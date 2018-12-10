An Air India aircraft was damaged after hitting an airport wall during takeoff on a flight from Trichy to Dubai on Friday, according to the BBC and CNN.

The Boeing 737 aircraft (Flight IX 611), which was carrying 130 passengers and six crew members, landed safely after being diverted to Mumbai.

Photos posted on social media showed the plane with a shredded underbelly.

And this one is like a deep gash. pic.twitter.com/p9oE3j3KKx — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) October 12, 2018

And the wall appeared to have taken a beating too.

Looks like Air India Express plane would have been badly damaged. The flight was going to Dubai from Trichy. In Mangalore crash it was coming from Dubai. All good thankfully. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/srWgaltY3w — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) October 12, 2018

Air India told the news sites that the two pilots have been grounded, pending investigation, but they have more than 6,500 hours of flying experience between them.

No injuries to passengers or crew members were reported. Details on the extent of the damage to the aircraft is unclear.

USA TODAY has reached out to Air India for comment.

More: Woman kicked off flight over emotional support squirrel speaks out: 'You will not take my baby from me'

More: Southwest removes 'unruly' passenger from plane for yelling N-word at flight attendant

Singapore Airlines retakes title for longest commercial flight

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com