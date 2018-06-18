Actress Mary McCormack, left, and husband Michael Morris attend "Howard Stern's Birthday Bash," presented by SiriusXM, at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. McCormack has shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic. McCormack said in an accompanying tweet Friday, June 15, 2018, that there was "no accident" and the incident was "out of the blue."

LOS ANGELES — Actress Mary McCormack has shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic.

McCormack said in an accompanying tweet Friday that there was "no accident" and the incident was "out of the blue."

Sheriff's Lt. William Nash in West Hollywood said Saturday that deputies saw smoke coming from the electric vehicle and then fire.

Deputies requested help from firefighters who quickly extinguished the flames.

Tesla called the incident "an extraordinarily unusual occurrence" and said it is investigating.

@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018

Nash said the driver, who was not named in a log entry, was out of the car and there were no injuries. Nash said the log entry cited the possibility of a faulty battery.

Representatives for McCormack did not immediately return a message Saturday seeking comment. She is married to director Michael Morris.

Tesla now faces even more problems with its AI ambitions after it was reported that one of its Model S vehicles had crashed into a police car while in Autopilot mode.

