Stock up on bamboo: Fluffy fur balls are about to take over the box office.

On Friday, the new IMAX documentary "Pandas" returns to theaters, the product of three years of film crews following a panda named Qian Qian. The film traces the feisty cub's journey from birth as scientists pilot a program to raise and release endangered pandas into the wild. 

Panda cubs are followed from birth at the Chengdu Panda Base in the new IMAX film "Pandas."
“This movie feels good! And the world is in need of more things that feel good,” says Kristen Bell, a long-time animal advocate who narrates the 43-minute documentary. 

Pandas takes viewers around the world, from the China's Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, where Qian Qian is born, to the mountains of New Hampshire, where self-taught bear expert Ben Kilham raises orphaned black bear cubs. Many of his fostered bears, more than 160 in all, remember Kilham even in adulthood, when they're living independently in the wild.

Jake Owens, a wildlife conservation biologist, bonds with a giant panda at Panda Valley in Dujiangyan, China.
As Kilham teaches the Chinese scientists (led by "Panda mom" Hou Rong) his methods of bonding with the bears before careful release, a hefty dose of cuteness abounds. Cameras follow a class of baby pandas as they learn to crawl, tumble down slides and feed themselves with, yes, giant bottles.

The "Pandas" crew made sure to remain professional in the face of such adorableness.

“We’re definitely not allowed to pick them up, but if they crawl up on you, which sometimes they would do, what can you do?” laughs Drew Fellman, who directed the film with David Douglas. “They’re incredibly curious at that age. They would climb up on us and bite our ears, which is incredibly adorable.”

Still, the message behind the kid-friendly documentary resonates: With deforestation slashing the number of safe, bamboo-rich nature reserves for pandas, (the lackadaisical giant pandas’ chief diet), today there remain just 2,000 pandas in the wild and roughly 300 in captivity.

A giant panda chosen for a reintroduction program enjoys some tasty bamboo in the learning enclosure at Panda Valley in Dujiangyan, China.
“The only real threat that pandas face is loss of habitat,” says Fellman, noting the danger of extinction, referencing recent news of the death of the world’s last male northern white rhino. “Certainly the hardest part about (filming) pandas is how few of them there are.”

His IMAX crew follows Qian Qian during her gradual release into the wild, including a harrowing search and rescue after the young bear was attacked and lay weak high in a tree. “Our hearts were just pounding,” says Fellman.

Today, Qian Qian is in a Chinese panda reserve, preparing to go fully wild again. Thanks to pioneering programs like Chengdu Panda Base, “it’s never too late to change the world in a positive way," says the director.

Bell’s pressing panda takeaway?

"I was sad to really understand that humans are a greater threat to panda than any of their natural predators," says "The Good Place" star. "They’re so chill. They are the antithesis of a grizzly bear. They just want to hang out and eat. That’s kind of my mantra in life: Just hang out and snack."

"Pandas" returns to IMAX theaters for a special one-week engagement starting this Friday.

What's better than a baby panda? Panda twins
The Toronto Zoo's female giant panda, Er Shun, gave birth Oct. 13, 2015, to Canada's first-ever panda babies. The twins are a boy, Jia Panpan, and a girl, Jia Yeuyeu. Here the twins wrestle Feb. 5, 2016, at 16 weeks old.
Oct. 13, 2015. El Shun, the Toronto Zoo's female giant, gives birth to the first giant panda cubs born in Canada. Her first tiny cub was born at 3:31 a.m. ET and weighed 181.7 grams, about 6.4 ounces; and the second was born at 3:44 a.m. and weighed 115 grams, about 4 ounces. Initially, zookeepers couldn't tell their genders.
Oct. 14, 2015. The cubs get on a routine of time with mom and time in the Toronto Zoo's incubator, which allows Er Shun to nurse and bond with each cub. In the wild, it is common for a mother to favor a healthier, larger cub.
Oct. 17, 2015. The Toronto Zoo panda cubs' mother, Er Shun, holds one of her babies gently in her mouth, the most common way for giant pandas to pick up their young, before placing it on her chest to suckle.
Oct. 20, 2015. The giant panda cubs at the Toronto Zoo are getting fuzzier, and their skin is starting to show black pigment where their fur will be black in coming months. The nails on their claws are growing, too, as this one presses its nose against the side of the incubator.
Oct. 22, 2015. The Toronto Zoo's female giant panda, Er Shun, cuddles with one of her cubs.
Oct. 23, 2015. One of the Toronto Zoo's giant panda cubs, now 11 days old, rolls over during time in the incubator away from mom.
Oct. 24, 2015. See the black pigment around the eyes, arms and legs of this 12-day-old giant panda cub at the Toronto Zoo? That's where it will develop its black fur in coming months.
Oct. 25 2015. Both giant panda cubs, born 13 days ago at the Toronto Zoo in Canada, take a nap in the incubator.
Nov. 3, 2015. Er Shun, the Toronto Zoo's female giant panda, holds one of her twins born 3 weeks ago.
Nov. 3, 2015. Both giant panda cubs, born 3 weeks ago at the Toronto Zoo in Canada, are starting to grow their black and white panda fur. Each has tripled in weight, the smaller one to 422 grams, almost 15 ounces; and the larger one to 672 grams, almost 24 ounces.
Nov. 13, 2015. One of Er Shun's twin giant panda cubs gets some food while the other is in with zookeepers. The cubs were born Oct. 13, 2015, at Toronto Zoo in Canada.
Nov. 13, 2015. The Toronto Zoo's giant panda cubs are a month old and taking a nap while mom Er Shun eats bamboo to maintain her milk production.
Nov. 27, 2015. At 6 weeks old, the Toronto Zoo's giant panda twins outgrew their incubator and were moved do a larger one. They're still nursing but spend some time away from mom Er Shun while she's eating.
Dec. 9, 2015. One of the Toronto Zoo's giant panda twins gets a checkup at 8 weeks old.
Dec. 22, 2015. The giant panda cubs at the Toronto Zoo are 10 weeks old and still spend a lot of time nursing on mom Er Shun. But their eyes now are fully open and they're becoming more mobile. The larger cub weighs about 3 kilograms, a little more than 6.5 pounds; the smaller one is 2.5 kilos, or 5.5 pounds.
Feb. 5, 2016. The giant panda cubs survived their first 100 days on Jan. 20, 2016, with a celebration based on the ancient Chinese belief that the first 100 days of an infant's life are the most fragile, and now zookeepers know their gender. The firstborn is a male; his younger twin is female.
April 12, 2016. Toronto Zoo's giant panda cubs have names as of March 7, 2016 -- Jia Panpan, which means Canadian Hope, and Jia Yueyue, which means Canadian Joy. The toddlers explore the logs in their enclosure while mom Er Shun eats some bamboo.
April 12, 2016. The Toronto Zoo's giant panda cubs, who were given names March 7, 2016, play in their enclosure. The boy is named Jia Panpan, which means Canadian Hope, the girl is named and Jia Yueyue, which means Canadian Joy
May 13, 2016. Jia Panpan, the male giant panda cub at Toronto Zoo in Canada, nestles on a log at 7 weeks old.
May 13, 2016. Jia Yueyue, the female giant panda cub born 7 months ago at Toronto Zoo in Canada, munches on some bamboo.
June 9, 2016. Jia Panpan, the male giant panda cub born 8 months ago at Toronto Zoo in Canada, spends some time outside in his play yard.
June 9, 2016. Jia Panpan, the male giant panda cub born 8 months ago at Toronto Zoo in Canada, uses his teeth to test the webbing that holds his hammock to its branches.
June 9, 2016. A Jia Yueyue, the female giant panda cub born 8 months ago at Toronto Zoo in Canada, knows that a zoo photographer is capturing her cuteness.
June 9, 2016. A curious Jia Yueyue, the female giant panda cub born 8 months ago at Toronto Zoo in Canada, peers over the side of her hammock to look at a zoo photographer.
July 13, 2016. At 9 months old, Jia Yueyue, the Toronto Zoo's female giant panda cub, weighs 13.25 kilos, about 29 pounds.
July 13, 2016. Jia Panpan, the Toronto Zoo's male giant panda cub, now weighs 16.8 kilograms, about 37 pounds, at the 9-month mark.
