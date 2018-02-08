Growing up on the set of the television series The Wonder Years meant actress Danica McKellar, 43, spent her school years in a nontraditional way. “I’d go back and forth between regular school and having a tutor at work,” she says.

But no matter where she logged her studious moments, one thing never wavered: McKellar’s love of math.

“I was a total STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) kid from the time I was born. I can’t ever remember a time that I didn’t want to not only learn, but be challenged. I think that’s why I love math; it challenges my brain.”

When her time as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years ended in 1993, McKellar, then a college freshman at UCLA, took time off from acting to pursue her passion of calculations. While still an undergraduate, she co-authored a paper with professor Lincoln Chayes and fellow student Brandy Winn that outlined the now-named “Chayes–McKellar–Winn theorem,” proving there can be multiple states of thermal equilibrium. She graduated summa cum laude from UCLA with a degree in mathematics in 1998.



But her success in college — and specifically math — came as a bit of a surprise to McKellar, who lives in Los Angeles with husband Scott Sveslosky.

“I didn’t think I ‘looked the part’ of someone who could excel in math, even though I loved it and did very well in high school. I thought college math must be really hard and that I wasn’t a typical math student because I had always thought ‘girls can’t — or shouldn’t — do math’ and that it’s not cool to love or do math,” she says. Her passion for math spurred McKellar to change the way young people view the topic: “I want to makeover the perception of who ‘smart kids’ and those who love math actually are.”

Making Math Fun

After college, McKellar returned to acting, starring in television movies on the Lifetime network and as a recurring character on The West Wing and doing voice-acting work. She also competed in season 18 of Dancing with the Stars, placing sixth.

But her desire to encourage young girls to investigate mathematics didn’t fade. In 2018, she wrote her first book, Math Doesn’t Suck, which walks middle school-age girls through concepts such as fractions, percentages and pre-algebra, using engaging real-world examples. “I use stories and relatable strategies for young people to realize math is fun and is all around us in everyday, real ways.

Math can be cool,” she says. “I also included stories of my own personal struggles with math and ordinary, everyday life, to let girls realize we’re all the same. We all have the same worries, struggles, insecurities, etcetera.”

She’s since written several other titles, including Girls Get Curves: Geometry Takes Shape in 2013, New York Times best-selling Goodnight, Numbers in 2017 and her two newest books, Ten Magic Butterflies and Bathtime Mathtime, both targeted at preschool-age kids. “My goal with the new books is to instill the thinking that math is relatable and fun at the earliest possible age. And what’s more fun and nurturing than cuddling with Mom or Dad and reading together?” she says.

One of Danica McKellar's newest books, "Ten Magic Butterflies," is targeted at preschool-age kids.

Cathryn Farnsworth

“I want to make math less scary and for kids to see math is relevant in their life. It’s not a separate, random tangent. But if we, as adults, don’t help kids make connections in their everyday world, it remains a foreign, scary language they’ll avoid and dread,” she says. McKellar also spoke at a congressional subcommittee hearing in 2000 about how to draw more women and minorities in STEM. “I want girls to realize they’re not an afterthought when it comes to math. Math is for them ... for everyone,” she explains. “Today’s young women need to realize they don’t have to choose between being smart or the one who takes great selfies. They can absolutely be both!”

McKellar doesn’t just write books. She reads them and shares that activity with her family. McKellar says she’s read to her son, Draco, since he was a baby. “I knew I wanted him to find beauty in numbers, but the first step to that is being able to read. So from day one, I read to him every day,” she says.

McKellar recommends making reading time with young children interactive. “While reading, I’d point to letters and say their names or point to all the words I was reading on a page. I know it’s tempting to rush through a bedtime story because as a parent, there are a million things you still have to do before going to bed,” she says. “But slowing down for a few minutes to read with your child is such a beautiful gift you can give them and yourself.”

Although her son has been reading independently for a few years, McKellar continues to reserve time every night for the duo to read to each other. “Now that he’s 7, we read together and talk about long and short vowels, homonyms or synonyms. To build his comprehension, I’ll ask him about things on the previous page or what happened in the story.”

Creativity Counts

McKellar and her ex-husband, Mike Verta, share duties homeschooling their son. “Homeschooling wasn’t something we set out to do. It just sort of happened after not being able to find a preschool that was the right fit,” shares McKellar. “I do math and science subjects, and his dad does history and music.” Activities such as martial arts, trips to museums and playdates with friends round out his educational and social experiences. And while her son’s lesson plans include traditional subjects, McKellar likes to incorporate as much creativity as possible, too.

Danica McKellar shares her love of math with her 7-year-old son, Draco.

Cathryn Farnsworth

She repurposed egg cartons to help reinforce principles of Common Core math taught to U.S. elementary students. “I cut off the ends to create 10 frames we can put things like Legos or other small toys in to do math problems. We use them to calculate 9 + 6 by moving one piece from the frame with 6 and to fill up the frame with 9 to turn it into a 10 frame. It’s a different way to do math than when I was a kid, so doing this can help parents understand how their kids are being taught, too.”

She also talks to her son ... a lot. “I try to explain the thinking behind my decisions, even those that seem meaningless or simple like what’s for lunch,” she says. “If we’re out, I’ll say ‘I was thinking of buying this, but now I’m thinking about that instead and here’s why.’ ... I like to try to narrate my life instead of us co-existing silently in a room or car.” McKellar says she’ll explain why it’s important that she use a turn signal when driving or the benefit of brushing her teeth.

McKellar cherishes having dozens of special moments to recall from her childhood. And she says that as a parent, there’s no way to know what events, whether extravagant like a family vacation or more mundane like a particular dinner, will permanently own real estate in a child’s memory. “I’ll never know which moments will occur to him again and again decades from now, so along with hoping to instill a love of learning, I’m trying to share as much as I can about life, including my mistakes and lessons of humanity to give him a lot to choose from.”

USA TODAY Back To School magazine

STUDIO Gannett

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com