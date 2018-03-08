Theme park deals in all 50 states

Illinois — Six Flags Great America: Limited-time offer of $81.99 for a season pass. Save 57 percent off the regular season pass price of $189.99. Experience Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor for one price. Located between Chicago and Milwaukee, Six Flags Great America offers endless fun for the entire family. The park is ideal for roller-coaster enthusiasts. Imagine you’re the “Caped Crusader” himself when you’re zooming down Batman The Ride. It will have your heart pounding in the first few seconds. There are plenty of water park and kid rides, too, plus shows to catch when you need a break.

There’s no better way to celebrate summer than by making a trip to an amusement park. Whether you love the rides, the entertainment or the theme park food, the summer season and your travel plans are not complete without a visit.

GOBankingRates looked at every state’s theme park offerings and selected a popular park with an especially good deal, while also highlighting some local favorites that visitors may not be aware of. So click through to start planning your summer excursions and to learn theme park secrets only insiders know.

