Budget airline Allegiant is adding three new cities to its network, part of a nine-route expansion to be announced by the company on Tuesday.

The new cities joining Allegiant’s route map are Albany, New York; St. George, Utah; and Tucson, Arizona.

Allegiant's base in Punta Gorda, Florida, also was targeted for expansion. The carrier will connect that airport near Fort Myers to four new destinations: Albany (year-round service); Appleton, Wisconsin (seasonal); Omaha (seasonal); and Syracuse, New York (seasonal).

Allegiant’s first flights from Albany will begin Dec. 12, when the first of three year-round Florida routes launches with non-stop service to St. Petersburg. Flights to Orlando/Sanford and Punta Gorda begin a day later.

From Tucson, Allegiant will start year-round service to Bellingham, Washington, on Nov. 15, and to Provo, Utah, on Nov. 16. Bellingham’s airport, located in northwest Washington, is located less than 25 miles from the U.S.-Canada border and is only about 50 miles from downtown Vancouver, Canada’s third-largest metro area.

Allegiant’s third new market – St. George – sits in the southwest corner of Utah and is about 120 miles from Las Vegas in neighboring Nevada. From the the St. George Regional Airport, Allegiant plans to offer seasonal service to the Phoenix/Mesa Gateway Airport – a secondary airport for metro Phoenix.

Scroll down for full schedule details on all nine of Allegiant’s new routes:

Note: The list below has 10 entries because the Albany-Punta Gorda route is listed once under “Albany” and again under “Punta Gorda.” Allegiant will use Airbus A319/A320 aircraft on all of the new routes.

Albany, New York

St. Petersburg, Florida: Service begins Dec. 12; year-round, three weekly flights. Direct competition: None, but Southwest flies to nearby Tampa.

Orlando/Sanford: Service begins Dec. 13; year-round, three weekly flights. Direct competition: None, but JetBlue and Southwest fly to Orlando International – Orlando’s main airport. Frontier is scheduled to start Albany-Orlando service in October.

Punta Gorda, Florida: Service begins Dec. 13; year-round, three weekly flights. Direct competition: None, but Southwest flies to nearby Fort Myers.

Punta Gorda, Florida

Albany, New York: Service begins Dec. 13; year-round, three weekly flights. Direct competition: None, but Southwest flies to Albany from nearby Fort Myers.

Appleton, Wisconsin: Service begins Nov. 16; seasonal, two weekly flights. Direct competition: None.

Omaha: Service begins Nov. 14; seasonal, two weekly flights. Direct competition: None

Syracuse, New York: Service begins Nov. 15; seasonal, two weekly flights. Direct competition: Frontier plans flights from nearby Fort Myers beginning in November.

St. George, Utah

Phoenix/Mesa: Service begins Nov. 9; seasonal, two weekly flights. Direct competition: None, but American offers regional service to Phoenix Sky Harbor, the city’s primary airport.

Tucson, Arizona

Bellingham, Washington: Service begins Nov. 15; year-round, two weekly flights. Direct competition: None.

Provo, Utah:  Service begins Nov. 16; year-round, two weekly flights. Direct competition: None.

