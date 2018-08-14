Chrissy Teigen, Luna Simone Stephens and John Legend attend John Legend's launch of his new rose wine brand, LVE, during an intimate Airbnb Concert Thursday, in Beverly Hills.

Jerod Harris, Getty Images for Airbnb

Celebrity baby pictures are blowing up our Instagram feeds this week, and we couldn't be happier!

From newborns to too-cute toddlers, these celeb kids are melting our hearts and making us feel like the heart eyes emoji.

So to help brighten your day, we've rounded up the most adorable, must-see photos of celeb babies from this week.

This smiley picture of True

Khloe Kardashian's newborn is beaming in this picture. "You don’t know this yet but you’re my best friend for all eternity!" the new mother captioned the photo.

A giggling baby Legend

👶🏽 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 13, 2018 at 4:16pm PDT

We can't get enough of this video of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's newborn Miles (who looks just like his dad!).

This North West throwback

North may have just turned five, but she's still a baby in her mother, Kim Kardashian's eyes.

"My baby North, you were so small here! You will always be my baby," Kardashian captioned the throwback photo.

Jessica Alba's 7-month-old

My guy #7monthsold 💙 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Aug 11, 2018 at 1:15pm PDT

The actress celebrated son Hayes turning 7 months old with a sweet picture of the two of them.

"My guy," she captioned the photo.

A jolly Jameson

Pink's son Jameson, 1, is with her in Australia this week. "Let’s do this Brisbane!!!" she captioned the photo of her and her baby in what appears to be a dressing room.

