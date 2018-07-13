Dean Crouch and his family. Crouch was fired from his position as a store manager of the Tallahassee Academy Sports after tackling a suspect who is accused of trying to run out of the store with a handgun.

Special to the Democrat

TALLAHASSEE — A sporting-goods store manager fired earlier this week after tackling a suspected shoplifter trying to flee with a pistol and bullets was rehired Friday, according to the man's lawyer.

A company spokeswoman confirmed Crouch's reemployment.

“I am pleased to report that the head of Academy Sports + Outdoors stores spoke with Mr. Crouch and offered him his job back. And Mr. Crouch accepted,” said Crouch's lawyer, Ryan Hobbs.

Earlier, the spokeswoman at the private company based in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles west of Houston, had said Crouch was fired in accordance with corporate policy after he tackled a suspect June 29 who was attempting to run from the Tallahassee store with a .40-caliber handgun and several boxes of ammunition.

The suspect, Jason White, threatened to shoot people with the stolen gun, police said.

► July 12: Fired Academy Sports manager receiving nationwide support, job offers

► July 11: Store manager fired after tackling shoplifter who stole two guns

He later was connected to the theft of two more handguns from a Tallahassee pawn shop.

Crouch’s firing drew national attention with many criticizing Academy’s actions while lauding the 32-year-old as a hero fired for doing the right thing. Expressions of support and job offers have been flowing in from around the country.

Academy Sports, owned by Wall Street investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts since 2011, has about 250 stores in 15 Southern and Midwestern states.

Follow Karl Etters on Twitter: @KarlEtters

Academy Sports + Outdoors store on Mahan Drive where former manager Dean Crouch was fired after he tackled a suspect accused of stealing a handgun from the store last week.

Joe Rondone/Democrat

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com