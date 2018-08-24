These are Airbnb's most ‘wishlisted’ homes
Airbnb users can add properties to their "wishlist." This romantic cabana in Armenia, Colombia, is one of the top wishlisted properties on Airbnb.
This hut in the Colombian town of Armenia is ocated in the coffee region of the Andean mountains in South America.
This stone villa in Crete is one of the most wishlisted properties on Airbnb.
This stone villa in Crete is actually a cave made of natural rock.
Hideout Bali is an eco bamboo home in Selat. It is one of the most wishlisted properties on Airbnb.
Hideout is an eco stay for adventurous travelers hidden in the mountains of Gunung Agung volcano in Bali.
This tropical tree house is one of the most wishlisted properties on Airbnb, It is located in Fern Forest in Hawaii.
This tree house is 10 miles away from Volcano National Park.
This waterfront home in Kotor, Montenegro, is one of the most wishlisted properties on Airbnb.
This home in Montenegro is located in Perast, a historic town in the Bay of Kotor with two small islands.
The cozy palace in Marrakesh is among the most wishlisted properties on Airbnb.
Hector Cave House in Santorini is one of the most wishlisted properties on Airbnb.
Hector Cave House in Santorini is carved into the caldera cliff. For more than 250 years, it was used as a wine cellar
I Sette Coni-Trullo Edera is one of the most wishlisted homes on Airbnb. It is located in Ostuni in Puglia, Italy.
This bamboo eco cottage is located in rice fields in Ubud in Bali. This is one of the most wishlisted homes on Airbnb.
The Off-grid itHouse brings together raw industrial aesthetics with the tactics of green design in the California high desert. It is one of the most wishlisted homes on Airbnb. It is located in Pioneertown.
Ten years ago, two friends in San Francisco could not afford to pay their rent.

Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia decided to earn money by letting three strangers stay in their home.

That was the first Air Bed and Breakfast. Airbnb was created in August 2008 by Chesky and Gebbia. A third partner, Nathan Blecharczyk, came on shortly after.

“People said our idea would never work,” Chesky says on the Airbnb website. “’Strangers will never trust one another.’”

In the decade it has been around, Airbnb has lured trusting enough travelers to be able to boast that it has rented out properties 300 million times.

Airbnb's popularity grows in rural communities

It has become such a force in the hospitality industry that executives at traditional hotel companies have had to deal with them as competition.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association has called on stricter regulation of short-term rentals such as Airbnb and competitors HomeAway and Flipkey, among others.

Airbnb continues to expand. Last year, it teamed up with restaurant reservation platform Resy to offer an app that will let people book tables at more than 650 U.S. restaurants.  

The company now has five million listings in 191 countries. It is in more than 81,000 cities. In the USA, its users have spent 144.4 million nights in Airbnb properties.

Listings now range from apartments to yurts to windmills to islands. On any given night, the company estimates there could be more than two million people staying at an Airbnb.

Pop-up hotels? Yeah, that’s a thing now

Here is a tally of some of Airbnb’s most unique properties listed now:

  • 10,449 RVs
  • 2,194 yurts
  • 1,403 islands
  • 8,951 tiny houses
  • 9,000 boats
  • 2,194 treehouses
  • 183 igloos
  • 918 tipis
  • 155 windmills
  • 758 caves

For a look at  Airbnb's most “wishlisted” properties, click on the gallery of images above. More than 860,000 guests in the Airbnb community have given love to these 10 homes in the last 10 years. 

Wishlists are a place where users can save and share their favorite properties. These are the properties that had the most users click “Save” with the heart shape on the top right corner of a listing.

And for a look at some of Airbnb’s most unique properties, take a look at the gallery of images below.

A look at Airbnb's 10 most unique homes
Airbnb has named its 10 most unique properties. This mushroom dome house is located in Aptos, California, in the middle of redwood groves and gardens.
This California dome house is located on 10 acres of forest with 400 hummingbirds.
This plane Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef in western France has a bedroom with a double bed and two single beds in the living room. It is fully equipped with a kitchen and bathroom.
The Underground Hygge is located in Orondo, Washington. It is nestled right in the Columbia River Gorge mountainside.
The Underground Hygge is located in Orondo, Washington. It is nestled right in the Columbia River Gorge mountainside. It has a round door and windows.
This treehouse is located in Murnau am Staffelsee in Bavaria, Germany.
This treehouse is located in Murnau am Staffelsee in Bavaria, Germany. It is near a castle.
This cave apartment is called Amboise troglodyte. It is located in Nazelles-Négron in France.
This cave apartment is called Amboise troglodyte. It is located in Nazelles-Négron in central France. It is near Château Royal d'Amboise and Château du Clos Lucé.
This property is known as the Dragon House. It is in Westhall, about 2 1/2 hours outside of London. It includes a raw tree trunk around which the staircase winds, a cluster of Douglas Fir poles from Dunwich Forest and a sedum eco-friendly roof.
This property is known as the Dragon House. It is in Westhall, about 2 1/2 hours outside of London. The oak frame building is located seven miles from Southwold and the Suffolk coast.
This Cob Cottage is located on Mayne Island in British Columbia, Canada.
The cottage on Mayne Island in British Columbia, Canada, is close to several farms.
This tatami room is in a traditional Japense home in Nishinari-ku, Ōsaka-shi.
This tatami room is in the traditional Japanese style. It is in Nishinari-ku in Ōsaka, Japan.
This private chalet is in Florianópolis in Santa Catarina, Brazil..
This private chalet is in Florianópolis in Santa Catarina, Brazil.
AirShip 2 is an aluminium pod designed by Roderick James Architects. It is located in Drimnin in the Highlands of Scotland.
AirShip 2 is an aluminium pod in Scotland. It is on a four-acre site with views across the Sound of Mull towards Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.
