MotleyFool-TMOT-75f24d9b-7988d2db.jpg
Fanned hundred-dollar bills lying atop fanned Treasury bonds.
Getty Images

Chances are that if you invested at any point during the Great Recession, you're sitting pretty right now, assuming you've held onto your positions. The U.S. economy is in the middle of its second-longest economic expansion in history, going back 161 years. And since the market bottomed out in March 2009, investors have witnessed all three major stock indexes at least quadruple in value at one point. It's been a truly unique ride – and chances are it's going to come to an end sooner rather than later.

To be perfectly clear, trying to predict when recessions will occur is pure guesswork. Top market analysts have called for pullbacks in the market, unsuccessfully, in pretty much every year since the Great Recession ended. But the economic cycle doesn't lie: recessions are inevitable. And in my estimation, we're probably closer to the next recession than you realize.

Retirement: 4 ways to protect yourself from a market downturn early on

Columnist: Who gets credit for the record run in stocks?

How can I be so certain? Well, I can't. Remember, I just noted there's virtually no certainty when it comes to predicting when recessions will occur. There are, however, six warning signs that suggest a recession could be, in relative terms, around the corner.

MotleyFool-TMOT-75f24d9b-54117d06.jpg
A forklift operator having a discussion with his boss.
Getty Images

1. The unemployment rate will struggle to push lower

Since the unemployment rate peaked at 10 percent in October 2009, it's been on a pretty steady decline. As of May 2018, it hit 3.8 percent, which tied the lowest unemployment rate recorded since April 2000 and would have been a 39-year low had it ticked one-tenth of a percent lower.  A low unemployment rate is usually a sign that the U.S. economy is in good shape.

The issue is this: It's incredibly difficult to improve upon an unemployment rate of 4 percent. People changing jobs makes it difficult to generate enough job growth to continually push the unemployment rate lower than 4 percent. What's more, a smaller pool of unemployed workers could make it difficult for companies to filled skilled positions. If employers can't fill positions, then their production capacity becomes constrained.

Recession on the horizon? How to improve your financial picture

Bull market: What stocks should you buy?

Additionally, an environment in which unemployment rates are low puts the ball into the workers' courts. If businesses are required to parcel out higher wages to lure in new workers and retain existing talent, it could result in a significant increase to inflation, which would be bad. I'll be covering inflation in more detail in an upcoming point. 

2. The yield curve is flattening

Another growing concern is the flattening of the yield curve.

The yield curve is nothing more than a depiction of the interest rates paid by various maturities of U.S. Treasury bonds. Traditionally, we'd expect to see short-term bonds, such as 1- and 3-month notes, pay a considerably lower interest rate than long-term bonds, such as 10- and 30-year notes. A flattening of the yield curve happens when the gap between short-term and long-term rates shrinks. An inversion, whereby short-term rates are higher than long-term rates, has preceded each and every recession since the Great Depression.

Why's this a big deal, you ask? The reason is that banks borrow at short-term lending rates and lend at longer-term rates. The greater the difference between the two, the more profitable it is for banks to lend money. However, when this gap shrinks, it becomes less enticing to lend. And when it inverts, banks have virtually no desire to lend money, leading to a halt in growth and a recession.

To be clear, the 10-year and 3-month notes aren't inverted at the moment – these two specific maturity lengths are often good measures to examine when looking at the yield curve. However, the gap in yield between these two notes has been shrinking, and that could be a warning sign. 

Largest industry in each state
01 / 51
Each of the 50 U.S. states has a unique history, geography, demographic makeup, and political climate. These factors have considerable economic implications and lay the foundation of a state’s industrial composition. To highlight the unique economic features of each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the largest industry in each state based on total GDP contribution.
02 / 51
Alabama: Ambulatory health care services &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $8.3 billion (4.6% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 93,063 (4.9% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +14.6% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $61,356 &nbsp; &nbsp; Real estate is the largest industry in the vast majority of states. But after real estate, ambulatory health care services is the largest industry in Alabama by total economic output. The industry, which includes primary care physicians, dentists, and other outpatient medical services, generated $8.3 billion in Alabama in 2016, nearly 5% of the state's total GDP. Older Americans typically require more medical care with greater frequency, so states that are home to older populations tend to have especially large ambulatory health care services sectors.. In Alabama, 16.1% of the population is 65 or older compared to 15.2% of the U.S. population as a whole.
03 / 51
Alaska: Oil and gas extraction &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $7.4 billion (15.9% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 3,777 (1.2% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: -31.0% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $207,853 &nbsp; &nbsp; Alaska is a resource-rich state, with more proved oil reserves than all but three other states and some of the largest oil fields in the country. In recent years, the state's heavy dependence on resource extraction has been a liability. The price of oil collapsed in 2014 and continued to fall through 2015 and into 2016, ultimately stymying economic growth in Alaska. From 2011 through 2016, economic output in Alaska's oil and gas extraction industry dropped by 31.0%. Partially as a result, the state's overall GDP fell by 8.0% over the same period, even as U.S. GDP climbed 10.5%. &nbsp; &nbsp; Despite the decline in output, oil and gas extraction remains Alaska's largest industry -- even larger than real estate -- with $7.4 billion, or 15.9% of Alaska's total GDP in 2016. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: Hottest Businesses to Franchise in America
04 / 51
Arizona: Ambulatory health care services &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $12.9 billion (4.8% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 151,405 (5.6% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +14.2% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $60,209 &nbsp; &nbsp; Ambulatory health care services accounts for nearly 5% of Arizona's GDP, more than any other industry after real estate. Older Americans typically require more frequent health care, and like many other states with a larger than typical ambulatory health care services sector, Arizona is home to a relatively large retirement-age population. Nearly 17% of the state resident are 65 or older, a far greater share than the 15.2% of Americans nationwide. &nbsp; &nbsp; The industry generated $12.9 billion in economic activity in 2016, up 14.2% from five years earlier. Over the same period, the state's 65 and older population grew by 26.7%, more than in all but three other states.
05 / 51
Arkansas: Ambulatory health care services &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $4.6 billion (4.2% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 53,943 (4.5% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +24.1% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $61,305 &nbsp; &nbsp; Americans with health insurance coverage are more likely to make regular doctor visits and receive preventative medical care. In Arkansas, one of 33 states to approve Medicaid expansion, just 7.9% of the population lacks health insurance, a smaller share than the 8.6% of the population nationwide. Likely due in part to better coverage and the increased likelihood of regular doctor visits, ambulatory health care services is the largest industry in Arkansas after real estate, accounting for 4.2% of the state's GDP. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: States With the Most Gun Violence
06 / 51
California: Computer and electronic product manufacturing &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $99.0 billion (4.3% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 272,360 (1.6% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +50.1% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $160,915 &nbsp; &nbsp; Computer and electronic product manufacturing includes the production of semiconductors, navigational equipment, and communications equipment. The sector differs from other manufacturing subsectors as it involves highly specialized, miniaturized, technologically advanced components. The largest industry in California after real estate, computer and electronics manufacturing also is rapidly growing. The sector contributed $99.0 billion to the state's economy in 2016, a more than 50% increase from half a decade prior. &nbsp; &nbsp; Adjusting for exchange rates and inflation, California's economic output recently surpassed that of the U.K., becoming the fifth largest economy in the world. The computer and electronics manufacturing industry accounted for 4.3% of the state's GDP in 2016.
07 / 51
Colorado: Oil and gas extraction &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $11.4 billion (3.9% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 8,928 (0.3% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +72.7% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $166,397 &nbsp; &nbsp; Colorado's oil and gas extraction industry accounts for about 4% of the state's total GDP. Coincidentally, the state also is home to about 4% of proved crude oil reserves in the country and accounts for about 4% of U.S. oil production. From 2014 to 2016, the price of oil dropped by more than 50%, and Colorado's oil and gas extraction industry was left damaged. The sector's $11.4 billion in economic output in 2016 marked a nearly 10% decrease from the previous year. &nbsp; &nbsp; Colorado's economy managed to grow, despite the decline in its largest sector. Colorado's GDP climbed 1.4% from 2015 to 2016, in line with the 1.5% U.S. GDP growth that year. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: States With the Longest and Shortest Life Expectancy
08 / 51
Connecticut: Insurance carriers and related activities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $16.8 billion (7.4% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 56,813 (3.4% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: -7.4% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $127,679 &nbsp; &nbsp; In the last five years, Connecticut's insurance sector's economic output fell by 7.4%. Despite the decline, the industry remains dominant in the state. Insurance carriers and related activities generated $16.8 billion in economic activity in 2016, 7.4% of the state's total GDP. Aetna, headquartered in Hartford, and the Bloomfield-based insurance giant Cigna each ranks among the 100 highest revenue companies in the United States. Due largely to the presence of Aetna, Hartford has long been known as the "Insurance Capital of the World."
09 / 51
Delaware: Insurance carriers and related activities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $9.2 billion (15.1% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 5,861 (1.3% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +35.9% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $80,924 &nbsp; &nbsp; Delaware's economy relies more on the insurance sector than any other. Insurance carriers and related activities accounted for $9.2 billion in economic activity in Delaware in 2016, or 15.1% of total GDP. Salaries for those working in Delaware's largest industry are generally high -- nearly $81,000 on average a year. In comparison, the average annual salary across all wages in the state is $53,765. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: 20 Companies Profiting the Most From War
10 / 51
Florida: Ambulatory health care services &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $40.2 billion (4.9% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 471,900 (5.7% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +20.9% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $60,861 &nbsp; &nbsp; After real estate, ambulatory health care services is the largest industry in Florida, accounting for 4.9% of the state's overall GDP. For comparison, ambulatory health care services accounts for 3.7% of national GDP. &nbsp; &nbsp; Older Americans are more likely to need medical care and services more frequently, and Florida's elderly comprise a larger share of its population than any other state. Nearly one in every five Florida residents are age 65 or older, well above the 15.2% of Americans nationwide. In the last half decade, the number of retirement-age residents in the state increased by 21.8%, faster than in most other states. Over the same period, economic activity in the state's largest industry expanded by 20.1%.
11 / 51
Georgia: Broadcasting (except Internet) and telecommunications &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $30.5 billion (6.5% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 57,493 (1.3% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +22.2% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $94,357 &nbsp; &nbsp; Georgia's broadcasting and telecom industry generated $30.5 billion in 2016, or 6.5% of the state's total GDP that year. In the last half decade, the industry's economic output climbed by 22.2%. The surge in broadcasting, particularly of television shows, is due in part to the lucrative tax incentives that state lawmakers passed in 2007. As a result, film and television production spending in the state climbed from $93 million in 2007 to $2.7 billion in fiscal 2018. Currently, Georgia is the third largest television and film production and shooting location, trailing only California and New York. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: American Cities With the Most Property Crime in Every State
12 / 51
Hawaii: Accommodation &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $3.9 billion (5.3% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 40,225 (6.2% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +12.8% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $48,129 &nbsp; &nbsp; Hawaii logged a record 9.4 million visitors in 2017, the sixth consecutive record breaking tourism year for the state. Hawaii's accommodation industry -- which includes hotels, camps, and boarding houses -- is a direct beneficiary of tourist spending. In the last five years, the industry's economic output climbed 12.8%. In 2016, the sector generated $3.9 billion, or 5.3% of the state's total GDP. For comparison, the accommodation sector accounts for just 0.8% of total national GDP.
13 / 51
Idaho: Farms &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $2.9 billion (4.8% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 18,986 (2.8% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +35.7% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $33,559 &nbsp; &nbsp; Farming is an economic pillar in Idaho, generating nearly $3 billion, or 4.8% of the state's total GDP, in 2016. While the state is widely known for its potatoes -- accounting for nearly a third of all U.S. potato production -- it is also a major producer of a number of other crop and livestock products. Idaho is the largest producer of hard white wheat, a top producer of barley, and it accounts for 20% of all U.S. sugar beet production. Through its dairy farms -- churning out over 13 billion pounds of milk a year -- Idaho is the third largest cheese producer of any state. The state also is home to some of the nation's largest cattle operations. &nbsp; &nbsp; In the last five years, Idaho's farming sector expanded by 35.7%, well above the industry's 28.5% nationwide growth. Much of Idaho's agricultural products are exported to Canada, Mexico, and parts of Asia. Foreign countries bought nearly $2 billion worth of crop and livestock products from Idaho farms in fiscal 2015 alone. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: States Where Americans Are Paying the Most Taxes
14 / 51
Illinois: Insurance carriers and related activities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $38.8 billion (5.6% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 112,836 (1.9% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +69.5% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $89,913 &nbsp; &nbsp; The insurance industry is the largest in Illinois, accounting for 5.6% of the state's 2016 GDP. Insurance giants Allstate, headquartered about 20 miles northwest of downtown Chicago, and State Farm, headquartered in Bloomington, each ranks among the 100 largest American companies by total revenue. In total, the industry generated $38.8 billion in Illinois in 2016, more than the entire economic output of both Vermont and Wyoming that year. &nbsp; &nbsp; The U.S. insurance industry has grown rapidly in recent years, expanding by 46% in the last half decade. In Illinois, the industry has grown even faster, with its total economic output climbing 70% in the last five years.
15 / 51
Indiana: Chemical manufacturing &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $19.8 billion (6.5% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 30,239 (1.0% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: -15.9% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $110,182 &nbsp; &nbsp; Chemical manufacturing generated $19.8 billion in Indiana in 2016, more than any other industry after real estate. The state is a hub for the broader manufacturing sector and is home to a number of companies in the chemical product manufacturing subsector, which includes makers of pharmaceuticals, cleaning products, and agrochemicals. Drug maker Eli Lilly, solvent maker Calumet, and plastics developer Berry Global are among the 10 largest companies headquartered in the state. &nbsp; &nbsp; Economic output from the chemical manufacturing sector has been on a decline in the United States, contracting by 4.5% in the last half decade. In Indiana, the decline has been even more pronounced. Over the last half decade, Indiana's chemical manufacturing sector has contracted by 15.9%. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: Cities Where Crime Is Soaring in Every State
16 / 51
Iowa: Insurance carriers and related activities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $20.2 billion (12.4% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 44,236 (2.9% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +106.9% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $76,937 &nbsp; &nbsp; Iowa is one of just two states in which insurance is the largest economic driver, and one of nine if real estate is excluded from consideration. Insurance carriers and related activities generated $20.2 billion in 2016, 12.4% of Iowa's overall GDP. Insurance giants ING and Nationwide have a strong presence in Des Moines, a city that is also home to the headquarters of the Fortune 500 insurance and investment management company, Principal Financial Group. &nbsp; &nbsp; The U.S. insurance industry's rapid growth in recent years has been an economic boon for Iowa. The economic output of the insurance sector has more than doubled in the last five years. Over the same period, the state's GDP climbed 14.7%, well above the comparable 10.5% national GDP growth.
17 / 51
Kansas: Farms &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $4.8 billion (3.5% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 10,978 (0.8% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +12.3% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $38,857 &nbsp; &nbsp; Along with Idaho, Kansas is one of only two states in which farming is the largest industry after real estate. Over half of all sorghum for grain and more than a fifth of all wheat produced in the United States in 2016 came from Kansas. Kansas also exported more beef and veal than every state except Texas and Nebraska. &nbsp; &nbsp; Both crop and livestock production generated a total of $4.8 billion, or 3.5%, of the state's total GDP in 2016. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: 100 Most Popular Musicians on Tour This Year!
18 / 51
Kentucky: Ambulatory health care services &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $7.1 billion (4.1% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 83,484 (4.5% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +13.4% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $61,580 &nbsp; &nbsp; Americans with health insurance are more likely to receive necessary medical treatment and preventive care. And in Kentucky -- one of 33 states to have adopted Medicaid expansion -- just 5.1% of the population lacks health insurance coverage, a smaller share than in all but seven states. LIkely due in part to widespread coverage, outpatient medical services is a major industry in the state. Ambulatory health care services, including doctor's offices and dentist's offices, generated $7.1 billion in 2016 in the state, 4.1% of the state's overall GDP.
19 / 51
Louisiana: Petroleum and coal products manufacturing &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $15.7 billion (7.5% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 11,787 (0.6% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +41.5% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $123,292 &nbsp; &nbsp; After real estate, Louisiana is the only state where the petroleum and coal products manufacturing sector ranks as the largest sector. The industry generated $15.7 billion in 2016, or 7.5% of the state's total GDP. For reference, petroleum and coal products manufacturing accounted for just 0.7% of total U.S. GDP in 2016. The state has 18 oil refineries that can process over 3.3 million barrels of crude oil a day and account for nearly 20% of total U.S. refining capacity. Much of the crude oil processed in the state is shipped from foreign countries to the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port -- the first and only deepwater oil port in the country. Connected to over half of the U.S. refining capacity, the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port is the largest entry point for waterborne crude oil shipped to the United States. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: 19 Teams That Never Make the Playoffs
20 / 51
Maine: Hospitals, nursing, and residential care facilities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $3.2 billion (6.2% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 56,069 (9.3% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: -0.8% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $46,605 &nbsp; &nbsp; Hospitals, nursing, and residential care facilities -- including nursing homes -- is the largest sector in Maine after real estate. Generating $3.2 billion in 2016, the sector accounted for 6.2% of Maine's total GDP. &nbsp; &nbsp; The industry's size is likely a practical necessity given the large share of elderly Americans who live in Maine. At 44.5 years, the median age in the state the highest in the country. Also, 19.3% of state residents are 65 or older, the largest share in the country after only Florida. Over the last half decade, the number of retirement age Maine residents increased by 18.1%, while the overall population climbed by just 0.2%.
21 / 51
Maryland: Broadcasting (except Internet) and telecommunications &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $12.7 billion (3.8% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 18,539 (0.7% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: -3.9% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $92,335 &nbsp; &nbsp; Maryland is one of three states where broadcasting and telecommunications industry is the largest after real estate. The industry accounts for 3.8% of Maryland's total GDP -- slightly more than its 2.7% share of GDP on a national scale. The state is home to the headquarters of television broadcasting conglomerate Sinclair Broadcast Group. The company runs several radio stations and operates nearly 200 television stations in 89 markets nationwide. &nbsp; &nbsp; While Maryland's broadcasting and telecom industry's economic output of $12.7 billion in 2016 was 10.1% higher than it was the previous year, its GDP contribution was 3.9% lower than it was half a decade ago. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: How Bad Is the Flu Season in Every State?
22 / 51
Massachusetts: Hospitals, nursing, and residential care facilities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $19.8 billion (4.4% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 298,095 (8.5% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +3.0% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $59,317 &nbsp; &nbsp; Hospitals, nursing, and residential care facilities is the largest industry in Massachusetts, generating $19.8 billion in 2016, 4.4%, of the state's GDP. &nbsp; &nbsp; There are several factors that partially explain the industry's dominance. First, Americans with health insurance are more likely to seek necessary medical treatment, and just 2.5% of the state's population lacks health insurance, the smallest share of any state. Additionally, Massachusetts is home to both Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital, each among that largest hospitals in the United States.
23 / 51
Michigan: Hospitals, nursing, and residential care facilities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $17.0 billion (4.0% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 310,524 (7.3% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +3.7% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $48,059 &nbsp; &nbsp; The $17.0 billion generated by Michigan's hospitals, nursing, and residential care facilities sector -- which includes nursing homes -- accounts for 4% of the state's total GDP, more than any other industry after real estate. &nbsp; &nbsp; The sector's economic significance is partly attributable to the state's relatively older population. Of the state's 9.9 million residents, 16.2% are 65 or older, a larger share than the 15.2% of Americans nationwide. The state also is home to some of the largest hospitals in the country, including University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers in Ann Arbor and Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: America's Happiest (and Most Miserable) States
24 / 51
Minnesota: Ambulatory health care services &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $13.6 billion (4.5% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 147,115 (5.2% of total) f/c &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +20.2% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $70,346 &nbsp; &nbsp; Ambulatory health care services industry -- which includes doctors, dentists, and diagnostic labs -- is the largest industry in Minnesota after real estate, generating $13.6 billion in 2016. Partially due to the world renowned Mayo Clinic medical center in Rochester, Minnesota, four of the 10 largest employers in the state are in health care. The size of the state's outpatient medical services sector is also largely attributable to demand. Americans with health insurance are more likely to make regular doctor visits than those without insurance, and just 4.1% of Minnesota's population is uninsured -- less than half the 8.6% U.S. uninsured rate.
25 / 51
Mississippi: Ambulatory health care services &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $4.1 billion (4.2% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 47,882 (4.3% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +8.6% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $56,512 &nbsp; &nbsp; Mississippi's largest industry after real estate is ambulatory health care services. The sector generated $4.1 billion in 2016, or 4.2% of the state's total GDP. For reference, ambulatory health care services accounted for 3.7% of GDP nationwide. &nbsp; &nbsp; The industry -- which includes doctors, dentists, and diagnostic laboratories -- is large despite the lower likelihood of state residents to make regular doctor visits. Americans with insurance visit the doctor with greater frequency, and in Mississippi, one of a minority of states not to pass Medicaid expansion, 11.8% of the population is uninsured, a larger uninsured rate than in all but five other states. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: 30 Worst Superhero Movies
26 / 51
Missouri: Hospitals, nursing, and residential care facilities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $10.7 billion (4.1% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 199,036 (7.2% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +2.9% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $44,443 &nbsp; &nbsp; Hospitals are a major economic engine in Missouri. The state is home to some of the largest hospitals in the country, including Barnes Jewish Hospital and Saint John's Mercy Medical Center in St. Louis, as well as Saint John's Hospital in Springfield. The need for nursing homes also likely boosts the industry's economic contribution as 16.0% of the state's population are 65 or older, compared to 15.2% of the U.S. population. All told, hospitals, nursing, and residential care facilities generated $10.7 billion in 2016, 4.1% of the state's GDP. For comparison, nationwide, the industry accounted for 3.0% of U.S. GDP.
27 / 51
Montana: Hospitals, nursing, and residential care facilities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $2.0 billion (4.8% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 36,683 (8.1% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +14.0% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $47,496 &nbsp; &nbsp; Montana is one of five states in which, after excluding real estate, hospitals, nursing, and residential care facilities is the largest industry. Like in the other states with the same largest industry, Montana's population is older than that of the U.S. as a whole. The typical state resident is 40 years old compared to the 38 years median national age. Additionally, 17.6% of the population are age 65 or older, well above the comparable 15.2% share of Americans nationwide. &nbsp; &nbsp; Montana's elderly population is growing rapidly, likely driving the industry's growth. In the last five years, the number of retirement age state residents climbed by 21.8%. Over the same period, the state's largest industry grew by 14.0%. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: 30 Best Superhero Movies
28 / 51
Nebraska: Insurance carriers and related activities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $8.3 billion (8.0% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 25,775 (2.7% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +97.6% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $65,517 &nbsp; &nbsp; Nebraska's insurance industry has more than doubled in size in the last five years and now ranks as the state's largest industry, after real estate. Insurance and related activities generated $8.3 billion in 2016, 8.0% of the state's total GDP. For reference, the insurance industry accounts for 3.2% of GDP on a national scale. &nbsp; &nbsp; Notable companies in the industry headquartered in the state include Berkshire Hathaway and Mutual of Omaha -- which rank third and 337 on the Fortune 500, respectively.
29 / 51
Nevada: Accommodation &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $13.6 billion (10.5% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 192,296 (15.0% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: -0.1% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $38,865 &nbsp; &nbsp; Tourism is an integral part of Nevada's economy. More than 42.2 million people visited Las Vegas alone in 2017. Due in no small part to Sin City's appeal, the accommodation industry, including hotels, RV camps, and boarding houses, generated $13.6 billion in 2016, slightly more than a 10th of the state's total GDP. For reference, accomodation accounted for just 0.8% of GDP nationwide. &nbsp; &nbsp; Tourism is also a boon for state and local coiffers. Statewide travel spending totalled $65.8 billion in 2016, generating $3.2 billion in tax revenue. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: 50 Best Cities for Singles
30 / 51
New Hampshire: Insurance carriers and related activities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $4.4 billion (6.3% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 14,594 (2.3% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +82.2% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $87,766 &nbsp; &nbsp; The insurance industry accounts for 6.3% of New Hampshire's GDP, nearly double the industry's economic impact on a national scale. The industry has grown rapidly in recent years -- and New Hampshire's economy has benefited tremendously. Over the last half decade, the state's insurance sector grew by 82.2%, contributing to the state's 8.2% overall GDP growth. &nbsp; &nbsp; For the nearly 15,000 New Hampshire residents working in the industry, wages are generally high. The average industry salary in the state is $87,766 a year, or $34,200 more than the average salary across all industries in the state.
31 / 51
New Jersey: Ambulatory health care services &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $21.1 billion (4.2% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 226,697 (5.7% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +14.8% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $60,049 &nbsp; &nbsp; Though its economy is relatively diversified, New Jersey relies more heavily on ambulatory health care services than any other industry, not counting real estate. The sector, which includes doctors, dentists, and diagnostic labs, generated $21.1 billion in 2016, 4.2% of the state's total GDP. In the last half decade, the industry expanded by nearly 15% -- helping boost the state's GDP growth to 5.5% over the same period. &nbsp; &nbsp; New Jersey residents are more likely to make regular doctor visits than the typical American as the state's uninsured rate of 8.0% is slightly below the comparable 8.6% U.S. rate. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: The Weirdest Fact About Every American President
32 / 51
New Mexico: Oil and gas extraction &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $7.1 billion (8.2% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 4,711 (0.6% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +47.7% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $104,394 &nbsp; &nbsp; New Mexico, home to two of the nation's largest oil fields, is the sixth largest oil producing state, churning out about 500,000 barrels a day -- more than double its 2009 production levels. The industry's economic output totalled $7.1 billion in 2016, a 47.7% increase from five years prior. &nbsp; &nbsp; Because oil and gas extraction is the New Mexico's largest industry, the collapse in oil prices that lasted from 2014 through 2016 had broad economic implications for the state. The industry contracted by nearly 10% in the state from 2015 to 2016. Partially as a result, the state's total GDP declined by 0.1% over the same period.
33 / 51
New York: Monetary authorities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $76.5 billion (6.0% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 163,004 (1.8% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: -7.2% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $139,249 &nbsp; &nbsp; New York state's banking sector -- much of which is concentrated in Manhattan -- generated $76.5 billion in 2016, more than the entire economies of over a dozen states, including Hawaii, Delaware, and North Dakota. New York, which is one of only three states with a GDP of over $1 trillion, has a relatively diverse economy. Even its largest industry accounts for just 6.0% of total economic output. &nbsp; &nbsp; Jobs in New York's finance sector tend to be high paying. The typical industry worker earns $139,149 a year, more than double the median annual salary of $67,940 across all industries in New York. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: America's 8 Presidents Who Went Broke
34 / 51
North Carolina: Chemical manufacturing &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $22.4 billion (5.0% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 41,278 (1.0% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: -22.6% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $84,188 &nbsp; &nbsp; North Carolina's chemical manufacturing sector has suffered in recent years. The industry's economic output fell by 7.4% in the last year and by 22.6% in the last five. Still, it remains the largest industry in the state after real estate, generating $22.4 billion in 2016, or 5% of total state GDP. For reference, chemical manufacturing accounts for 1.8% of national GDP. &nbsp; &nbsp; A number of major plastic, chemical, and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies have operations in the state, including BASF, Bayer, Merck, and Novartis.
35 / 51
North Dakota: Oil and gas extraction &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $3.2 billion (6.6% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 2,738 (0.7% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +154.5% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $120,405 &nbsp; &nbsp; Due to new horizontal drilling methods used in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation, the region has fueled historic economic growth in the state. In the last five years, North Dakota's oil and gas extraction industry has grown by over 150%. Over the same period, North Dakota's total GDP shot up 24.1%, the strongest economic growth of any state and more than double the GDP growth of 10.5% nationwide. &nbsp; &nbsp; Though North Dakota's oil and gas extraction industry was slammed by falling oil prices from 2015 to 2016, falling 16.9% over that period, it remains the largest industry in the state, not counting real estate. Oil and gas extraction generated $3.2 billion in North Dakota in 2016, 6.6% of the state's GDP. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: America's 9 Poorest Presidents
36 / 51
Ohio: Insurance carriers and related activities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $26.4 billion (4.8% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 107,248 (2.0% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +70.0% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $72,078 &nbsp; &nbsp; Ohio's insurance industry experienced tremendous growth in recent years. Insurance and related activities generated $26.4 billion in the state in 2016, up 5.2% from 2016 and a 70% increase from five years prior. Not counting real estate, the insurance industry is the largest in Ohio, accounting for 4.8% of state GDP. For reference, insurance accounts for 3.2% of GDP on a national scale. Insurance giants Nationwide and Progressive are each based in the state.
37 / 51
Oklahoma: Oil and gas extraction &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $24.3 billion (14.0% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 20,919 (1.3% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +75.6% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $125,702 &nbsp; &nbsp; Oklahoma is heavily dependent on its $23.4 billion oil and gas extraction industry. The largest industry in the state, oil and gas extraction accounts for 14.0% of Oklahoma's GDP. In the majority of states, the largest industry (excluding real estate) accounts for less than 6% of total GDP. &nbsp; &nbsp; Oil and gas extraction in Oklahoma has experienced something of a rebound in recent years. The state's proved reserves more than doubled from 2007 to 2016, and crude oil production in 2016 was two and a half times what it was in 2005. In the last five years, the sector's economic output spiked 75.6%, despite the sharp declines in oil prices from 2014 to 2016. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: The Net Worth of the American Presidents: Washington to Trump
38 / 51
Oregon: Computer and electronic product manufacturing &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $33.2 billion (16.0% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 38,079 (2.1% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: -36.1% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $131,658 &nbsp; &nbsp; In the vast majority of states, real estate is the largest industry based on contribution to state GDP. Oregon is a rare exception. There, computer and electronics manufacturing takes the top spot. The sector is a major economic driver, generating $33.2 billion in 2016, 16.0% of the state's total GDP. Nationwide, the computer and electronic manufacturing industry accounts for 1.9% of GDP. &nbsp; &nbsp; The Portland metro area alone is home to operations of such industry giants as IBM, Intel, and Xerox. The state is also home to notable private companies in the industry, including wireless technology company Rigado and computer and tablet maker Computer Technology Link.
39 / 51
Pennsylvania: Broadcasting (except Internet) and telecommunications &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $40.0 billion (6.1% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 35,224 (0.6% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +39.0% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $87,241 &nbsp; &nbsp; Along with Georgia and Maryland, Pennsylvania is one of three states where broadcasting and telecom is the largest industry after real estate. Expanding by 39% in the last five years, the industry generated $40.0 billion in 2016, or 6.1% of the state's total economic output. Nationwide, the industry expanded by 23% in the last half decade and accounts for 2.7% of GDP. &nbsp; &nbsp; Cable TV giant Comcast -- which ranks 33rd on the Fortune 500 -- is headquartered in Philadelphia &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: America's 12 Wealthiest Presidents
40 / 51
Rhode Island: Insurance carriers and related activities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $2.9 billion (5.7% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 9,070 (1.9% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +69.1% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $81,925 &nbsp; &nbsp; The insurance industry, which ranks as the largest industry in Rhode Island after real estate, has grown rapidly nationwide in recent years. In the last five years, the insurance sector's economic output nationwide spiked 46.0%. In Rhode Island, the sector's expansion was even more pronounced, climbing by 69.1% between 2011 and 2016. As of 2016, the insurance sector's $2.9 billion in economic output accounted for 5.7% of Rhode Island's GDP. Nationwide, the industry accounts for 3.2% of GDP. &nbsp; &nbsp; Amica Mutual Insurance, headquartered in Lincoln, Rhode Island, is one of the largest employers in the state.
41 / 51
South Carolina: Ambulatory health care services &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $7.3 billion (4.0% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 87,571 (4.4% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +26.3% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $58,934 &nbsp; &nbsp; Older Americans generally require more frequent medical treatment and preventive care. In South Carolina, 16.7% of residents are 65 or older, the 13th highest share among states. The elderly population partially drives the state's ambulatory health care services sector, which generated $7.3 billion in economic output in 2016. And the number of retirement-age adults in South Carolina is growing rapidly -- there were 26.8% more elderly residents in the state in 2016 than five years prior, a larger increase than in all but two other states. &nbsp; &nbsp; South Carolina's economy is relatively diverse, as its largest industry (after real estate) accounts for just 4.0% of its total GDP. The state is one of only six in which the largest industry after real estate accounts for 4.0% or less of total GDP. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: 75 Best Comedies of the 1980s
42 / 51
South Dakota: Monetary authorities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $3.9 billion (9.4% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 16,600 (3.9% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: -21.0% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $56,682 &nbsp; &nbsp; After real estate, banking is the largest sector in South Dakota, accounting for 9.4% of the state's GDP. For reference, banking accounts for just 2.1% of U.S. GDP. &nbsp; &nbsp; The state's large banking industry can be traced back to the economic recession of the early 1980s. In an attempt to attract new business, state lawmakers eliminated regulatory caps on interest rates and fees for banks. Citibank was the first major financial institution to take advantage, and has since brought thousands of jobs to Sioux Falls. Citibank was soon joined by other institutions, including Wells Fargo, Capital One, and First Premier. As recently as half a decade ago, South Dakota had about $2.5 billion in bank assets, the most of any state.
43 / 51
Tennessee: Ambulatory health care services &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $14.5 billion (5.0% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 146,654 (5.1% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +19.1% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $62,007 &nbsp; &nbsp; The ambulatory health care services industry -- which includes doctors, dentists, and diagnostic labs -- is the largest industry in Tennessee after real estate. The sector employs 5.0% of workers in the state and generated $14.5 billion in 2016, 5.0% of the state's GDP. &nbsp; &nbsp; Americans with health insurance are more likely to receive necessary medical treatment, preventive care, and visit the doctor. In Tennessee, a larger than typical 9.0% of the population is uninsured -- partly because it is one of a minority of states to not pass Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. Greater insurance coverage would likely help spur growth in the state's largest industry. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: 50 Colleges With the Biggest Tuition Hikes
44 / 51
Texas: Oil and gas extraction &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $137.2 billion (9.3% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 93,333 (0.8% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +57.2% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $184,952 &nbsp; &nbsp; Texas is home to over a third of all proved oil reserves in the United States and more than 25 of the country's 100 largest oil fields. The largest industry in the state, oil and gas extraction, generated $137.2 billion in 2016, more than the entire GDP of Montana, Vermont, and Wyoming combined. The industry accounts for 9.3% of the state's economy. In the majority of states, the largest industry (excluding real estate) accounts for less than 6% of economic output. &nbsp; &nbsp; Heavily dependent on oil and gas extraction, Texas's economy suffers when its largest industry struggles. The price of oil fell precipitously from 2014 through 2016, resulting in a 15.7% economic decline the state's oil extraction sector from 2015 to 2016. Over the same period, Texas's overall GDP dipped by 0.4%.
45 / 51
Utah: Monetary authorities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $5.8 billion (4.2% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 35,942 (2.6% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +1.4% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $63,586 &nbsp; &nbsp; Utah is one of only a handful of states where companies are legally allowed to set up industrial banks. These banks exist to make loans to businesses with fewer restrictions than commercial banks, and such institutions can be owned and operated by non-financial companies. Now home to 15 active industrial banks, including one in Salt Lake City owned by BMW, the state has become an industrial banking hub in the last two decades. Utah's position as a national leader in industrial banking was solidified after congress prohibited industrial banks in states in which they did not already exist. &nbsp; &nbsp; Partially as a result, banking is the largest industry in Utah after real estate, generating $5.8 billion in 2017, 4.2% of the state's total economic output. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: Hardest Colleges to Get Into in Every State
46 / 51
47 / 51
Virginia: Ambulatory health care services &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $15.3 billion (3.5% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 172,286 (4.5% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +19.7% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $62,168 &nbsp; &nbsp; Ambulatory health care services is the largest private sector industry in Virginia after real estate. The industry, which includes doctors, dentists, and diagnostic labs, generated $15.3 billion in 2016. While outpatient health care services is the largest industry in the state, it not as dominant as oil extraction is in Texas or computer manufacturing is in Oregon. Virginia's economy is heavily diversified, and ambulatory health care accounts for just 3.5% of total GDP, making the state one of only six where no industry accounts for more than 4% of GDP. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: 26 Completely Different New Year's Days Around the World
48 / 51
49 / 51
50 / 51
Wisconsin: Insurance carriers and related activities &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $18.1 billion (6.5% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 63,219 (2.2% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: +60.5% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $71,077 &nbsp; &nbsp; Wisconsin is one of nine states in which insurance is the largest industry, not counting real estate. The state is home to the corporate headquarters of some industry giants, including Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance, which is based in Milwaukee, and American Family Insurance Group in Madison. All told, insurance and related activities generated $18.1 billion in Wisconsin in 2016, 6.5% of the state's total GDP. &nbsp; &nbsp; The industry has been an economic boon for the state in recent years, growing by 60.5% in Wisconsin in the last half decade. Over the same period, the state's GDP increased 8.2%.
51 / 51
Wyoming: Mining (except oil and gas) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry GDP contribution: $4.4 billion (12.7% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Industry workforce: 8,492 (3.1% of total) &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; 5 yr. Industry GDP change: -18.5% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Avg. industry salary: $86,482 &nbsp; &nbsp; Home to over a third of recoverable U.S. coal reserves, Wyoming has been the top coal producing state for over 30 years. Mining generated $4.4 billion in Wyoming in 2016. That year, mines in the state produced over 297.5 million tons of coal. All told, mining accounted for 12.7% of the state's GDP, more than 30 times the industry's 0.4% share of U.S. GDP. &nbsp; &nbsp; Because the industry is a pillar of the state economy, its decline in recent years has had broader economic effects. In the last half decade, Wyoming's mining sector contracted by 18.5%. Over the same period, the state's GDP declined by 4.5%, the second largest economic decline of any state. &nbsp; &nbsp; ALSO READ: Worst County to Live in Every State

3. Inflation has begun picking up

Don't overlook the fact that inflation – i.e., the rising price of an identical basket of goods and services – has begun to pick up since the beginning of the year. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, less food and energy, hit 2.4 percent in July 2018. That's its highest reading since September 2008. 

As the price of goods and services rises, likely a result of a strong labor market and wage growth, it forces the Federal Reserve to get more aggressive with its monetary policy. And by monetary policy, I'm talking about its ability to influence interest rates via the federal funds target rate. If interest rates begin to climb rapidly, it could constrain lending and increase individual and/or corporate interest rates on variable-rate loans.

In short, while some inflation is good (the Fed typically targets 2 percent), too much can be bad news.

MotleyFool-TMOT-75f24d9b-0cdb1956.jpg
Two businessmen shaking hands, with one holding a miniature house in his left hand.
Getty Images

4. Home sales are beginning to decline in key markets

During the Great Recession, housing was a leading indicator of the trouble that lay ahead. It's possible that we could be seeing similar warning signs (without insanely high mortgage default rates) this time around.

As noted by CNN Money earlier this month, home sales have declined in four of the past five months, despite the fact that home prices and wages are on the rise. This could signal that homeowners simply aren't able to afford new homes or that they don't see the market properly reflecting the price of homes in their respective areas. 

More specifically, in June 2018, we witnessed an 11.8 percent year-over-year decline in new and existing home and condominium sales in California, according to CoreLogic. California's housing market is often a leading indicator to the industry as a whole. Seeing sales dip by a double-digit percentage should be a warning that Wall Street and investors pay attention to. 

MotleyFool-TMOT-75f24d9b-241cdf0e.jpg
A young couple concerned by high prices on their store receipt.
Getty Images

5. Credit card debt and late payments are on the rise

Credit cards are a bit of a push-pull for the U.S. economy. Heavy usage suggests heightened purchasing activity, which is a good thing since U.S. GDP is largely consumer driven. Then again, delinquencies and significant credit card debt can come back to haunt the U.S. economy during recessions.

A report released by credit-reporting agency TransUnion as of February 2018 found that three key credit metrics were all heading higher.

  • The number of outstanding credit cards climbed from 364.2 million to 418.6 million between 2014 and 2017.
  • The average debt per cardholder increased from $5,329 in 2014 to $5,644 as of 2017.
  • The percentage of accounts that were 90 or more days delinquent had jumped from 1.48 percent in 2014 to 1.87 percent in 2017.

The issue here is that as interest rates rise, servicing this debt is going to become more difficult, likely resulting in higher delinquency rates. As we witnessed with the housing crisis in 2008–2009, rising delinquency rates can create a bad domino effect for the companies behind these loans. 

6. The economic cycle suggests a contraction

Finally, while the stock market and the U.S. economy don't adhere to averages, Wall Street and investors would be wise to pay attention to the current and historic economic expansion cycles.

As noted, we're currently in the second-longest economic expansion of the past 161 years (109 months and counting). The only longer expansion was the 120 months leading up to the dot-com bubble. This would suggest that we're more than likely closer to the latter stages of our current expansion, based on historical expansion length, than to the middle. 

Though averages alone don't provide enough concrete evidence that a recession is near, they are another piece of a growing puzzle that implies a recession is closer than you probably realize.

Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

MotleyFool-TMOT-75f24d9b-de030657.jpg
A woman closely examining data in a financial newspaper.
Getty Images

Offer from the Motley Fool: 10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, the Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* 

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right – they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. Learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018
The author(s) may have a position in any stocks mentioned.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com