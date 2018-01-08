Ford's Transit van is one of the world's most successful commercial vehicles.

Auto sales cooled off in July after a strong start to the year. Most automakers reported sales declines.

But much of the decline was attributable to passenger cars. Meanwhile, SUVs, crossovers and pickups continue to perform well.

Here are five of the hottest-selling new vehicles in the U.S. in July, based on a subjective assessment of sales momentum, buzz and industry insight:

1. Ford Transit

July sales: 10,794, up 190.9 percent

Ford's commercial van is red hot. Credit e-commerce.

"This vehicle is really benefiting from the internet shopping boom," Ford U.S. sales and marketing chief Mark LaNeve said on a conference call. "As the home delivery market continues to expand, driven by the internet economy, so does the addressable market for Transit."

U.S. sales of the compact Jeep Compass jumped 82% in June.

2. Jeep Compass

July sales: 12,300, up 63.4 percent

This compact sport-utility vehicle is one of several vehicles that are leading the Fiat Chrysler SUV brand to impressive growth in 2017.

The Compass is appealing very well to young buyers, Autotrader analyst Michelle Krebs said.

U.S. sales of the Honda Pilot SUV rose 31.3% in the quarter ended June 30. That was a key driver of Honda's profit increase.

3. Honda Pilot

July sales: 13,026, up 30.5 percent

This 3-row SUV passed the Odyssey minivan to become Honda's fourth-best selling vehicle in July.

A recent infusion of fresh design added what Honda called more "rugged character" to the 2019 model. That's apparently helping sales.

The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas sits on the showroom floor at the company's New York flagship store during a media preview for the New York International Auto Show in New York. Starting with the 2018 model year, Volkswagen offers a six-year or 72,000-mile basic warranty. This coverage effectively doubled the warranty from the prior model years and is the longest-lasting among all brands.

4. Volkswagen Atlas

July sales: 6,499, up 397.6 percent

At this point last year the Atlas was still brand new to the U.S. market and ramping up to full speed. So the percentage increase is slightly deceiving.

But the fact that this large SUV has quickly become VW's third-best selling model is noteworthy for a brand historically associated with small cars.

This undated photo provided by Audi shows the 2018 Audi Q5, a modern-looking luxury compact SUV with a starting price of $42,475, including the destination fee. The Audi Q5 and the BMW X3 are two of the most popular compact luxury SUVs out today. Shoppers are typically drawn to the Q5 and the X3 because of their appealing mix of refinement, utility, safety and performance.

5. Audi Q5

July sales: 6,512, up 58.2 percent

The Audi Q5 is hitting the sweet spot in American luxury.

As a compact to mid-size crossover, depending on your perspective, it fits comfortably in the band of vehicles that appeal to families that can afford a luxury ride.

It sold better than Audi's next two best sellers combined.

