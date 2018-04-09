Alaska Airlines, Virgin America begin merger process

SAN FRANCISCO -- Alaska Air Group celebrated closing on its acquisition of San Francisco-based Virgin America on Wednesday, a move that came just a week since the U.S. Justice Department gave its go-ahead. The company marked the occasion by unveiling a specially painted Boeing 737-900ER that features elements of each carrier's brand.

The plane, painted in a commemorative red, purple and blue livery with the slogan “More to love,” flew from Seattle to San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday. Upon arrival, Alaska Air leaders joined more than 200 employees from Virgin America, Alaska Airlines and its sister airline, Horizon Air, to explain how what is now the fifth largest U.S. airline will operate.

“Alaska Airlines and Virgin America are different airlines, but we believe different works – and we’re confident fliers will agree,” Brad Tilden, Alaska Air CEO, said in a statement. “The two airlines may look different, but our core customer and employee focus is very much the same.”

Both airlines are well-liked, but share very different corporate identities, something that was not lost on employees on the special charter flight.

"Alaska has more of a reputation of being the sweet nice aunt and Virgin has the reputation of being young, and spunky and a little salty," Lucy Lafayette, an Alaska Airlines accounting employee, said from onboard the plane. "You can make a good combo of both of those things and I think both of us will come out better in the end."

BOOKMARK: Bookmark Today in the Sky homepage for your daily fix of aviation news





Even Alaska Airlines officials acknowledged the formidable cool factor that Virgin America has so successfully been able to cultivate.

“I think we have a lot to learn about how Virgin America brings in that ‘cool’ factor up, but I think Alaska is going to do cool in its own way," Sangita Woerner, Alaska's VP of marketing, said to Today in the Sky. "It’s about learning from each other and increasing the love we have but in our own authentic and genuine way.”

Virgin America brand stays - for now

The combined operation creates an expanded route network with nearly 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica and Cuba. For now, Alaska Air plans to continue operating the Virgin America fleet with its current name and “with no immediate changes to the onboard product or experience,” the company said in a statement.

“We appreciate that there is great interest in the future of the Virgin America brand among customers and employees alike,” said Tilden, “This is a big decision and one that deserves months of thoughtful and thorough analysis. We plan to make a decision about the Virgin America brand early next year.”

Frequent-flier plans, new routes, free tickets and leadership changes

Promising “the most customer-friendly merger ever,” with “much more to announce over the coming weeks,” Alaska Air said on Wednesday that:

• Starting Dec. 19, customers will be able to purchase Virgin America tickets at alaskaair.com. Virgin America tickets will also continue to be available for sale at virginamerica.com for the time being.

• Also beginning Dec. 19, Virgin America Elevate members and Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan members will be able to earn reciprocal rewards on each other’s flights and Elite members will receive priority check-in and priority boarding on each other’s flights as well.

• Beginning Jan. 9, Alaska Airlines will ask Virgin America Elevate members to open new (Alaska Airlines) Mileage Plan accounts.

• Starting summer 2017, the carrier will offer new daily flights from its San Francisco hub to Orlando (daily), Minneapolis/St. Paul (twice daily) and Orange County, Calif. (four times daily), with tickets available for purchase Dec. 21.

• To celebrate the airlines’ combined nearly 1,200 daily flights, the company will give away 1,200 round-trip flights starting today at twogether.differentworks.com.

Officials said customers should not worry about losing their points or miles with either carrier.

“We have no intention to have miles expire," Andrew Harrison, Alaska Air's chief commercial officer, said to Today in the Sky. "Especially now, we have this great opportunity to introduce many new people to the new airline and so we’re more than happy to have people hold onto their miles and use them when they need to."

"Down the road we’re only going to have one program, he added. "The Elevate miles program will fold into the Mileage Plan program. They won’t expire but will turn into Alaska miles. But we’re not going to have anyone’s Elevate points expire."

In terms of leadership for the new combined operation, it will be led by Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden. Ben Minicucci, Alaska Air's chief operating officer, will service at the CEO of the Virgin America unit. Peter Hunt, who was Virgin America’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, will become president of the Virgin America subsidiary.

The Alaska Air Group said it will spend the next year working on getting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification that will allow the two airlines to operate as a single carrier, and that regional sister carrier, Horizon Air, will remain on its own with a separate operating certificate.

Harriet Baskas is a Seattle-based airports and aviation writer and USA TODAY Travel's "At the Airport" columnist. She occasionally contributes to Ben Mutzabaugh's Today in the Sky blog. Follow her at twitter.com/hbaskas.

Alaska Airlines, Virgin America kick off merger with celebration

January's #avgeek photo gallery

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com