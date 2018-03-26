Most expensive travel destinations in the USA

8. Cost to Visit Asheville, N.C.: $1,916.24; Meals: $309; Drinks (including beer): $43.26; 3-night hotel stay: $730; Airfare: $833.98. Savings tips: If you visit the Biltmore Estate, purchase tickets online at least seven days in advance to save $10 per person off the regular $50 to $75 ticket price. You can buy a second-day visit for $15. Low-cost or free activities: The outdoor mecca offers a multitude of hiking trails and is known for its scenic beauty and burgeoning music scene. Downtown Asheville abounds with street performers. Visitors can also check out performances at pubs like Jack of the Woods, which often offers free shows.

Sean Pavone, Shutterstock.com

Staying stateside is often a great way to cut costs while vacationing. But domestic destinations aren’t all created equal when it comes to certain expenses.

After reviewing rankings from a variety of travel sites to determine the nation’s most popular tourist cities, GOBankingRates used food and drink costs, the average nightly rate for the three least-expensive hotels in the area and airfare averages to determine the 29 most expensive travel destinations in the USA.

However, keep in mind that hotel rates were calculated based on October stays, and seasonality can drive prices up or down at some of these expensive tourist destinations. But even in these swank spots, there are ways savvy spenders can cut costs. Scroll through the gallery above for tips, or if you've got a destination in mind, take a look at the most affordable times of year to visit each state below:

