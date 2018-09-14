Abandoned America: California's best-preserved ghost town
Abandoned America: California's best-preserved ghost town
Bodie, California, was a place I had dreamed of visiting for years. Easily one of the largest and best-preserved ghost towns in the United States, Bodie has been a state park and a National Historic Landmark since 1962.
It’s open to the public, although you’re not going to be able to access it during the winters. At 8,379 feet, Bodie can get really cold even in summer, especially at night. It’s one of the coldest places in the continental United States!
In fact, in December 2016 an earthquake hit Bodie and park rangers were unable to immediately assess the damage – because the town was under about 4 feet of snow. Thankfully, nothing major had been ruined. It’s fortunate that the state park service is caring for it, and that visitors can support their efforts via visits and donations.
Currently there are about 100 structures remaining in the town, including a church, the school, a funeral parlor, hotels, the general store, and parts of the jail.
While that’s much more than many ghost towns, which may have no standing buildings remaining, at its peak in the late 1870s there were about 2,000 buildings and residents in Bodie.
Bodie started out as a prospectors’ camp in 1859, and was named after a miner named William Bodey who died the following winter attempting to make the trip to Monoville, now known as Mono Lake.
The spelling of the town’s name varied, but the current spelling of Bodie is supposedly the result of a sign painter’s mistake.
The camp never truly flourished until the Standard Company discovered a rich vein of gold-bearing ore over a decade later.
Prospectors flocked to the town and by 1879 there were between 5,000-7,000 residents.
In its heyday, Bodie had its own red light district, a thriving Chinatown with a Taoist temple, four fire companies, several different newspapers, a Wells Fargo bank, 65 saloons (!!), and a rail line leading into town.
By the 1880s, prospectors were moving on to other areas, but families remained. By the 1890s, the population was down to about 1,600, and by the 1920s there were only 110 left. It was officially considered a ghost town.
Nevertheless, the mining didn’t officially stop until the government ordered gold mining to cease during World War II. Thankfully, Bodie had a caretaker throughout this period, but even so much of the town was destroyed in a fire in 1932.
Now, 200,000 people travel to see Bodie yearly. It’s an amazing peek into what life was like over a century ago, and an experience unlike any other: While the buildings are stabilized, every effort is made to leave them unaltered otherwise.
No article about Bodie would be complete without mentioning the supposed curse that befalls people who try to remove artifacts from the site – whether you believe it or not, following the rules about leaving things where you find them is important so future visitors can enjoy the experience too.
Travelers to Bodie will likely want to stay in the nearby town of Bridgeport, and will find plenty to do in the area – it’s a short trip to hot springs, mountain lakes, the northwestern entrance to Yosemite, and many other fun activities.
Thanks for reading about my travels to this amazing spot, and if you enjoyed learning about Bodie please share the story with others – the more people who know about the park, visit it, and support the efforts of the Bodie Foundation to maintain it, the more likely it will continue to be preserved for future generations to enjoy!

Abandoned America: An amusement park devastated by Hurricane Katrina
The shuttered Six Flags New Orleans is a haunting reminder of the damage that still lingers 13 years after Hurricane Katrina hit the city.
Abandoned America: An amusement park devastated by Hurricane Katrina

The shuttered Six Flags New Orleans is a haunting reminder of the damage that still lingers 13 years after Hurricane Katrina hit the city.
Opened in 2000 on 140 acres of land in east New Orleans, rides at the Jazzland amusement park paid homage to music and the city's heritage. It was sold two years later to Six Flags and opened as Six Flags New Orleans with additional rides and areas with DC Comics and Loony Tunes themes.
Hurricane Katrina hit the park hard in August of 2005; the property flooded and was submerged for a month in up to 7 feet of water.
The prolonged exposure to salt water rendered many of the rides unsafe, and Six Flags considered the park a total loss.
A handful of the rides were saved and some salvageable items were removed, and after several unsuccessful plans to redevelop the area Six Flags was forced to vacate its lease and the property was taken over by the city in 2009.
Since then plans to reopen it as a park or an outlet mall fell through for various reasons, but several movies, including "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," "Jurassic World," "Stolen," "Deepwater Horizon," "Killer Joe" and "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters," were filmed on parts of the property.
Trespassing and vandalism have been problematic, and the property is routinely patrolled by both security and the New Orleans Police Department.
The property also is home to fire ants, wild boars, water moccasins and alligators; much of the concern over trespassing is due to wildlife that has settled in the park and the threat it poses to illicit visitors.
As of 2018 things are looking up for the property. There is what appears to be a solid plan to reopen the property as an amusement park again - a hopeful sign of recovery and growth for the area.
While my visit to the park was arranged with permission from the owners, it was not uncommon to see security or police arresting trespassers onsite.
Most of the concerns about trespassing revolve around the fact that the wildlife in the park could easily injure or kill people on the property. Areas like this ride would be terrific hiding places for alligators and we saw several while at the park.
There was something breathtaking and beautiful about seeing such a large amusement park left to the elements, but it was also impossible to forget the tragedy that had led to its closure.
The entrance to the park, Main Street Square, was modeled after the surrounding city. Since the closure it has been hit hard with vandalism.
The Joker’s Jukebox ride was in a DC Comics-themed section, and was one of my favorite rides in the park.
The view from the top of the Zydeco Screamer was awe-inspiring and stomach-churning at the same time.
Rides like the Ferris wheel were still amazingly intact.
At the entrance to the funhouse, it was hard to tell what was part of the original artwork and what was graffiti added on later.
19. Seeing Six Flags New Orleans was an amazing opportunity, and one I’m happy to be able to share with others.
Abandoned America: Churches in states of decay
Abandoned America: Churches in states of decay

Of all the neglected sites I've visited, churches are in my opinion some of the most poignant.
Enormous, once-beautiful sites like this dot our cities and are vanishing at an alarming rate. By conservative estimates, between 4,000 and 7,000 churches close every year, although some put the numbers as high as 8,000-10,000.
Not every church must be grandiose to be significant; this humble chapel in the ghost town of Bodie, Calif., is probably one of the most often photographed and photogenic that I’ve seen.
Many city churches were built to rival those found in Europe yet barely lasted a century before being demolished. The St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Philadelphia, pictured here, was a particularly sad loss.
Churches are also some of the most vulnerable sites. While it can be tempting to list their locations online, doing so frequently leads to vandalism.
Arson is an even bigger threat. The more damaged a church becomes, the less likely it is that it will be repurposed or restored.
Churches like this gorgeous cathedral are sometimes hard to repurpose because, unlike a school or office, they aren’t similar enough to other structures for easy conversion, and large spaces like this can be hard to heat.
The unique architecture is precisely what makes these structures worth saving. Every church is different, the building itself is generally intended to be a work of art.
Regardless of the particular faith a church represents, the buildings serve as important parts of the cultural and historic fabric of communities. Many were built by immigrant craftspeople and required much hard work and sacrifice for the congregations to afford.
People can let their views on the religion or denomination drive their opinion of the fate of the site itself, without considering the value of a building as an important reflection of the neighborhood’s past.
I find something beautiful in most sites of worship, because the structures are built to inspire people to think beyond their own problems, to contemplate their place in the world around them and work towards a greater good.
Like all buildings, churches deteriorate quickly when not secured from the elements. Water damage is particularly dramatic; this photograph was taken only five years after the closure of the church.
This makes documenting abandoned churches extremely important. Only a year or two after this image was taken, the entire floor of the church caved in.
A deteriorating church can pose a threat to the people and buildings around it. You can see the brickwork at the top of this church is starting to crumble – a potentially deadly hazard for a passerby.
The entire roof of the Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Duquesne, Pa., caved in in 2016. The cracks in the roof are very visible in this photograph taken in 2012...
The façade of the building was still standing and several of the surrounding buildings in Duquesne were evacuated until it was demolished for fear that it would topple onto them.
Even as a ruin, the City Methodist Church in Gary, Ind., is an important landmark...
The town is considering the idea of making an “urban ruins garden” out of it, which is a remarkable and innovative idea, provided it can be stabilized enough to provide safe entry. The success of this project would set a terrific precedent for acknowledging the value of deteriorating landmarks.
While we tend to think only of functional sites as having value, ruins have their own worth and significance. The Romantic and Picturesque art movements owe a great deal to the ruins of churches closed under Henry VIII of England.
Even in disrepair, a chapel can be a place of reflection and solitude, and still touch the hearts of those who enter it.
Abandoned America: Photos from the trolley graveyard
Abandoned America: Photos from the trolley graveyard
I first came across the trolley graveyard when a good friend found it on a satellite map almost 10 years ago.
At that point the cars were in absolutely beautiful condition, although certainly many were decayed.
At first I knew very little about why they were there or their history. I just thought it was a beautiful place to visit and photograph.
It was very peaceful and felt like a sort of secret garden, a magical spot hidden away from the world.
As I visited more, I came to know the owner of the site. He's a gentleman who has been collecting the cars for years.
The site is still an operating salvage yard, although not always a very busy one.
The owner sells parts of cars to active lines across the world. He knows the history of each one of the roughly 40 cars.
Some cars date back to as far as 1919, although there are some that were in use as late as the 1970s-1980s.
The site is located in rural western Pennsylvania in a small town.
Unfortunately vandalism and theft have been on the rise in recent years, causing a lot of destruction.
People have ripped up the floors to get at wiring underneath for scrap, leaving the supports exposed to the elements, which has caused the cars to deteriorate much more quickly.
Because of this, the owner has asked that the exact location of the site not be revealed; even now there are often people who trespass on the site.
While many are just understandably curious about the location, it's hard to tell who is there to spray graffiti on the cars or smash windows.
It is also not a safe place as the cars are sharp and rusty and since the floors are damaged, someone going inside could easily get a bad laceration if their foot went through the floor.
There have also been a lot of incorrect news reports about the location that list it as the scene of a railway tragedy, which it never was.
The cars were all brought here for storage, and the owner says the trolleys were never a part of any accidents, something a little research would have easily confirmed.
If the owner had ever been contacted for these stories, he would have been happy to set the record straight.
I revisit the site several times a year and while it saddens me that people don't treat the site with more respect and leave it as they found it, I think it's a fascinating place.
You can see cars from Philadelphia, Boston and Kansas City, and I've enjoyed learning more about them during my trips.
I hold photography workshops at the site periodically, and it's always great to watch people emerge from the woods and see the ghostly line of cars stretching back into the trees.
I hope that the images I share show the respect I have for this amazing collection, and help others to understand why they are important.
These trolleys are vanishing and while new lines are installed in cities and have great success with visitors, they are a fond part of many people's past.
There's something serene and surreal about a streetcar on a rail line overgrown with trees and weeds.
I imagine I'll keep going back every year as long as they're there to pay my respects.
Abandoned America: Faded factories across the USA
Located in the mountains near the ghost town of Masonic, Calif., the Chemung Mine was founded in 1909. It was reputedly a good producer of gold (although the area was consistently overshadowed by the mining operations in Bodie), but legal issues were a constant problem.
Chemung was torn down and rebuilt three times, and the structures were eventually abandoned in 1939, and the 20 men remaining at work there lost their jobs. By the 1950s the nearby town of Masonic was abandoned also, leaving Chemung to fade quietly into the dust.
Currently, Chemung is supposedly haunted by a poltergeist that makes trouble on Saturdays, although during my visit the only thing haunting the site was a herd of free-range cattle who surrounded the area where we had parked. The buildings have nearly collapsed, and any winter could be the one that reduces what is left to a twisted pile of boards.
The Pittsburgh Post Gazette has remained one of Pittsburgh's leading news sources since its foundation in 1786 as the Pittsburgh Gazette. After a merger with the Sunday Press, the Post Gazette moved into their offices on Grant Street in downtown Pittsburgh in 1962.
The offices had been built in 1927 and featured presses that spanned three floors. They relocated in 2015, leaving this building closed awaiting redevelopment.
The former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette building remained untouched for over a year until the end of 2016 when work started to gut the building for reuse. I was able to visit it shortly before the work began - the staff of the newspaper recognized the historic significance of the site and have done the best they can to document it before it is lost.
The Carrie Furnaces are one of the last remaining vestiges of U.S. Steel’s sprawling Homestead Works facility in Pittsburgh. They were abandoned in 1978 when the plant closed.
Carrie found a new lease on life under the stewardship of the Rivers of Steel group and is now a federally designated National Heritage Area. Visitors to the site can marvel at the sheer scale of the blast furnaces firsthand.
One of the most well-known fixtures at the furnaces is the Carrie Deer, a 40-foot sculpture built out of onsite materials by a group of artists in the Industrial Arts Co-op who snuck onto the site in 1997. The Carrie Deer is now a proud part of the site’s legacy.
Within the past year work was carried out to shorten the smokestack for safety reasons. Doing so shows the commitment Rivers of Steel has to ensuring that the site will be around for years to come.
The Fisher Body Plant 21 in Detroit was built in 1919 and designed by architect Albert Kahn. In 1919 General Motors bought a 60% stake in the Fisher Body Corporation, and the “Body by Fisher” plate became a well-known indicator of the origin of cars produced there.
GM closed the facility in 1984, transferring production to other facilities. The Fisher Body Plant 21 remains abandoned to this day, deteriorating rapidly.
Even 30 years later, however, graffiti-covered remnants of the production line remain, a relic of Detroit’s auto-making heritage.
When it opened in 1903, Packard's plant in Detroit was the most advanced auto factory in the world. Designed by renowned architect Albert Kahn, the plant was located on a staggering 35 acres of land and boasted over 3.5 million square feet of space. It also was the first industrial site in Detroit to use reinforced concrete in its construction. The Packard Motor Car Company built an excellent reputation not only for innovation (introducing the modern steering wheel and 12-cylinder engine) but for luxury, attracting some of the wealthiest auto buyers across the world.
Packard’s legacy as a status symbol was slowly diluted by their introduction of cars aimed more at the middle class. Losing their upper-class market and not finding footing as a middle-class manufacturer because of heavy competition from the Big Three, their last car model, simply titled the "Packard," was produced in 1958 though the Detroit plant ceased manufacturing in 1957. Several attempts were made to resurrect the brand, but to no avail.
Recently the Packard Plant was purchased by Arte Express, who is currently in the process of converting the buildings into a mixed-use commercial space that will revitalize the area. While the ambitious project has had many skeptics, their progress has been a welcome surprise and offers an exciting opportunity for preservation of the historic complex.
The history of Vulture City, the most significant ghost town in Arizona, reads like a dime store Western novel, full of Apache raids and stagecoach robberies. Attempting to find any concrete truth buried in a never-ending stream of conflicting and inaccurate accounts feels a little like panning for flecks of gold in a nearly barren claim.
The surviving structures there were not built to last as long as they have, and, much like the city’s past, they are disappearing beneath desert’s shifting sands.
The Vulture Mine, which necessitated the surrounding town, is the most profitable mine in Arizona’s history, having produced an estimated 340,000 ounces of gold and 240,000 ounces of silver. During its operations from 1863 to 1942 it has been said the mine generated anywhere from $30 million to $200 million (like many things related to it, there are nearly as many differing accounts as there are sources) and is directly responsible for the foundation of the nearby cities of Wickenburg and Phoenix.
Henry Wickenburg, the man who discovered the mine, ultimately wound up destitute and ended his own life. The town and mine are reminders of a different era, one that shaped the state as we know it today but did so at the cost of many lives.
Once the second biggest steel manufacturer in the United States, Bethlehem Steel was one of the world's largest shipbuilders, provider of the steel that fueled the skyscraper boom, and a proud icon of American industrial might.
This was their flagship plant, with furnaces dating as far back as 1861. Bethlehem Steel was driven to bankruptcy in 2001 when shifts in construction methods made their high-grade steel obsolete. It remained abandoned until purchased by a casino in 2007.
While the property looks quite different today, the iconic steel stacks still remain and visitors can walk along the Hoover-Mason Trestle, an elevated walkway that gives them a view down into one of Bethlehem Steel’s most fascinating relics: the gas blowing room that generated the plant’s electricity and fueled the furnaces.
This children’s clothing factory was a perfect time capsule when I first visited it, fabric still threaded in the machines as it had been the day it was left.
Over the years the owner scrapped the machinery and the factory increasingly became a target of theft and vandalism, which is why its location remains undisclosed.
The region it inhabits never fully recovered from the loss; the factory still stands, and no current plan for reuse exists, but its condition is markedly worse. Little is left inside to indicate what a fascinating glimpse into the area’s past the building once offered.
Pemco International Corporation's 20-acre glass and porcelain plant was built in Baltimore in 1911 as part of a family business that eventually became a profitable multinational corporation. Its founder is considered the father of the porcelain enameling industry, inventing a process that converted porcelain to a wet form that could coat iron. Their products were used in kitchen and other household appliances, barbecue grills and floor tiles, and their roofing tiles gave Howard Johnson hotels their distinctive orange color.
The flagship Pemco plant had a long history of environmental violations, dumping frit (waste porcelain and glass) into a ravine on the property where heavy metals such as lead and arsenic then seeped into the soil and groundwater. When the plant was abandoned in 2006 to move south towards the company's industrial customer base now in Mexico, the CEO pledged that the site would be redeveloped rather than sitting vacant.
After spending over a decade as a blighted eyesore, the Pemco plant demolition and remediation is expected to begin in early 2018. The site will house a 34,000-square-foot LA Fitness Gym, apartments, two hotels and retail space.
