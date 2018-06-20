As many as one in four Americans are afraid of needles. That's led a handful of start-ups to develop alternatives to hypodermic syringes.

This would be good news for health care: While needles provide an effective tool for vaccinations and treatments that the stomach’s digestive juices would neutralize if taken orally, needle phobia keeps many from getting the care they need.

From a purely clinical perspective, at least 10 percent of us exhibit a physiological response to syringes, like fainting. But surveys indicate that the number of needle-averse among us is closer to one in four. In 2001, a Gallup survey pegged the fear of “needles and getting shots” at 21 percent, making it the sixth most prevalent fear in the country, just behind “spiders and insects.” A survey by Harris Interactive for Target in 2012, for example, revealed that 23 percent polled forego a flu shot because they’re afraid of needles.

Failed startup Theranos targeted needle phobia to attract hundreds of millions of dollars in investment for needle-free blood-drawing technology. The company’s spectacular rise and fall hasn’t dampened prospects for the drug delivery market, which is forecast to top $14 billion by 2024, according to Grand View Research. Getting the quarter of Americans who avoid treatment because of needles could have an alternative benefit: making a dent in the country’s $3.3 trillion healthcare bill as well.

Tiptoeing past the stomach

The Rani Pill may sound needle-free, but it’s not. It is pain-free, however. The capsule from Silicon Valley startup Rani Therapeutics transports an entire injection rig past the stomach’s fiery acid pit and into the small intestine. There, the capsule breaks down, freeing a tiny, inflatable balloon that drives a micro needle into the intestinal wall to deliver the dose. The shot doesn’t hurt, because the intestines don’t have sharp pain receptors like those under the skin. The contraption then breaks down, and the body flushes away what’s left.

The pill, which could be used to deliver any injectable drug, is being readied for clinical trials. So it likely will be a few years before we’ll be able to swallow our shots.

“There are hundreds of millions of people worldwide with chronic conditions that have to take these drugs that slow the progression of their diseases,” said Rani CEO Mir Imran. “With pills, compliance is in the 75 to 80 percent range – much higher than with injections. That translates into a dramatic slowdown of chronic diseases.”

A high-speed stream from Portal Instruments' device delivers drugs without needles.

Portal Instruments

Portal Instruments tries a different approach. The Cambridge, Massachusetts, company's handheld device uses a hair-thin, 450-mph stream of liquid to inject drugs right through the skin, virtually pain free.

Like the Rani Pill, Portal’s device — called PRIME — could be used for virtually any injectable. Portal and drug partner Takeda Pharmaceutical, of Osaka, Japan, are first testing the device in clinical trials with an intravenous drug for colitis and Crohn’s disease.

“Syringes are probably the oldest medical device in need of an upgrade,” Portal CEO Patrick Anquetil said. “It’s more than just needle phobia. Needle anxiety is very real and much more common. And on top of that, needle fatigue is a problem for patients who take drugs for chronic conditions like multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. They need the drugs. But they get to where they just can’t do it anymore.”

Insulin without injections

Afrezza insulin inhaler for managing diabetes.

Mannkind Corp

Several projects aim to give needle relief to the country’s 30 million diabetes sufferers. One is from startup Zenomics, the offspring of a cooperative research effort between the University of North Carolina and NC State.

Zenomics is developing a patch that delivers insulin through the skin painlessly, using microneedles. More than that, the patch can actually measure glucose levels and inject insulin when they get too high. Last year, the company raised $5.8 million to commercialize the patch. It's still in early days, preparing the technology to start clinical trials, so it may be years before patients could try the insulin patch.

Unlike the Zenomics patch, the Afrezza inhaler can’t test your glucose levels. But it does deliver insulin needle free. And the prescription device is available now. A puff on the Afrezza inhaler will send insulin straight through the lungs and into the bloodstream. The quick-acting treatment is designed for people with diabetes to be taken before meals to counteract rising glucose levels associated with eating. The company warns against use by people with lung conditions like asthma and COPD.

MannKind Corp., Westlake Village, Calif., which makes Afrezza, has been selling the inhaler in the U.S. for a few years now, and sales are growing rapidly. In its most recent quarter, the company posted Afrezza sales of $3.4 million, up 184 percent from the year-earlier period.

Mike Feibus is principal analyst at FeibusTech, a Scottsdale, Ariz., market strategy and analysis firm focusing on mobile ecosystems and client technologies. He contributes columns to CIO Magazine. He has also written for the business and tech sections at the Los Angeles Times, San Jose Mercury News and Florida Today. He has contributed columns to Fortune, eWeek and Information Week. Reach him at mikef@feibustech.com. Follow him on Twitter @MikeFeibus.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com