WASHINGTON — The Democratic candidate running for Virginia's 5th district is getting a little bit of help from her celebrity daughter.

Democrat and longtime journalist Leslie Cockburn is planning an event on Sunday in Charlottesville, Virginia, where her daughter, actress Olivia Wilde, will campaign on her behalf.

Wilde is also bringing along her husband, actor Jason Sudeikis, for the "C'ville stand up and vote" event.

The A-list celebrity couple could help as Cockburn is facing a tough race against Denver Riggleman for the seat held by Rep. Tom Garrett.

Garrett announced in May that he wasn't running for re-election as he seeks treatment for alcoholism. He had faced reports that he treated his staffers like servants.

The open seat caught headlines in late July when Cockburn claimed Riggleman was a "devotee of Bigfoot erotica." Riggleman said her characterization was a misrepresentation of a parody book he authored.

"My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist," Cockburn wrote on Twitter. "Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill."

That tweet and a subsequent tweet included screenshots of Instagram posts that featured Bigfoot with "censored" bars.

Riggleman, a Republican, military veteran and craft distillery owner, said Cockburn had misinterpreted his book, "The Mating Habits of Bigfoot," which he characterized as a "long-running prank" with his friends. He said the book was a parody of an anthropological study.

"It has nothing to do with Bigfoot erotica," Riggleman told USA TODAY.

The back-and-forth went viral and searches for the term "bigfoot erotica" surged by 8000 percent on Pornhub.

