3D guns
In this May 10, 2013, file photo, Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, shows a plastic handgun made on a 3D-printer at his home in Austin, Texas.
Jay Janner, Austin American-Statesman via AP

The issue of gun control is back in the spotlight - this time with a high-tech twist.

A federal judge's temporary restraining order aims at blocking plans to upload blueprints necessary for a person to build a plastic weapon in their own home. 

Here's what we know as the legal battle comes to a head over whether 3D-printed plastic guns will become a reality soon in America:

A Texas company had promised to upload instructions at midnight for making 3D-printed plastic guns. What happened?

A federal court in Seattle on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order blocking Cody Wilson and his Austin-based Defense Distribution from uploading plans to make 3D-printed firearms from handguns to AR-15 style rifles. In a related development, Wilson also agreed to refrain temporarily from releasing the plans under a deal reached with the state of New Jersey. 

Does that end the issue?

No, both court actions were only temporary, pending hearings in August and September.

So, the information is not available pending those decisions?

Wilson says it is a moot point. He told CNN on Wednesday that he had already uploaded the plans onto the Internet a few days ago. "The ship has sailed," he said in the interview. "They are public. It is public domain information. It is irrevocable." 

CNN reports that the information has already been downloaded several thousand times.

The Seattle case was brought by eight states and the District of Columbia. Does the judge's ruling affect all 50 states?

Yes, pending the court hearings. The judge's order was directed at the federal government, restraining it from enforcing an agreement reached in June that effectively had scrapped an Obama administration decision blocking any such distribution.

Can a gun actually be made from plastic based on the plans?

Yes, but the printers needed to make the guns can cost from $5,000 to $600,000, according to Vice News. The quality of plastic matters, too: An early design printed by federal agents shattered after one shot. A second gun, made from a higher grade resin, stayed intact.

Unlike traditional firearms that can fire thousands of rounds in a lifetime, the 3D-printed guns normally last only a few rounds before they fall apart, experts say. They usually hold a bullet or two and then must be manually loaded. And they’re not usually very accurate.

Why are states opposed to Defense Distribution's plans?

The plastic weapons would be difficult to detect and, with no serial number, impossible to trace. In addition, since theoretically anyone could make them, there would be no way to control the sale of the weapon to felons, mental patients, terrorists or domestic abusers.

Why is Wilson pressing the issue?

Wilson and his group say there's nothing illegal about giving the public the information they need to make firearms at home.

"I believe I am championing the Second Amendment in the 21st century," he said Wednesday in an interview with CBS This Morning. "I think access to firearms is a fundamental human dignity, fundamental human right."

What is the National Rifle Association position?

The NRA said in a statement that “anti-gun politicians” and some members of the news media wrongly claim that 3D-printing technology “will allow for the production and widespread proliferation of undetectable plastic firearms.”

In truth, “undetectable plastic guns have been illegal for 30 years,” said Chris W. Cox, executive director of the NRA’s political arm. A federal law passed in 1988 — crafted with NRA support — bars the manufacture, sale or possession of an undetectable firearm.

In addition, Dana Loesch, a spokeswoman for the NRA, argued that efforts to regulate the technology would be “absolutely unenforceable.” The guns were “what the rest of us call freedom and innovation,” Loesch said in a a video segment posted on NRATV.

What is the Trump administration's position of the guns?

The State Department, responding to a years-long lawsuit against the Obama administration's 2015 blocking Wilson's distribution of such plans, agreed in June to lift the ban. It argued that the Obama administration erred in ruling that such action violated a federal law known as International Traffic in Arms Regulations, which covers the export of weapons.

What is the White House position? 

Unclear, as White House officials appeared to be caught somewhat off guard by the latest legal maneuvers. In a tweet on Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump said he was "looking into" his administration’s decision last month to clear the way for Wilson’s plans to upload the plans. He added: “Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense!” 

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley, noting that it is illegal to own or make a wholly plastic gun, including any made with a 3D printer, says the administration supports that law and “will continue to look at all options available to us to do what is necessary to protect Americans while also supporting the First and Second amendments.”

3D guns
This May 10, 2013, file photo shows a plastic pistol that was completely made on a 3D-printer at a home in Austin, Texas.
Jay Janner, Austin American-Statesman via AP

Has Congress weighed in on the issue?

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Sen. Richard Blumental, D-Conn., filed legislation that would prohibit the publication of a digital file online that allows a 3D printer to manufacture a firearm. Democrats also filed a separate bill to require that all guns have at least one non-removable component made of metal, to ensure that even guns primarily made of plastic can be discovered by metal detectors.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, blocked a Democratic request to bring the bill straight to the Senate floor, citing First Amendment free speech concerns.

In addition, Sen. John Cornyn, of Texas, the second-ranking Republican, said, “People shouldn’t be under the impression they can download this and make an undetectable firearm.”

While Democrats have taken the lead on the issue, at least one Republican, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, has expressed concern over the 3D guns, linking to a news story on the guns in a tweet that said: “Even as a strong supporter of the Second Amendment – this is not right.”

What's next?

A U.S. District Court judge in Seattle will hold a hearing on August 10 to determine whether the temporary restraining order should be converted to a preliminary injunction, which would ban the blueprints from being released for the duration of the case until a ruling is made.

3-D printers make guns and more
01 / 18
Dye casts and molten metals may become a thing of the past or at least greatly diminished with the creation of 3-D printing for the masses. A visitor tests a humanoid robot made from a 3D printer at the InMoov corner during the Viva Technology show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles, in Paris, France.
02 / 18
3-D printed guns for the masses have become a real concern in the U.S. Eight states filed suit Monday, July 30, 2018, against the Trump administration over its decision to allow a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun, contending the hard-to-trace plastic weapons are a boon to terrorists and criminals and threaten public safety. Cody Wilson holds what he calls a Liberator pistol that was completely made on a 3-D-printer at his home in Austin, Texas in this May 10, 2013, file photo.
03 / 18
President Donald Trump holds a 3D-printed miniature White House, alongside Ivanka Trump, left, as he tours an advanced manufacturing lab at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa,
04 / 18
A Liberator pistol appears next to the 3D printer on which its components were made in Hanover, Maryland in this 2013 file photo. US President Donald Trump said on July 31, 2018 he was "looking into" whether Americans should be able to print their own guns, dipping his toe into the latest contentious debate over the right to bear arms.
05 / 18
Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich (22) autographs the robotic arm on Hailey Dawson, age 8, before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park.
06 / 18
Hailey Dawson, age 8, throws the ceremonial first pitch to Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brent Suter (35) before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park. By using a robotic hand made with a 3-D printer, Dawson hopes to throw the ceremonial first pitch in every MLB ballpark.
07 / 18
Evan Hines works on his homework at his home in Charleston, W.Va. Born without a left hand, he sometimes wears an artificial hand which was made for him on a 3-D printer by Capital High School student Alex McMillian.
08 / 18
Visitors watch a 3D-printed low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV in short) during the Additive Manufacturing Conference of China 2018 at the Hangzhou International Expo on July 26, 2018 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China. The two-seater electric vehicle can cover about 200 kms per charge.
09 / 18
A visitor tries out a 3D-printed low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV in short) during the Additive Manufacturing Conference of China 2018.
10 / 18
Visitors look at a lattice window made by a 3D printing machine on display during the 2017 Jiangsu Building Fair in Nanjing city, east China's Jiangsu province. The Chinese market for 3D printing services are set to grow dramatically to 50 billion yuan (US$7.58 billion) by 2020 because they will be more "accessible and customized" within several years, Stratasys, the worlds biggest 3D printer, said today in Shanghai. The lower cost and threshold of 3D printing services opens up possibilities that include making it accessible for doctors to better serve patients, engineers to maintain airplanes and designers to customize their artworks, according to Stratasys. Revenue in the global 3D printing market will hit US$327.8 billion by 2023, a 26 percent annual growth since this year, according to Marketand Markets. In China, the market revenue will hit 50 billion yuan by 2020, triple this years 17.3 billion yuan, Stratasys said.
11 / 18
A pancake with an image of Donald Trump is made with a 3-D pancake printer at the traditional Maslenitsa or Pancake week in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 22, 2017. Visitors were invited to bring along an image to be scanned into the 3-D printer and eat the result.
12 / 18
A bionic ear rests in a petri dish, in Princeton, N.J. in this 2013 file photo. Scientists at Princeton University created an ear with an off-the-shelf 3-D printer that can "hear" radio frequencies far beyond the range of normal human capability. The researchers used 3-D printing of cells and nanoparticles followed by cell culture to combine a small coil antenna with cartilage, creating what they termed a bionic ear.
13 / 18
An exhibitor presents a skull model with 3-D modelled prostheses during the international fairs FabCon 3.D and Rapid.Tech in Erfurt, Germany, on June 20, 2017. 206 exhibitors from all over the world presented the latest products and applications in the fields of additive manufacturing and 3D printing.
14 / 18
Broc Brown, right, shows off his new shoes with Feetz CEO Lucy Beard in 2017, in Michigan Center, Mich. Brown, who has Sotos Syndrome and is 7 feet, 8 inches tall, was given a new pair of about size 28 shoes from Feetz. Feetz is a company that uses an app to convert photos of someone’s feet into a 3-D model, which can be measured to create custom-fit shoes manufactured by a 3-D printer.
15 / 18
In this May 8, 2013 file photo Dr. Anthony Atala holds the "scaffolding" for a human kidney created by a 3-D printer in a laboratory at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. The university is experimenting with various ways to create replacement organs for human implantation, from altering animal parts to building them from scratch with a patient's own cells.
16 / 18
Rick Gabonay, an employee at ExOne watches over a set of inkjet printer on June 29, 2012. Manufacturers are increasingly using 3-D printers to make production parts, rather than just product prototypes. Based on a computer-aided design, the machines put down layer upon layer of a metal or plastic powder until a part or product is formed--kind of like a document printer. ExOne in Irwin, Pa. makes the printers but is also a service provider that prints aerospace, automotive, energy and other parts for manufacturers.
17 / 18
A digital inkjet printer sprays a paper-thin layer of adherent onto a box containing powdered, spherical stainless steel to form an impeller used in drilling pumps.
18 / 18
A finished impeller sits with "green" impellers that have yet to be alloyed with brass and finished at ExOne in Irwin, Pa.

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com