President Donald Trump waves as he finishes speaking to the media, while walking to the Marine One helicopter Friday, May 25, 2018, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump is traveling to Annapolis, Md., to address the U.S. Naval Academy graduation ceremonies.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ORG XMIT: DCJM106

Jacquelyn Martin, AP

WASHINGTON — President Trump touted his administration's effort to increase military investment during a commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy on Friday and told graduating midshipmen that the country's standing in the world had improved.

"America is back," Trump told a sea of graduates sitting side by side in dress uniforms. "We are witnessing the great reawakening of the American spirit and of American might."

Trump's address was heavy with references to military investment and noted that his administration lifted budget caps imposed by Congress in 2013. That has meant more ships, Trump said, and better military equipment.

The president blamed "cynics and critics" for trying to "tear down" the United States. He suggested that the U.S. had regained its stride on the world stage since his election, and that it had regained respect "we used to have long ago."

"In case you haven’t noticed, we have become a lot stronger lately," Trump said. "We are not going to apologize for America. We are going to stand up for America."

The president did not specifically discuss two regions of the world where U.S. foreign policy has shifted recently: the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula.

Trump's remarks followed a wild 24 hours of U.S. diplomacy in East Asia. Leaving the White House en route to the Naval Academy, the president indicated the U.S. is talking to North Korea about trying to revive a nuclear summit next month. Trump pulled the U.S. out of that summit a day earlier, citing belligerent rhetoric by Kim Jong Un.

I will be making the Commencment Address today at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Look forward to being with some of the greatest people on earth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

The outcome of those discussions could have an impact on the 1,042-midshipmen class that graduated Friday. Trump repeatedly warned Thursday the U.S. military would be ready if Kim reacted "foolishly" and the region returned to heightened tensions.

"The best way to prevent war, is to be fully prepared for war," Trump said.

The address was Trump's first at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., and it continued a tradition dating back to Ulysses S. Grant of presidents laying out their military vision to the midshipmen. The commencement, attended by 30,000 people, was filled with the pomp and tradition of a military ceremony, including a flyover by the Navy's Blue Angels.

"You are now leaders in the most powerful and righteous force on the face of the planet," Trump told the class. "You will bring comfort to our friends and you will strike fear into the hearts of our enemies."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com