The North Shore of Lake Tahoe, say many locals, is the real Lake Tahoe.

The North Shore encompasses 10 towns and hamlets, from Incline Village near the Nevada-California border to the outskirts of Tahoe City around the curve of the lake.

And while the North Shore offers its share of resorts and vacation homes, the area is generally quieter, more relaxed, more “local.” That’s especially true as late summer spills into fall, after summer crowds leave and before winter skiers arrive.

To mark this “shoulder season,” the Reno Gazette Journal is sharing nine essential places to eat and drink on the North Shore, many of them locals’ favorites and all of them worth a visit.

The Inclinve Village, Nev., outpost of Alibi Ale Works, on Lake Tahoe's North Shore, features a taproom and the production brewery.

Alibi Ale Works

At Alibi Ale Works, it’s in the water.

The craft brewery and taproom in Incline Village uses Lake Tahoe water in core beers like a citrusy pale ale or a roasty porter, and in seasonal releases like boysenberry berlinerweisse or creamy coconut IPA.

Alibi Ale Works, with two locations on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe, crafts traditional European beers, lively hop-centric beers and special releases.

The draft lineup rotates several times a week. Beers also are available in DIY flights and in cans and bottles.

The Incline taproom offers packaged snacks (and the occasional food truck). A second Alibi Ale Works, a public house in Truckee, anchors its menu with heaps of nachos like Thai chicken spiked with lemongrass, flank steak chimichurri or a vegetarian version studded with white corn, queso and serrano chiles.

Alibi Ale Works, 204 E. Enterprise St., Incline Village, Nev., 775-298-7001, and 10069 Bridge St., Truckee, Calif., 530-536-5029. Nachos, $6-20.

Duck confit sliders (!), front, and macaroni and cheese with gusts of green chile at Bite restaurant in Incline Village, Nev., on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe.

Bite

A young Lake Tahoe couple who moved down-mountain to San Francisco, did the city thing, then returned to the lake opened Bite a decade ago. Behind a storefront in a modest center, the restaurant features metalwork accents, decorative ductwork, and velvet drapes that can partition the dining room from the spacious bar.

Bite restaurant in Incline Village, Nev., on Lake Tahoe's North Shore, serves American tapas, as the menu says, like these dates stuffed with blue cheese and robed in bacon, a twist on devils on horseback.

Locals fill the place for shareable plates — American tapas, as the menu puts it — like dates plumped with blue cheese and robed in bacon, duck confit sliders with fig jam and a tickle of frisée, and rich rotini mac and cheese with gusts of green chile.

“We like to take things that are familiar, then elevate them,” co-owner Brooke McCarthy said of the menu.

The eclectic, intelligently edited wine list mingles domestic and international releases: a split of Copinet Champagne, a Corsican rosé, a California pinot to accompany those duck sliders.

Bite, 907 Tahoe Blvd., Incline Village, Nev., 775-831-1000. Share plates, $14-24.

A rib-eye with sweet, earthy black garlic and trumpet mushrooms from Manzanita in the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe above Truckee on Lake Tahoe's North Shore.

Manzanita

The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe occupies a timbered flank of Mount Pluto high above the town of Truckee (and a gondola ride up the hill from Northstar California resort).

Breakfast at Manzanita, in the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe on the lake's North Shore: a slab of multi-grain thickly swiped with chunky avocado, then topped with perfectly poached eggs.

Manzanita, the main restaurant at the Ritz, presents a stylishly rustic communion of wood, stone, leather, fine art and sweeping views. Manzanita serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a focus on seasonality and on remade standards.

Slabs of nine-grain bread, thick swipes of crushed avocado and perfectly poached eggs take avocado toast from millennial cliché to something of interest. An “impossible burger,” crafted from plant proteins, is so savory you won’t miss the meat.

At dinner? Think rib-eye with sweet, earthy, mellow black garlic aïoli, or family-style cioppino with perfumey fennel broth and toasty bread for dipping.

Manzanita also sports a tasting counter and chef’s table, a private dining room, and a capacious terrace where Dungeness crab Benedict at brunch never tasted so good.

Manzanita, in the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, 13031 Ritz-Carlton Highlands Court, Truckee, Calif., 530-562-3000. Dinner main courses, $38-58.

Pork, beef and veal, a traditional trio, compose a molto grande meatball at Montagna restaurant in the Resort at Squaw Creek, Squaw Valley, Calif., on Lake Tahoe's North Shore.

Montagna

Montagna, with a refreshed look and menu, re-opened just before Memorial Day 2018 in the Resort at Squaw Creek in Squaw Valley, site of the 1960 Winter Olympics. The restaurant showcases modern Italian cooking made with California ingredients by Patrick Cleary, the new executive chef, and his team.

Pacific swordfish with fractal romesco broccoli is on the menu at the newly renovated Montagna in the Resort at Squaw Creek, Squaw Valley, Calif., on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe.

Pastas, at least one made fresh daily, range from classic linguine vongole to spicy quadrefiore (ruffled squares) arrabbiata to bucatini tossed with basil pesto and garlicky shrimp.

Montagna also is known for its brawny molte grande meatball fashioned from a traditional mix of pork, beef and veal.

A fine piece of pan-roasted Pacific swordfish with fractal romesco broccoli takes advantage of the restaurant’s wood-fire oven, as does beef tenderloin scattered with cippolinis, porcinis, fingerlings and greens.

Those greens, for Montagna and the resort’s other restaurants, are grown in a rooftop garden.

Montagna, in the Resort at Squaw Creek, 400 Squaw Creek Road, Squaw Valley (Olympic Valley), Calif., 530-412-7034. Dinner pastas and main courses, $18-39.

Miso eggplant dip awaits dredging by won ton chips alongside the pool at PlumpJack Squaw Valley Inn in Squaw Valley, Calif., the North Lake Tahoe site of the 1960 Winter Olympics.

PlumpJack Café

PlumpJack Café combines a whimsically appointed bar and lounge (popular with locals) and a sleek dining room just beyond. The restaurant and the property that houses it, PlumpJack Squaw Valley Inn, take their name from a speech by Jack Falstaff in Shakespeare’s “Henry IV.”

A colorful plating of halibut, baby carrots and snow peas at PlumpJack Cafe, the restaurant in PlumpJack Squaw Valley Inn in Squaw Valley, Calif., on Lake Tahoe's North Shore. The resort takes its name from a Shakespeare character.

For something lighter, there are shareable plates in the bar, like an estimable miso eggplant dip with a jab of French radish and won ton chips for dredging. Pair it with a glass of sauvignon blanc from Cade, a PlumpJack group winery.

After 4 p.m. in the dining room, you might go with seasonal catch bedded in tabbouleh or chicken marinated in Korean chili paste atop a tangle of Korean noodles. PlumpJack Café also offers one of the region’s finest wine lists, the recipient of multiple awards.

In April 2019, the inn is scheduled to be demolished for a new property; the folks at the restaurant are scouting locations for a new café. Before then, the restaurant is hosting a crawdad feast this fall and farm-to-table wine dinners this winter.

PlumpJack Café, in PlumpJack Squaw Valley Inn, 1920 Squaw Valley Road, Squaw Valley (Olympic Valley), Calif., 530-583-1578. Bar dishes and dinner main courses, $5-30.

Craft cocktails like this old-fashioned with honey and smoked walnut bitters draw people to Tavern 6330' in the Northstart California Resort, Truckee, Calif., on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe.

Tavern 6330'

The base elevation of Mount Pluto at Northstar California resort is 6,330 feet, hence the name of this restaurant in the Village at Northstar. The menu features the kitchen’s take on modern mountain cooking with an emphasis on seasonal ingredients.

Think layers of chilled beets, citrus, arugula and goat cheese mousse. Or Scottish salmon on ciabatta with swipes of piquillo pepper aïoli. Or a Tavern burger or rib-eye sourced from Bently Ranch, a grass-fed sustainable supplier down-mountain in Nevada.

“We’re using tons of Bently now,” said Steve Anderson, Northstar executive chef.

Tavern 6330’ also is known for its signature cocktails, including a trio of mules, sangria made with house shrubs, and a Smoked & Nutty old-fashioned with walnut bitters, ideal as the weather cools.

Cocktails also are served on the rock bar terrace, which hosts a lively après-ski scene in winter.

Tavern 6330’, in Northstar California, 5001 Northstar Drive, Truckee, Calif., 530-562-1010. Dinner main courses, $21-41.

Uncorked wine bar and shop in Tahoe City, Calif., on Lake Tahoe's North Shore, offers marvelously diverse wines by the glass, including 2-ounce pours of any three wines.

Uncorked

Uncorked in Tahoe City (there are sister shops in Truckee and Squaw Valley) occupies a charming storefront in the (vaguely Euro) Cobblestone Center across from the town beach. Inside, ranks of wine bottles flank a roomy tasting bar populated by locals; a preserved piece of pine, big and brawny, hangs above.

Uncorked in Tahoe City, Calif., on Lake Tahoe's North shore, belongs to a family owned group of Tahoe wine bars-cum-shops known for their unusual, intelligently edited selections.

The wine program at Uncorked clearly expresses a point of view: international, intelligent, confident, willing to experiment and taste widely. As in: Delamotte Champagne (quality and value), Austrian riesling, a Calabrian red, supple and spicy.

“We thrive by NOT pouring conventional wines available in the grocery store,” said Chris Barkman, operating partner and general manager of the Uncorked group.

MORE: Inside the wine ranch once owned by a movie legendOne of the best deals: any three pours (each 2 ounces) from the extensive wine-by-the-glass list for $12. Uncorked hosts meet-the-winemaker evenings several times a month. The menu also offers nibbles like marcona almonds, Castelvetrano olives and artisan cheese plates.

Uncorked, in the Cobblestone Center, 475 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City, Calif., 530-581-1106. Three tastes of wines by the glass, $12.

Jackfruit, an ingredient of the moment in 2018, delivers the feel and flavor of carnitas as it fills tacos at West Shore Cafe on Lake Tahoe's North Shore.

West Shore Café

The name of the restaurant might say West Shore, but North Lake Tahoe folks claim the café (and its inn) for their own. The property features a soaring timbered lodge, terraces that run the length of the building and a private pier that stretches toward the Sierra.

With all this lakefront eye candy, it would be easy for the kitchen to rest on the views, but executive chef Rob Wyss has larger ambitions. For “carnitas” tacos filled with jackfruit, an ingredient of the moment, “we griddle it on the flat top to make it a little crispy,” Wyss said. “We treat it like meat.”

A Cubano panino hits all the right notes with ham, pork belly, housemade mustard and pretzel bread. California seasonality meets Asia in Pacific salmon with ponzu, sesame sticky rice and kicky scallion kimchi.

The chef continues his fusion forays with the Tahoe Fusion food truck that operates mainly from the Homewood High & Dry Marina down the block.

West Shore Café & Inn, 5160 West Lake Blvd., Homewood, Calif., 530-525-5200. Dinner main courses, $22-45.

In Tahoe City, Calif., on Lake Tahoe's North Shore, a signature dish at Wolfdale's Cuisine Unique is the poke cones. This beloved Asian-fusion restaurant celebrates 40 years in 2018.

Wolfdale’s Cuisine Unique

Wolfdale’s Cuisine Unique, one of Lake Tahoe’s most beloved restaurants, celebrates 40 years in 2018. Chef-owner Douglas Dale once studied pottery and cooked in a Buddhist temple in Japan, and those interests still inform the Asian-inspired menu four decades later.

Chef-owner Douglas Dale of Wolfdale's Cuisine Unique extensively studied fine art pottery, and dishes like this Thai seafood stew are served on such pottery at the Tahoe City, Calif., restaurant on Lake Tahoe's North Shore.

Almost all dishes arrive on artisan pottery, many pieces made especially for the restaurant. Wolfdale’s sells the ceramics, as well as the work by local artists displayed on the walls; the art changes every three to four months.

Ahi poke cones, a Wolfdale’s mainstay, are graced with mellowed wasabi cream. Dabs of aïoli accompany smoked trout, a new take on an ancient technique. Bay scallops, delicately savory, are served in their shells.

A Zen plate draws inspiration from the chef’s days in Japan with a meatless medley: vegetable dumpling, bamboo rice, a hillock of ratatouille and more.

“When I cooked at the temple, it was all vegetarian,” the chef said.

A pottery bowl in blues that pays homage to Lake Tahoe cradles a Thai stew of prawns, scallops and crab. If it’s warm enough, try and snag one of the two banquette-style tables on an intimate terrace that overlooks the lake.

Wolfdale’s Cuisine Unique, 640 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City, Calif., 530-583-5700. Dinner main courses, $30-59.









