FORT WORTH, Texas — The mother of a Texas teenager who used an “affluenza” defense in a fatal drunken-driving case has a warrant out for her arrest.

Court documents show a warrant was issued Thursday for Tonya Couch after she tested positive for amphetamine or methamphetamine, violating the terms of her release on bond.

Couch bonded out of jail just weeks ago. She’d been in jail after testing positive on another urinalysis. The substance she tested positive for was not disclosed in the court documents.

Couch is awaiting trial on charges of hindering apprehension and money laundering after a 2015 incident in which authorities allege she helped her son Ethan Couch flee to Mexico. He had been seen on video at a drinking party and was in danger of violating his probation from a 2013 drunken-driving wreck that killed four people. He was 16 at the time.

A psychologist at trial blamed “affluenza,” or acting irresponsibly due to wealth, for his actions in the 2013 wreck.

After returning from Mexico in 2015, Ethan Couch was jailed. He was released earlier this year to serve out the rest of his 10-year probation.

