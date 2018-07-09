Odd and funny street names in all 50 states
This list begins with Booger Hollow Road in Dadeville, Alabama. Life is good.
You’ll find City Hall in North Pole, Alaska here on Snowman Lane.
Leading toward the Cabot Sports Complex and the Cabot Aquatic Park, Funtastic Drive is a fitting street name.
You’ll find delightful cafes, shopping, and the Carefree Desert Gardens at the corner of Easy Street and Ho Hum Road in Carefree, Arizona.
Zzyzx is a type of wasp. It’s also the name of a town and this street in the Mojave Desert in California. It’s also just a fun thing to try to say out loud.
This exit leads to No Name Lane, which leads to No Name Creek in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Wonder if they have identity issues.
You’ll find none other than Tootin’ Hills School down the way from Tootin Hill Road in Simsbury, Connecticut.
Coffee Run Lane is down the road from Sugar Loaf Lane in Wilmington, Delaware. Please be extra careful to avoid an afternoon crash.
This is where Red Road meets Blue Road in Coral Gables, Florida, which technically makes this purple corner?
Boring Road meets Boring Court in Decatur, Georgia. It's hard to be inspired to say anything else here.
Important to note that it’s actually Pe’epe’e Falls in honor of the eponymous gorgeous waterfall nearby, but it’ hard to deny the initial giggle that comes when one sees an unpunctuated sign for PeePee Falls Road in Hilo, Hawaii.
This here is Chicken Dinner Road in Caldwell, Idaho. Many believe it was vandals who gave old Lane 12 this nickname, and, well, it just stuck.
Residents in Mt Prospect, Illinois can take a literal trip down Memory Lane as often as they like.
Santa’s Candy Castle is located on Candy Castle Lane in Santa Claus, Indiana. Say that five times fast.
One Fun Place is a short street in Sioux City, Iowa leading you right to the Jolly Time Pop Corn headquarters.
Not sure what kind of trees those are, but this is South Willo-Esque Street in Wichita, Kansas.
US Highway 62 is also called Oddville Avenue in Cynthiana, Kentucky.
I drive, you drive, we all drive... to Ice Cream Street in Shreveport, Louisiana.
In Boyds, Maine, lives this charming and delirious residential street, Crazy Quilt Court.
It’s nice to commemorate delicious breakfast foods by naming streets after them. Frederick, Maryland succeeds with English Muffin Way.
Plenty of residents get to call Captain Bacon Road home in Yarmouth, Massachusetts.
There is a South Crapo Street in Mt Pleasant, Michigan.
It’s not as bad as it sounds, but there is a NE Traffic Street in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Worth a detour to see Shortcut Road in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
A Bobolink is an adorably named type of blackbird, and it is also the name of this residential drive in Florissant, Missouri.
This is the corner of Big Foot Circle and Lazy “M” Street in Red Lodge, Montana. Maybe “M” just hasn’t found its passion in life yet and lacks motivation right now. It could grow out of it.
Robbers Cave Road in Lincoln, Nebraska. Maybe don’t hang out here at night?
Unexpected Road in Buena VIsta Township, New Jersey. How did this road get here?!
How does one proceed past the corner of Riddle Road and Riddle Place in Manchester, New Hampshire?
Big Foot Road is real and exists in Cloudcroft, New Mexico.
Wandering around Levittown, New York, you’ll find many space-themed streets such as Constellation Road, Astronomy Lane, Jupiter Lane, Polaris Drive, and Universe Drive.
This little gust of a road connects Alto Avenue and Little Star Drive in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A little street in Mt Olive, North Carolina touts this Tooter Lane sign.
Couch Street is a comfy road near Lions Park and St Mary’s Cemetery in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Sweet Potato Ridge Road is a delicious sounding thoroughfare in Englewood, Ohio.
This tiny side street is Buggy Buggy Avenue in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It’s cute cute and funny funny.
Ok fine, Haviture Way in Eugene, Oregon. Say it out loud.
It’s a no-brainer for Duh Drive in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to be on this list.
Shout out to everyone who was a tween in the 90s. Back Street is a tiny road that connects Tweed Street and Fletcher Avenue in Cranston, Rhode Island.
Booger Branch Road in Six Mile, South Carolina. Is a Booger Tree a thing?
This Furniture Circle sign exists leading directly to Furniture Mart USA Corporate offices in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but the building’s official address is on East Hinks Lane.
We’re getting mixed signals from this post at the intersection of Goodmorning Drive and Goodnight Court in Nashville, Tennessee.
Take this exit off of the Dallas North Tollway in Texas to arrive at the darling Lovers Lane.
An homage to J.R.R Tolkin in West Jordan, Utah, this is the corner of Tolkin and Bilbo Avenues.
Erbs Way is a tiny but adorable street in Woodford, Vermont.
Butts Station is in Chesapeake, Virginia. No explanation needed.
It’s pleasing to know that in Bainbridge, Washington, exists a little north-south street that goes by the name of Toe Jam Hill.
Nothing peculiar about the fact that Odd Road in Ghent leads travelers to the small town of Odd, West Virginia.
There’s a small neighborhood in Madison, Wisconsin with Beatles-inspired street names. Here we have the intersection of Day Tripper Drive and Honeypie Drive.
Cowpoke Road in Cheyenne, Wyoming. It’s a historic term for a cowboy, but it’s also a tad giggle-worthy in modern times.

Street names are usually a dull affair. Most towns have Main Streets as a central thoroughfare, and maybe some roads named for famous residents or historical figures. But when things take a turn for the Odd (Road in West Virginia) is when they get interesting.

Using Google Maps, we've tracked down some of the strangest, funniest, and most incredible street names across the U.S., and every one is real. Whether you're looking to take a trip down Memory Lane in Illinois, take a Coffee Run in Delaware, or exit onto Lovers Lane in Texas, there are plenty of easy puns available.

But where things get more interesting is when you find yourself on Captain Bacon Road in Massachusetts, get stuck at the corner of Boring Road and Boring Court, or take a turn onto Butts Station Road in Virginia. 

Scroll through the gallery above for some of the most fun street names we could find around the country, and see how your own state's choice holds up. Is it sweeter than Ice Cream Street or Candy Castle Lane? Can it beat the wintry goodness of Snowman Lane?

Once you've determined your state's strangest street, find some charming Main Streets in the gallery below:

Charming main streets across the USA
Alabama: Fairhope Avenue in Fairhope, Ala., is dotted with charming boutiques, cafes, and restaurants. It is surrounded by a lively artistic community and leads directly to the pier of the beautiful Mobile Bay.
Alaska: Parallel to Juneau’s actual “Main Street,” Seward Street is where you’ll stroll to find unique shops, local eateries, cafes, and the Anchorage Daily News offices.
Arizona: A traditional Main Street, this winding road in Bisbee oozes historic charm with its Grand Saloon, local cafes, and plenty of shopping along the way.
Arkansas: Main Street in Blytheville, Ark., boasts unique shops, a wonderfully restored opera house, and an easy-to-remember bookstore gem: “That Bookstore in Blytheville.”
California: Grant Avenue is the picturesque Main Street of San Francisco’s Chinatown. You can shop for anything from antiques to clothing to home decor, gifts, stationery, and a variety of unique treasures at the Canton Bazaar.
Colorado: Main Street in Breckenridge, Colo., defines charming with its historic architecture, delightful fudge shop, friendly locals, and picture-perfect views of the mountains.
Connecticut - The Griswold Inn has been a mainstay of the quaint Main Street in Essex since the 18th century.
Delaware: Main Street in Middletown is “where everything comes together” for the town, and is home to many quaint shops and eateries and the historic Everett Theatre.
Florida: Krome Ave in Homestead is a tour of local history through architecture. The Historic Town Hall exhibits Masonry Vernacular while the Seminole Theatre, steps away, was restored in 1940 in an Art Deco style.
Georgia: Oglethorpe Avenue in Savannah has a canopy of Spanish moss that provides the loveliest shade as you walk past charming coffee shops, boutique stores, local businesses, and the birthplace of the original Girl Scout, Juliette Gordon Low.
Hawaii: Kamehameha Avenue in downtown Hilo oozes beachtown charm from its bustling farmers market to the historic Palace Theatre.
Idaho: A local gourmet coffee shop and Ice Cream Alley welcome you on to Lake Street in McCall, where you can also stroll over to the ice rink on your way to gorgeous Payette Lake shore.
Illinois: The signs on this historic and quaint street in Galena literally read “Main Street” but most people lovingly refer to it as “Helluva Half Mile.”
Indiana: You can find everything from antiques to a local cobbler, dentists, spas, and even a yoga studio in the colorful, vintage buildings of Main Street in downtown Madison.
Iowa: Stop and smell the tulips, pastries, fresh-roasted coffee, and more tulips as you wander through the Dutch town of Pella, where a windmill welcomes visitors to its bustling Main Street.
Kansas: Highway 99, also known as the “Road to Oz Highway,” leads directly to Wamego’s magically charming Lincoln Avenue. This themed main street brilliantly boasts the Oz Museum, the Oz Winery, Toto’s Tacoz, and the Emerald Door salon.
Kentucky: Broadway Street is one of many charming streets that make up the historic and delightful downtown district in Paducah.
Louisiana: Small-town charm meets southern hospitality on Front Street in Natchitoches where Mamma’s Oyster House sits next door to Papa’s Bar & Grill, and strolling down the street along the beautiful Cane River Lake is a family affair.
Maine: A quaint, tree-lined street in Bath, Front Street radiates character with its variety of cafes, restaurants, and unique shopping.
Maryland: Elegant and colorful brick buildings make up the central retail and dining district on Thames Street in Fells Point, one of the oldest neighborhoods in Baltimore.
Massachusetts: What was once a post office is still a post office, but is also now residences, shops, and offices on this pleasant Main Street Extension in Plymouth.
Michigan: Have a glass of wine at a vintage winery, then shop for home goods, jewelry, clothes, unique gifts, specialty toys, art supplies, and more, as you explore the cobblestone sidewalks of 8th Street in Holland.
Minnesota: Let the delightful feeling of nostalgia take over as you escape to an older time on Main Street in Red Wing. Stay or dine at the 19th century St. James Hotel, a historic landmark on this quaint street.
Mississippi: Vicksburg’s Washington Street is home to picturesque storefronts, local eateries, a charming bookstore, and a variety of museums celebrating the city’s unique history.
Missouri: Peddler’s Wagon quilt shop, Cool Vintage Watches, and Parkville Coffeehouse define charming on Main Street in Parkville.
Montana: A gem of a time-capsule, Merrill Avenue in Glendive features Vogue Salon, the Beer Jug (best bar and restaurant in town according to locals), and one of the city’s largest employers: BNSF Railway.
Nebraska: East meets West in Fremont, where Main Street displays a horse and carriage afront the Weiland & Son building, on the same block as a modern coffee shop and old-fashioned retailer, Sampter’s.
New Hampshire: Main Street in the college town of Keene has everything for college-students and visitors alike. Eclectic shopping, delicious eats, and cozy cafes, and plenty of pubs along the way.
New Jersey: Main Street in Freehold Township is the perfect place to sit outside to dine, people-watch, visit with friends, or enjoy the frequent live music the street has to offer.
New Mexico: Bullard Street in Silver City exemplifies southwestern charm with its picturesque storefronts and the town’s rich and diverse history.
New York: Nestled along Mirror Lake, Main Street in Lake Placid has all the quaint shops, eclectic eateries, and breathtaking background views a wanderer could ask for.
Nevada: C Street in Virginia City is a tribute the historic “wild” west with numerous old-timey saloons, rustic storefronts, and a vintage candy shop.
North Carolina: C.H.A.R.M stands for Central, Historic, Arts Rocky Mount according to the city. With SW Main Street’s wide brick sidewalk, colorful storefronts, and friendly locals, we wholeheartedly agree.
North Dakota: DeMers Avenue in Grand Forks is the heart of the city, thriving with plenty of bars and restaurants and a town square that is home to a variety of family friendly events.
Ohio: Browse books, bikes, candy, clothes, clocks, music, and more along Broadway in Greenville. This Main Street was named best Main Street Shopping in the state in 2016 and 2017.
Oklahoma: Main Street runs right through The Rose District, which is the lively center of activity in Broken Arrow.
Oregon: Ashland’s East Main Street is a downtown hot spot with loads of places to eat, shop, and play in the crisp mountain air.
Pennsylvania: Historic and picturesque, Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is known as “the nation’s oldest residential street.”
Rhode Island: Hope Street in Bristol exudes patriotic charm with its maritime vibe and colonial roots. Even the street lines are painted in red, white and blue.
South Carolina: Broad Street in Charleston is a true throwback to the quaint style and times of yesteryear.
South Dakota: Dakota Avenue in Huron is full of character with its old-fashioned storefronts, vintage theater, quirky coffeehouse, and inspiring street art throughout.
Tennessee: This tree-lined Main Street in Franklin is the perfect place to “shop, dine, and unwind” as their Downtown Association puts it. Bonus charm points for the 80+ year old Franklin Theatre which presents movies, music, and live theatre.
Texas: South Congress Avenue in Austin is iconic of the city’s fun, chill and weird vibe. From music venues to hip boutiques to old-fashioned candy shops and multiple spots to stop for tacos, South Congress Avenue is a true taste of Austin.
Utah: Old-fashioned second-story patios abound on Main Street in Park City where you can overlook tourists and locals alike enjoying great eats, art, and shopping.
Vermont: With bars, restaurants, music joints, and a post office situated directly across the street from darling Rotary Park, Main Street in Winooski provides barrels of charm.
Virginia: Beverley Street in Staunton runs through this vivacious community, which was the first in Virginia to receive the honor of “Great American Main Street” given by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Washington: Front Street in the Bavarian village of Leavenworth boasts gorgeous Christmas lights during the holidays and a family-friendly Kinderfest each Independence Day.
West Virginia: German Street is the center of activity in Shepherdstown with shops, cafes, galleries, a community center, and this picturesque Opera House.
Wisconsin: Washington Street in Cedarburg is sweet-as-can-be from Amy’s Candy Kitchen to the Chiselled Grape Winery, with plenty of shops, restaurants, culture, museums, and more in between.
Wyoming: A saloon, a saddlery, and a log furniture store are just a few of the gems that qualify N Main Street in Sheridan as a most charming main street.
America's 50 longest highways
50. U.S. 27 is the shortest longest highway on this list at 1,373 miles. It spans from Miami, FL to Fort Wayne, Ind., and travels through Chattanooga, Tenn., as pictured here.
49. I-5 is 1,381 miles long from San Ysidro, Calif., to Blaine, Wash., connecting many of the west coast’s most populous cities: San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland (pictured), and Seattle.
48. U.S. 19 is 1,386 miles long from Memphis, Fla., to Erie, Pa. Shown here is a segment in Beckley, W,V.
47. U.S. 14 is 1,398 miles long from Yellowstone National Park, Wy., (pictured) to Chicago, Ill.
46. U.S. 61 AKA the “Blues Highway” is 1,400 miles from New Orleans, La., to Wyoming, Minn.
45. From Uhrichsville, Ohio toward Estes Park, Colo., U.S. 36 stretches for 1,414 miles.
44. I-15 is 1,433 miles long from San Diego, Calif., to Sweetgrass, Mont., and is often considered one of the most dangerous highways in the USA.
43. U.S. 23 reaches from Jacksonville, Fla., to Mackinaw City Mich. In Kentucky (pictured), this route is nicknamed the “Country Music Highway.”
42. U.S.160 is 1,464 miles long from Tuba City, Ariz., toward Poplar Bluff, Mo. Its route takes drivers past the Elephants Feet in Tonalea, Ariz., as pictured here.
41. U.S. 85 is 1,479 miles long from El Paso, Texas (pictured), to Fortuna, N.D.
40. U.S. 26 is 1,485 miles long from Seaside, Ore., to Ogallala, Neb., (pictured).
39. U.S. 101 is 1,519 miles from Los Angeles, Calif., (pictured) to Olympia, Wash., and is considered one of the most iconic highways in the nation.
38. U.S. 71 is 1,532 miles long from Krotz Springs, La., to International Falls, Minn.
37. I-20 traverses the southeastern states from San Martine, Texas, toward Florence, S.C.
36. U.S. 24 is 1,540 miles long connecting Minturn, Colo., to Clarkston, Mich. Scenic routes along U.S. 24 include this view of Vail, Colo.
35. U.S. 67 is 1,560 miles from its southern terminus at Presidio, Texas, to its northern end in Sabula, Iowa.
34. I-35 spans six states from Laredo, Texas to Duluth, Minn., (pictured) traversing 1,569 miles.
33. U.S. 95 is 1,574 miles long from San Luis, Ariz., to Eastport, Idaho, passing through Las Vegas as pictured.
32. I-94 connects the seven states of Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Montana with its 1,585 miles of road.
31. U.S. 90 is 1,633 miles long from Van Horn, Texas, to Jacksonville Beach, Fla. Shown here is a segment along the water in Biloxi, Miss.
30. U.S. 11 is 1,645 miles long from New Orleans, La., to Rouses Point, N.Y. (pictured).
29. U.S. 191 is 1,657 miles from Douglas, Ariz., toward Loring, Mont., and after several years of route changes, it is now longer than its parent highway U.S. 91.
28. Since New Mexico eliminated the overlap of U.S. 82 and U.S. 70 extending to Las Cruces, U.S. 82 is now only 1,625 miles long from Brunswick, Ga., to Alamogordo, N.M.
27. I-75 is 1,786 miles from Miami, Fla., to Michigan’s Canadian border in Sault Ste. Marie.
26. U.S. 281 spans from Brownsville,Texas, to Dunseith, N.D., at a distance of 1,872 miles.
25. From Port Arthur, Texas, to Choteau, Mont., U.S. 287 traverses 1,791 miles.
24. U.S. 83 is 1,894 miles from Brownsville, Texas, to toward Westhope, N.D. Road trip highlights along U.S. 83’s 1,894 miles include the World’s Largest Buffalo Skull, the “Land of Oz” and Fort Pierre National Grassland.
23. U.S. 59 is 1,911 miles from Laredo, Texas, to Lancaster, Minn., and is one of the busiest highways in the nation.
22. U.S. 84 is 1,919 miles long from Pagosa Springs, Colo., toward Midway, Ga.
21. I-95 is the longest north-south highway in the U.S. at 1,925 miles, beginning in Miami and ending in Maine. Pictured here is the road through Pawtucket, R.I.
20. Stretching from Port Lavaca, Texas, toward Havre, Mont., U.S. 87 reaches 1,998 miles.
19. U.S. 41 reaches 2,006 miles from Miami Beach, Fla., toward Copper Harbor, Mich.
18. U.S. 52 is 2,072 miles from Portal, N.D., to Charleston, S.C. Shown here is a segment in Polo, Ill.
17. U.S. 2 is broken up into two sections along our northernmost states covering a total of 2,112 miles.
16. Plan ahead for a road trip from Baltimore, Md., to Cove Fort, Utah, via I-70 (2,153 miles) - there are 106 miles of highway with no services between Green River and Salina, Utah!
15. U.S. 62 is 2,248 miles long from the Mexican border in El Paso, Texas, to the Canadian border at Niagara Falls, N.Y.
14. U.S. 40 traverses 2,285 miles from Park City, Utah, to Atlantic City, N.J.
13. U.S. 64 is 2,326 miles long from Teec Nos Pos, Ariz., to Nags Head, N.C.
12. U.S. 1 is the longest U.S north-south route reaching 2,369 miles from Key West, Fla., to Fort Kent, Maine.
11. U.S. 70 is 2,385 miles long from Globe, Ariz., (pictured) to Atlantic, N.C.
10. U.S. 12 is 2,484 miles long from Aberdeen, Wash., to Detroit (pictured).
9. Tour the length of the south via I-10, which connects eight of our southernmost states over the course of 2,460 miles.
8. Spanning eight states from Barstow, Calif., to Wilmington, N.C., (pictured), I-40 reaches 2,555 miles long.
7. U.S. 60 traverses 2,670 miles from Arizona to Virginia, where you’ll pass this scene in Virginia Beach.
6. At 2,899 miles, I-80 is the second longest interstate highway. Shown here is a view through San Francisco, Calif.
5. From Ocean City, Md., to Sacramento, Calif., (pictured), U.S. 50 would take approximately 58 hours to drive along its 3,017 miles of road.
4. The longest interstate highway, I-90 runs from Boston, Mass., to Seattle, Wash., (pictured), stretching for 3,020 miles.
3. From Atlantic City, N.J., (pictured) to Astoria, Ore., U.S. 30 reaches 3,073 miles.
2. From Provincetown, Mass., to Bishop, Calif., U.S. 6 clocks in at 3,207 miles.
1. U.S. 20 is the longest highway in the USA and the 7th longest highway in the world. It spans 3,365 miles and connects Boston, Mass., (pictured) to Newport, Ore.
