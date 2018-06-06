“Alexa, I’m home.” “Welcome back,” comes the reply.

And with that, Amazon’s obedient assistant turns on your television, sound bar and the lights in the room, without you having to fumble with a remote control.

That’s one of the scenarios you might set up with the aptly named, hands-free 4K Fire TV Cube media player that Amazon starts taking preorders on today for Prime members and that I got to preview a few days in advance.

Cube ships on June 21 for $119.99; today and tomorrow, however, Amazon Prime members can order it at a discounted $89.99 price.

Amazon’s small new cube-shaped device sort of marries an Amazon Echo speaker with one of the company’s Fire TV set-top devices.

Amazon has already carved out a spot in many living rooms with its Fire TV set-top boxes and streaming sticks—without divulging numbers, Amazon claims it has sold the most video streaming devices by units. But Cube represents Amazon’s latest, and most ambitious grab in the space, where it faces stiff and ever-improving competition against Apple’s Apple TV, Google’s Chromecast and Roku’s streaming products--not to mention video game consoles like the PlayStation and Xbox.

Alexa itself is also increasingly inside some smart TVs.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube media player is indeed cube-shaped.

While Fire devices and smart TVs can respond to your voice commands for playing certain content on the TV, the ability to orchestrate all the controls on the TV by voice, not to mention other devices around your entertainment system and the smart home, is where the Cube hopes to makes a mark.

Besides all the typical Echo “skills”—flash news briefings, weather, and so on-- Cube can handle IR infrared and so-called CEC (Consumer Electronics Controls) commands to control your A/V receiver, cable or satellite box and of course the TV itself.

According to Amazon,Cube is compatible with set-top boxes from top providers such as Comcast, Dish, and DirecTV, covering more than 90% of households with a cable or satellite subscription.

Cube doesn’t have a screen like the Echo Show or Echo Spot but of course you’re connecting it (via HDMI) to what is undoubtedly the largest display in your house, the TV.

During a demonstration, I watched and heard Cube respond to a variety of voice commands (with an occasional bug, given its pre-release status):

“Alexa show me dramas.” “Alexa, play Suits.” “Alexa, watch CNN on PlayStation Vue.” “Alexa, mute.” “Alexa turn up the volume.” “Alexa tune to channel 11 on cable.” “Alexa launch Netflix.” “Alexa play Ed Sheeran.” “Alexa show lyrics.” ”Alexa, play Jeopardy.

Don't fret, if you have laryngitis, you can use the physical remote control that comes with Cube too.

Amazon also demonstrated the ability to have Alexa on the Cube respond to a vocal command even when the audio was blaring off the TV. Alexa aced that test.

What I’d like to test in my own home is to see which Fire or Echo responds to an Echo command when another Echo speaker is in the same or a nearby room.

What Cube won't be able to do at launch, I'm told, iis make calls like on Echo devices—the skill is apparently in the works. Nor without a built-in camera can it make video “drop-in” calls, as is possible on an Echo Show.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube lets you use your voice as a remote control. But it comes a remote too.

Cube can show you a remote video feed on the TV from a home security camera, provided it's one of the security cameras that has has that Alexa skill. Along those lines, Amazon is all too happy to sell you, for a limited time, the Cube and its Cloud Cam security camera together for $199.98

Amazon also says that many of your favorite apps currently support enhanced in-app voice controls on Fire TV, to help you navigate through content by voice, with dozens more coming by year end. The company also says many of Alexa’s visual responses are optimized for the big screen.

What those controls and visual responses are, and just as importantly, what’s missing, is something I look forward to trying out.

