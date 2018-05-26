n this handout image provided by South Korean Presidential Blue House, South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) shake hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) before their meeting on May 26, 2018 in Panmunjom, North Korea. North and South Korean leaders hold the surprise second summit, after U.S. President Donald Trump once cancelled the meeting with Kim Jong-un scheduled on June 12, though Mr. Trump indicated that the meeting could take place a day after.

Handout, Getty Images

SEOUL, South Korea — After leaders in North and South Korea held a secret two-hour meeting attempting to salvage a canceled summit between the U.S. and North Korea, President Trump said Saturday evening that talks were "going along very well."

Speaking from the Oval Office while greeting an American freed from Venezuela, Trump said "we’re doing very well in terms of the summit with North Korea," adding that “there are meetings going on as we speak."

Saturday's meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was the second face-to-face meeting in a month and came only hours after South Korea expressed relief over revived talks between Pyongyang and Washington and the prospect that a summit might once again happen.

The meeting was held on the North Korean side of Panmunjom, the truce village that straddles the North-South border in the Korean Peninsula’s Demilitarized Zone.

The leaders discussed implementing agreements from the previous summit they held at Panmunjom on April 27, as well as ways to successfully pull off a North Korea-U.S. summit, according to Yoon.

In a Sunday morning news conference, Moon told reporters that Kim remains committed to holding a summit with Trump and to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Moon said Kim reaffirmed his denuclearization commitment and told Moon he’s willing to cooperate to end confrontation for the sake of the successful North Korea-U.S. summit.

During the meeting, Kim expressed a "fixed will" on the summit, according to North Korean state media. He and Moon also agreed to have their top officials meet again June 1 and to set up separate talks between their top generals.

"They shared the opinion that they would meet frequently in the future to make dialogue brisk and pool wisdom and efforts, expressing their stand to make joint efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," state media reported.

The Trump-Kim summit, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, was canceled on Thursday by Trump, who cited the “tremendous anger and open hostility" Pyongyang had recently demonstrated in its communications.

Trump has seemed to soften his stance since then, announcing in a tweet on Friday evening that the U.S. was having “very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit,” and that if it were held, the meeting would likely remain in Singapore on the same June 12 date.

On Saturday, Trump complained on Twitter about a New York Times story that said administration officials disagreed on how to handle North Korea. The piece quoted an anonymous source saying it's too late to hold the meeting on June 12.

"WRONG AGAIN!" Trump tweeted.

The Failing @nytimes quotes “a senior White House official,” who doesn’t exist, as saying “even if the meeting were reinstated, holding it on June 12 would be impossible, given the lack of time and the amount of planning needed.” WRONG AGAIN! Use real people, not phony sources. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

South Korea, which brokered the talks between Washington and Pyongyang, was caught off guard by Trump’s abrupt cancellation of the Kim summit.

Moon said Trump’s decision left him “perplexed” and was “very regrettable.” He urged Washington and Pyongyang to resolve their differences through “more direct and closer dialogue between their leaders.”

North Korea issued an unusually restrained and diplomatic response to Trump, saying it’s still willing to sit for talks with the United States “at any time, (in) any format.”

“The first meeting would not solve all, but solving even one at a time in a phased way would make the relations get better rather than making them get worse,” North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan said in a statement carried by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Notably, the statement did not appear in Saturday’s edition of Rodong Sinmun, the official mouthpiece of the North’s ruling party that’s widely read by North Koreans.

The newspaper instead focused on Kim's visit to the coastal town of Wonsan to inspect the construction of a beachfront tourist complex. Kim ordered the complex to be finished by April 15 next year to mark the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung. Kim's comments published by the newspaper did not include any mention of his potential meeting with Trump.

