With auto sales off to a stronger-than-expected start to the year, here are five of the hottest sellers from May, based on a subjective analysis of sales growth, momentum and buzz:

1. Ford F-series

Sales: 84,639, up 11.3%

The F-150 full-size pickup faced a production shutdown in May after an explosion at a supplier's plant in Michigan temporarily zapped supplies of key parts.

But Ford dealers had plenty of supply and "didn't miss a beat," Ford sales chief Mark LaNeve said in a statement.

The eye-popping May sales performance marked the model's best May in 18 years.

2. Jeep Cherokee

Sales: 23,789, up 62.5%

Jeep is getting its groove back. After a tough 2017, the Fiat Chrysler SUV brand is red hot, posting a 28.8% sales increase to 97,287, marking its best-ever May.

The Cherokee had a standout performance as Jeep's second-best seller for the month.

3. Nissan Rogue

Sales: 38,413, up 18.1%

The popular crossover had a tough April but bounced back well in May.

A marketing campaign tied to the new Star Wars movie, based on the backstory of Han Solo, might have helped.

Nissan has bet big on Star Wars marketing after Disney named the first Star Wars spin-off Rogue One in 2016.

4. Hyundai Kona

Sales: 5,079 (first May on sale in U.S.)

Hyundai has been struggling mightily in recent years as its passenger cars fade in popularity with consumers who are more interested in SUVs and crossovers.

The Kona is perfect timing. The brand-new crossover is giving the company a much-needed boost.

5. Volkswagen Tiguan

Sales: 8,579 (comparable model not sold in previous May)

Volkswagen's so-called "SUV revolution" is paying dividends. The introduction of a redesigned Tiguan with a longer wheelbase than its predecessor is proving popular.

The Tiguan accounted for more than 27% of VW sales.

This photo provided by Nissan shows a 2018 Nissan Rogue, which is available with a semiautonomous driving system called ProPilot Assist. Nissan's new ProPilot Assist system is best on freeways with gentle turns and well-marked lanes on both sides. That's the environment Nissan recommends.

Jeremy Cliff, AP

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com