard Taft National Historic Site, Ohio. High atop one of Cincinnati's most prominent hilltops sits the birthplace and childhood home of William Howard Taft, the 27th president of the United States. This site was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1964. Volunteers will be weeding flower beds, decluttering the fence line and helping to lay boards in the park shed. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/william-howard-taft-national-historic-site/npld-park-beautification-project?utm_source=USAToday
25 / 25
Leslie Science and Nature Center, Michigan. The Leslie Science & Nature Center (LSNC) in Ann Arbor will host volunteers to help clean up their Nature Playscape area. Toyota & the LSNC partnered to develop and maintain the outdoor play area that promotes early science learning in children. The group will remove invasive species, spread woodchips and clean up the surrounding trails. 9 a.m. to noon. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/leslie-science-nature-center/nature-playscape-workday?utm_source=USAToday
636729485511429865-Plumb-beach-06.JPG
Plumb Beach, New York. Beautiful Plumb Beach is located 3 miles east of Coney Island on Jamaica Bay. Join NYC H2O and the National Park Service for a volunteer beach cleanup in the morning. Volunteers will be given lunch and afterwards will go on a seining adventure to see creatures close up that live in Jamaica Bay. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/plumb-beach/plumb-beach-cleanup-nyc-h2o?utm_source=USAToday
Matt Melina

Do you love America's national parks and public lands? This weekend you can see them for free, and through a range of volunteer opportunities marking National Public Lands Day, help keep them a vital resource for future generations. 

And it's not just at signature parks like Yellowstone or Yosemite, it could be at a local or state park somewhere in your community. Among the interesting volunteer opportunities around the USA on Saturday, Sept. 22:

• Volunteers at Chalmette National Cemetery in Louisiana will clean headstones and document information about the many U.S. veterans buried there.

• Just eight minutes by ferry from lower Manhattan, Governors Island volunteers will help with landscaping by cutting back overgrowth, mulching trees, clearing pathways and removing invasive species. 

• Help to save and restore one of the last remaining Coastal Dune and Wetland Habitats in San Diego by rescuing native plants, and removing invasive plants and litter.

Organized each year by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort. See where you can do some good in the slideshow above, or contact a park near you for more options.

Free national parks and public lands in every state
01 / 50
Alabama: Horseshoe Bend National Military Park - At this national park, you’ll find breathtaking sights. Cycle along the Tour Road that visits the solemn battleground or paddle a canoe on the winding Tallapoosa River. The state of Alabama had its bloody beginnings at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park. An 1814 battle was waged at Horseshoe Bend, leading to a treaty that required the native population to cede 23 million acres of land to the U.S. From this territory, the state of Alabama was carved.
02 / 50
Alaska: Gates of the Arctic National Park - National parks don’t get any wilder than this one. Gates of the Arctic National Park is a can’t-miss Alaskan destination. Rivers wind through the park, making it an ideal away-from-it-all destination for packrafting, backpacking or kayaking. Note that this park does not have roads or established trails.
03 / 50
Arizona: Montezuma Well National Monument - Visit the spot where life began, according to Yavapai legend, at Montezuma Well National Monument. Although access to the nearby Montezuma Castle National Monument costs $10, the Montezuma Well is free to access. There, you’ll see Native American ruins alongside the well and follow a nature trail as it winds below trees beside Beaver Creek, all part of what makes it one of Arizona’s hidden gems.
04 / 50
Arkansas: Hot Springs National Park - Hearken back to the Golden Age of Bathing on your visit to Hot Springs National Park. Go ahead and drink the water — or “quaff the elixir,” as they used to say back in the day. It’s safe, healthy for you and free at fountains and water bottle fill sites around the park. The Hot Springs National Park is among the best free places to visit in the state. Meander through eight bathhouses built between 1892 and 1923. Some bathhouses are now home to National Park Service offices, shops and museums. Others still provide baths in the thermal pools, but you’ll pay a fee to use them.
05 / 50
California: Channel Islands National Park - Experience California the way it used to be at Channel Islands National Park. The chain of islands is one of the best free national parks for an away-from-it-all experience. Bring your snorkel and fins to explore kelp forests, sea caves and coves of colorful fish. Or, explore island trails and relax on a remote beach, a little patch of paradise you might have all to yourself. Note that you will need to pay for a boat or plane ride to the islands.
06 / 50
Colorado: Hovenweep National Monument - Discover six prehistoric villages that once housed more than 2,500 people between A.D. 500 and 1300, and you can still see multistory towers clinging to the edge of rocky cliffs. The park is a designated International Dark Sky Park, making it one of the best places to go stargazing.
07 / 50
Connecticut: Weir Farm National Historic Site - You won’t have to imagine you’ve stepped into an Impressionist landscape at Weir Farm — you’ll be in one. The historic site is the only national park devoted to American painting. Explore a picturesque farmhouse, stone walls and gardens for free at the park. Feeling inspired? Pick up free art supplies at the park to experience a memorable family vacation.
08 / 50
Delaware: First State National Historic Park The U.S. has come a long way when it comes to religious and ethnic tolerance, but Delaware was actually one of the first regions to embrace diversity, even before becoming the first state to sign onto the constitution in 1787. Recount the lives of Swedish and Finnish settlers from as early as 1699 as you read ancient tombstones at the Old Swedes Church in Wilmington. Or visit the two-story brick home of John Dickinson, aka the “Penman of the Revolution,” who inspired the country to independence.
09 / 50
Florida: Biscayne National Park - You’ll find so much more at Biscayne National Park than on the miles of sandy beaches that Miami is famous for. Grab your snorkel and discover underwater shipwrecks along the Maritime Heritage Trail, or keep your feet dry to walk in the footsteps of early pineapple farmers. Visit during summer to witness loggerhead sea turtles nesting in the sand, or head to this national park in the winter for the perfect vacation destination to escape the cold.
10 / 50
Georgia: Jimmy Carter National Historic Site - Learn what life was like growing up for the 39th president of the United States at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site. Visit his boyhood farm where wayside audio exhibits let you hear about Carter’s childhood in his own voice. Recapture the excitement of his 1976 run for presidency at a free museum at the Plains Train Depot, and browse exhibits at the Plains High School and several visitors centers.
11 / 50
Hawaii: World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument - Take a break from sandy beaches and swaying palms to revisit a pivotal time in American history at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument. See the sunken battleship USS Arizona still at rest where she was struck down about 15 minutes into the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Arrive early to get one of 1,300 free tickets to see the USS Arizona Memorial.
12 / 50
Idaho: Nez Perce National Historic Park - The legendary Nez Perce were among the final groups of Native Americans to offer formal resistance to the U.S. government, with their leader Chief Joseph heading an epic 1,170-mile, four-month migration in 1877 just ahead of a force of some 5,000 U.S. Army troops. Today, although only 6,500 descendants of the Nez Perce remain, you can still marvel at the mountains and valleys at Nez Perce National Historic Park, the historic home to the Nez Perce, including the site of the final battle of the Nez Perce War. Put on your hiking boots and walk in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark at Canoe Camp.
13 / 50
Illinois: Pullman National Monument - Pullman wasn’t your usual factory town. The Queen-Anne-style architecture and aesthetic appeal seem idyllic, but Pullman has its own bloody tales to tell. Discontented workers and U.S. Army troops clashed in 1894, leaving dozens dead. You can revisit the neighborhood’s storied history today as you walk through the green spaces of Arcade Park or marvel at the historic architecture.
14 / 50
Indiana: George Rogers Clark National Historical Park - Watch colorful kites dip and soar along the Wabash River at the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park, and don’t miss the elaborate memorial dedicated to the famed American frontiersman Colonel George Rogers Clark, where you can relive his travels as you gaze at seven 28-foot tall murals.
15 / 50
Iowa: Effigy Mounds National Monument - Visit more than 200 American Indian mounds at Effigy Mounds National Monument, with mounds in the shapes of turtles, bison, bears, deer and other animals as well as conical burial mounds in the park. Watch a 15-minute film on mound building at the visitors center and strike out on trails through the area’s breathtaking terrain.
16 / 50
Kansas: Fort Larned National Historic Site - Immerse yourself in authentic frontier military life at Fort Larned National Historic Site. You can stroll through historic buildings restored to their original appearance or wander nature trails. During special events, dive deeper into this historical site as you interact with staff dressed in period clothing.
17 / 50
Kentucky: Mammoth Cave National Park - Looking for a good place for a free family vacation? As the longest known cave system in the world, Mammoth Cave National Park is among one of the coolest places in the U.S. to visit with kids. You won’t get through all 400 miles of the cave, but you’ll have a great time exploring what early guide Stephen Bishop called a “grand, gloomy and peculiar place.”
18 / 50
Louisiana: Jean Lafitte National Historical Park - Explore not just one but six sites spread over southern Louisiana at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and see the French Quarter in a new way as you learn about its unique history and browse historic homes and museums. Then, watch alligators basking on the banks of a bayou at Barataria Preserve or clap along to Cajun music at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center.
19 / 50
Maine: Roosevelt Campobello International Park - Visit President Franklin Roosevelt’s beloved summer getaway at Roosevelt Campobello International Park. Wiggle your toes in the sand or explore the island trails to discover forests, bogs and beaches. The U.S. and Canada jointly administer, staff and fund the park.
20 / 50
Maryland: Glen Echo Park - You might not initially think of amusement parks when you think about visiting a national park, but in the early 1900s, Glen Echo Park was Maryland’s answer to Atlantic City and Coney Island and it’s been preserved for future generations. Today’s Glen Echo Park hearkens back to the old days with its historic buildings and attractions, a perfect backdrop for throwback vacation photos.
21 / 50
Massachusetts: Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site - You don’t have to wait for National Park fee-free days to learn how iron and steel was made in the 17th century. Visit Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site to see free demonstrations of the process that made this the birthplace of the American iron and steel industry. Enjoy the natural beauty surrounding the ironworks by hiking its nature trail or strolling through its 17th-century herb garden.
22 / 50
Michigan: River Raisin National Battlefield Park - After the U.S. defeat at River Raisin, “Remember the Raisin” was the battle cry for the remainder of the War of 1812, but you’ll most likely remember this park for its picturesque riverfront. Hike a 0.6-mile loop through the battlefield, and browse through artifacts and exhibits in the visitors center. All told, it should make for what could be a memorable family vacation.
23 / 50
Minnesota: Voyageurs National Park - Let your cares slip away as you immerse yourself in the sounds, scents and sights of a boreal forest at Voyageurs National Park. Paddle interconnected water routes in your canoe or kayak or have a picnic at the water’s edge, and at night, gaze up at the stars. And if you’re tough enough to brave the Minnesota winter, you can go snowshoeing.
24 / 50
Mississippi: Natchez National Historical Park - Explore the grand architecture of antebellum mansions at Natchez National Historical Park. Although there are small entrance fees to enjoy guided tours inside most of the mansions, you won’t have to pay a penny to explore the William Johnson House. The famed barber built the home from bricks he gathered from buildings devastated by the tornado of 1840.
25 / 50
Missouri: George Washington Carver National Monument - Frail childhood health gave George Washington Carver enough freedom from plantation chores so he could tend to a secret garden hidden in the Missouri woodland. Take a journey along the Carver Trail to discover the woodland that inspired Carver as a child. Learn about his life at the visitors center museum, visit the graves of the plantation owners and see where the famous peanut product inventor was born.
26 / 50
Montana: Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site - Not only is Montana a great state for low-cost camping spots, it’s home to the Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site. The ranch house was the center of a cattle empire once spanning 10 million acres, and it’s now a museum that honors America’s cattleman.
27 / 50
Nebraska: Homestead National Monument of America - The Homestead Act of 1862 spurred people of all backgrounds to head to the frontier to claim land, and Nebraska’s Homestead National Monument of America honors their journey into the west. Follow the Quilt Trail to discover the meaning behind popular quilt patterns made by thrifty women readying their families for the journey west, or visit the Palmer-Epard Cabin and imagine what life was like living in its one room with 10 children.
28 / 50
Nevada: Great Basin National Park - From sage-covered desert foothills to the aspen-shrouded slopes of Wheeler Peak, you’ll find a wide range of natural diversity at Great Basin National Park. Even though the park receives less than 10 inches of rainfall annually, more than 800 species of plants rest along its trails. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife, too. You might notice a bighorn sheep peering down from lofty heights or a pygmy rabbit scuttling into the underbrush.
29 / 50
New Hampshire: Appalachian National Scenic Trail - If you’ve ever thought of hiking along the Appalachian Trail, New Hampshire is one state where you can enjoy the public footpaths. The trail rolls 161 miles through the state, with elevations ranging from 400 feet above sea level to nearly 6,300. Start at AMC’s Pinkham Notch Visitor Center for a scenic hike into the White Mountains.
30 / 50
New Jersey: Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park - Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park is more than just another pretty waterfall. It’s also the site of the first planned industrial city in the U.S., with locomotives, paper and fabrics all manufactured in the area with power harnessed from the falls.
31 / 50
New Mexico: El Morro National Monument - Discover an oasis in the desert at El Morro National Monument. The natural watering hole is tucked at the base of colorful sandstone cliffs. Walk the Inscription Trail to read and see the history behind the watering hole, and see thousands of petroglyphs and inscriptions that bear witness to the visitors who sought refreshment there throughout the centuries.
32 / 50
New York: National Parks of New York Harbor - Home to the most popular tourist attractions in the U.S., it’s no wonder New York has some of the best national parks that are also free, with the 11 National Parks of New York Harbor boasting 23 different potential destinations. Take a tour at the Castle Clinton on Manhattan Island’s southern tip or visit Federal Hall, where George Washington became the first president and the nation’s first Congress and Supreme Court worked.
33 / 50
North Carolina: Fort Raleigh National Historic Site - Fort Raleigh National Historic Site is one of the best national parks to unearth the country’s earliest history. Learn about Native Americans and the first New World settlers, see a monument commemorating the Roanoke Island Freedman’s Colony or simply stroll through forest trails and more.
34 / 50
North Dakota: Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site - Soak in the culture of the Hidatsa people at Knife River Indian Villages. Walk the Village Trail to view the remains of villages and experience a reconstructed earth lodge with its garden and drying racks. Pick up a free birding checklist at the visitors center and see how many you can spot along the park’s trails.
35 / 50
Ohio: Cuyahoga Valley National Park - Don’t forget your camera when you visit Cuyahoga Valley National Park: it is home to Everett Covered Bridge, one of the top places for photography in the national parks system. You can also stroll by the Ohio and Erie Canal or hike to Brandywine Falls.
36 / 50
Oklahoma: Chickasaw National Recreation Area - Bait your hook — Chickasaw National Recreation Area is one of the best national parks for fishing in the state of Oklahoma. Lake of the Arbuckles has 36 miles of shoreline with protected coves and clear water. Or head to the smaller Veterans Lake. Its 2.8-mile shoreline has handicapped-accessible trails, a fishing dock and plenty of picnic areas.
37 / 50
Oregon: Oregon Caves National Monument - Oregon Caves National Monument is one of the nation’s free national parks, but you’ll have to stay above ground to keep your trip free as there is a fee to enter any of the caves. But you can explore numerous hiking trails in the park and catch panoramic views of the Siskiyou Mountains or head inside the visitors center to experience interactive exhibits on the caves, mountains and wild inhabitants.
38 / 50
Pennsylvania: Valley Forge National Historical Park - Visit the 1777-78 winter encampment of General Washington’s army at Valley Forge National Historical Park. Drive a 10-mile self-guided tour to drink in the park’s natural beauty and learn how the men survived the winter and don’t miss Washington’s headquarters.
39 / 50
Rhode Island: Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park - This national park is still in its infancy, but there’s still plenty to do, like self-guided walking tours to discover historic mills and marvel at the elaborate architecture.
40 / 50
South Carolina: Congaree National Park - Discover 25 miles of hiking trails and a 2.4-mile boardwalk at Congaree National Park. For a change of pace, observe the forest from the vantage of the water by paddling down marked water trails in your canoe or kayak.
41 / 50
South Dakota: Minuteman Missile National Historic Site - Visit the site of the historical missile silo Delta-09 that housed the Minuteman Missile — a 1.2-megaton nuclear warhead — from the 1960s to the 1990s.
42 / 50
Tennessee: Great Smoky Mountains National Park - Jump in the car and drive some of the park’s 384 miles of road, picnic by a scenic waterfall, see the Place of a Thousand Drips or hike numerous trails during your trip. And, because of the terms of the deal that transferred its deed to the Federal Government, the park is and will remain fee free.
43 / 50
Texas: San Antonio Missions National Historical Park - In the early 1700s, missions were the hub of survival, offering protection from Apache attacks and help during times of drought and disease. Today, you can visit four missions at this historical park and explore other sights.
44 / 50
Utah: Timpanogos Cave National Monument - Hike your way to three limestone caves in remote Utah. Although you’ll need to pay for a tour to enter the caves, there’s plenty to see around the caves that’s free. Spy colorful Western Tanagers, Steller’s jays, hummingbirds and more, or bring a picnic and stroll a half-mile down to Swinging Bridge for views of the American Fork River and to go fishing for rainbow or brown trout.
45 / 50
Vermont: Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Park - Put on your hiking boots and bring a camera for inspiring hikes in Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Park. Take an easy 1.25-mile nature walk past gardens and a young tree plantation on the Junior Ranger Loop. Or hike the Pogue Loop Trail around the park’s 14-acre pond. If you’re looking for a more strenuous hike, ascend Mount Tom or South Peak for panoramic views of the countryside.
46 / 50
Virginia: Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts - Visit the only national park dedicated to the performing arts. Although the summer-only performances cost money, you won’t have to pay a dime to hear the songbirds of nature. Hike the Wolf Trap Track Trail to explore park woodlands and wetlands and discover dozens of species of birds regaling you with their own special song.
47 / 50
Washington: North Cascades National Park - Explore the dramatic mountain scenery punctuated by azure lakes of North Cascades National Park. Saddle up your trusty steed and explore the park by horseback or bicycle, then glide across a glimmering lake in your canoe or kayak.
48 / 50
West Virginia: Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park - Head to Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park to uncover natural and historic gems. Entrance to the towpath except from Great Falls is free. Learn about the C&O Canal on the free Williamsport Launch Boat Program and enjoy sights on the open water.
49 / 50
Wisconsin: Apostle Islands National Lakeshore - Walk along dramatic windswept beaches and rugged cliffs at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Or bring your kayak to explore sea caves along Lake Superior’s shoreline. If you want to keep your feet planted, explore 50 miles of trails that will take you through old farm sites and quarries, and along beaches and scenic overlooks.
50 / 50
Wyoming: Fossil Butte National Monument - Pop into the visitors center at Fossil Butte National Monument to discover the fossilized records of fish, reptiles, plants and insects that once called Fossil Lake home and let your kids create their own fossil souvenir and watch as experts process fossils. Outside, visit shaded picnic areas or set out on trails to drink in the natural beauty.
Escape the city at these public lands
01 / 20
Two hours from Portland, the Deschutes Wild and Scenic River is central Oregon’s playground with ruggedly beautiful scenery for hiking and biking. Visitors can fish for steelhead and salmon or raft the exciting whitewater. It’s the perfect place for an adventure!
02 / 20
Established in 1932, Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge extends 22 miles along South Carolina’s Atlantic coast. This semi-tropical paradise includes a fascinating expanse of barrier islands, salt marshes, long sandy beaches, and maritime forest. An hour’s drive from Charleston, the refuge provides habitat for over 293 bird, 24 reptile and 12 amphibian species. Get in a boat or ferry, and see the beauty and wildlife at Cape Romain!
03 / 20
There’s something else in Cleveland that rocks -- Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio. It’s a quick drive from both Cleveland and Akron, so there’s no excuse not to visit. Take a hike, ride the scenic railroad or bike the towpath trail. Blue Hen Falls is a popular destination too. It’s an easy hike, so feel free to bring the family.
04 / 20
Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border is a wonderland of forested mountains, tumbling waterfalls, Native American and Colonial historic sites, bountiful wildlife, and dynamic rivers and streams. Recreation opportunities include boating, biking, fishing, hunting, hiking and enjoying the views along scenic roadways. An easy drive from New York City and Philadelphia, the park is a popular year-round getaway. Here, it’s showing a spectrum of lovely fall colors.
05 / 20
Here’s a beautiful pic from the most visited national park in 2016: Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Located in San Francisco, Golden Gate is one of the largest urban parks in the world, offering visitors a chance to connect to nature, and learn more about the area’s rich culture and history.
06 / 20
Just a few miles from Washington, D.C., Great Falls Park in Virginia provides stunning views of the Potomac River as it falls over a series of steep, jagged rocks and rushes through a narrow gorge. It’s a great place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
07 / 20
Strolling by the water at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore in Indiana is a serene experience. The sun sparkles on the water and the breeze blows your troubles off your shoulders. Whether you enjoy scouting for rare species of birds or flying kites on the sandy beach, the national lakeshore's 15,000 acres will continually enchant you. Hikers will enjoy 50 miles of trails over rugged dunes, mysterious wetlands, sunny prairies, meandering rivers and peaceful forests. Even seeing the Chicago skyline 35 miles away across Lake Michigan makes it seem like the rest of the world is far away.
08 / 20
After a few days of visiting friends in the concrete jungle of New York City, you might need a breath of fresh air at nearby Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge in New York. Along the two main trails, you can see a wide variety of wildlife in the air, on the land and in the water. Ospreys and diamondback turtles are some of the most visible residents.
09 / 20
Running along the Minnesota River, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge is a natural escape from the nearby Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. The refuge provides valuable habitat for a diversity of waterfowl and other migratory birds, fish and resident wildlife.
10 / 20
Just south of Boise, Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area is bird-watching mecca that is close enough for an after work trip and boasts one of the highest concentration of raptors in the world.
11 / 20
There's no better place to walk off your holiday treats than Mount Rainier National Park in Washington. A little more than an hour drive southwest of Seattle, it's easy to explore this natural wonderland. Miles of trails, stunning meadows and serene lakes encourage you to keep moving, looking for the next incredible view of the snow-capped peak of Mount Rainier. Be sure to check the weather conditions before heading out.
12 / 20
Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is like no other place on earth, where natural beauty and wilderness prevail. It preserves the Okefenokee Swamp in Georgia, providing vital habitats for birds, reptiles and other wildlife. Just a little over an hour away from Jacksonville, Florida, it is the perfect side trip to any Florida adventure.
13 / 20
Not far from Boston, Massachusetts, is Parker River National Wildlife Refuge -- 4,700 acres of salt marsh, shrubland and sandy beach. Find some peace and quiet here while you enjoy watching over 300 species of resident and migratory birds. You’re be very thankful you visited.
14 / 20
Dive into adventure at Biscayne National Park in Florida. About an hour from Miami, the park stretches from a shoreline fringed with mangrove forest to the aquamarine waters of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Boating and fishing are popular activities, but some of the best views of Biscayne are found under the water, exploring the third largest coral reef in the world.
15 / 20
No matter the season, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area offers spectacular outdoor recreation 17 miles west of Las Vegas, Nevada. Hikers, climbers, bikers and more are drawn to this stunning desert landscape, captured here with a beautiful afterglow from a sunset over Calico Hills.
16 / 20
Located just northeast of Denver, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge is a 15,000-acre expanse of prairie, wetland and woodland habitat. The land has a unique story -- it has survived the test of time and transitioned from farmland to war-time manufacturing site to wildlife sanctuary today. It may be one of the finest conservation success stories in history and a place where wildlife (like the bison pictured here) thrives.
17 / 20
Whether you're in Phoenix or Tucson, Arizona, you won't regret taking a little time to visit Saguaro National Park. The nation's largest cacti, the giant saguaro is the universal symbol of the American west. These majestic plants are found only in a small portion of the United States. Here you have a chance to see these enormous cacti, silhouetted by the beauty of a magnificent desert sunset. It's a sight you won't forget.
18 / 20
Hidden in plain sight from Los Angeles, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area offers easy access to surprisingly wild places. Experience the famous beaches of Malibu or explore more than 500 miles of trails. The park abounds with historical and cultural sites, from old movie ranches to Native American centers. What will you discover?
19 / 20
About 30 minutes from Palm Springs, California, the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument rises abruptly from the desert floor and reaches an elevation of 10,834 feet. Providing a picturesque backdrop to local communities, visitors can enjoy magnificent palm oases, snow-capped mountains, a national scenic trail and wilderness areas. Its extensive backcountry can be accessed via trails from both the Coachella Valley and the alpine village of Idyllwild.
20 / 20
Established in 1901, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge hosts a rare piece of the past -- a remnant mixed grass prairie, an island where the natural grasslands escaped destruction because the rocks underfoot defeated the plow. Located in southwestern Oklahoma less than two hours from Oklahoma City, the 59,020-acre refuge is home to two rugged ranges of granite mountains and fields of wildflowers.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com