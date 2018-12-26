The day after Christmas is always a good day to see which products and apps people were most excited about this holiday season. According to Wednesday's top free apps charts on Android's Google Play and iOS' iPhone, plenty of people received Google Home, Alexa-enabled speakers and Fitbits this holiday season.

Amazon's Alexa app took the top spot on both app stores' lists of the top free apps midday Wednesday while Fitbit was in the No. 5 slot. Google Home took the No. 3 spot on the Android Play Store and came in seventh on iPhone.

Since all three apps are needed to set up their respective devices, it's likely that many people received Amazon Echo or Google Home speakers, Chromecast streaming sticks and Fitbit trackers.

Fitbit Charge 3.

Fitbit

Among the other popular apps on both stores: the Tile app, for the popular tracker, was 20 on iPhone and 47 on Android; iRobot Home, for controlling the robotic Roomba vacuums, was 40 on iPhone and 91 on Android; and the Ring app, for the video doorbell, was 41 on iPhone and 65 on Android.

Other notable apps on both lists of the top 100 free apps include Roku (42 on iPhone, 44 on Android), HP's Sprocket app for its mobile printer (27 on iPhone) and Bose's Connect app (21 on iPhone, 58 on Android). Google's Wear app for its Android smartwatches was 87 on iPhone and 41 on Android.

In its post-holidays press release, Amazon had the Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones and HP Sprocket printer among its top-selling electronics items this holiday season. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 and iRobot Roomba 690 were among the online giant's best-selling smart home devices.

The Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote, and regular Echo were Amazon's top-selling devices among its own Amazon Devices division of electronics products.

One other interesting app: Apple's Move to iOS app for switching from Android to the iPhone was 25th on Google's top Android phone apps. According to a survey released Wednesday by research firm CIRP, 16 percent of iPhone buyers who upgraded to a new phone after the October launch of the iPhone XR were switching to the iPhone from Android, up from 11 percent for the 30 day period following 2017's iPhone X launch.

