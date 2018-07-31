At the heart of every town and city in America is a good place to eat. From a lakeside retreat with crispy whole flounder to eating bowls of Japanese noodles, Bon Appétit editor Andrew Knowlton began his annual pilgrimage across the country to find the best new restaurants of 2018. 

While the magazine won't announce their Hot 10 restaurants until August, take a look at the 50 restaurant nominees competing for a spot:

Bavel (Los Angeles)

Better Luck Tomorrow (Houston)

Bitter Ends Garden & Luncheonette (Pittsburgh)

Brenner Pass (Richmond, Virginia)

Bywater American Bistro (New Orleans)

Cadence (Philadelphia)

Cafe Roze (Nashville)

Call (Denver)

Carnitas Lonja (San Antonio)

Cervo’s (New York City)

The Charter Oak (St. Helena, California)

Che Fico (San Francisco)

Drifters Wife (Portland, Maine)

Driftwood Oven (Pittsburgh)

Ellē (Washington, D.C.)

Felix (Venice, CA)

Flowers of Vietnam (Detroit)

Folk (Nashville)

Freedman’s (Los Angeles)

Frenchette (New York City)

(Collingswood, New Jersey)

Hello, Sailor (Cornelius, North Carolina)

JuneBaby (Seattle)

Kado no Mise (Minneapolis)

Kamonegi (Seattle)

The Lakewood (Durham, North Carolina)

The Line - A Rake’s Progress, Brothers and Sisters, and Spoken English (Washington, D.C.)

Majordōmo (Los Angeles)

Marisol (Chicago)

Maydan (Washington, D.C.)

MTN (Venice, California)

Nimblefish (Portland, Oregon)

Nonesuch (Oklahoma City)

Nyum Bai (Oakland, California)

Palmar (Miami)

Pammy’s (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

Proud Mary (Portland, Oregon)

Robin (San Francisco)

Rose Foods (Portland, Maine)

RT Rotisserie (San Francisco)

Sorrel (San Francisco)

Sour Duck Market (Austin)

Suerte (Austin)

Suraya (Philadelphia)

Talat Market (Atlanta)

Tempesta Market (Chicago)

Ugly Baby (Brooklyn)

Vespertine (Culver City, California)

Wa’z (Seattle)

Yume Ga Arukara (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

2018 restaurant openings
Fig + Farro opened in Minneapolis' Uptown district on January 24.
Fig + Farro's plant-based menu is inspired by family recipes, and intended to be sharable and affordable. Try a Yukon and sweet potato bake.
JAX B-B-Q opened in New York City's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood on January 19.
The restaurant, from pitmaster and owner Nick Accardi, serves real wood pit barbecue, from Memphis-style spare ribs (pictured) to Carolina pulled pork and Southern fried catfish.
Gordon Ramsay's long-awaited Hell's Kitchen restaurant opened at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on January 16.
The eatery features dishes and design inspired by the TV show. The signature Hell's Kitchen Burger features avocado, bacon, fresno pepper jam, crispy onion and ghost pepper jack cheese, with seasoned fries.
Kaya opened in San Francisco's Mid-Market neighborhood on January 11.
Chef and co-owner Nigel Jones serves Caribbean fare, showcasing Jamaican flavors in particular. Pair rum cocktails with Jerk Chicken, Oxtail Stew or Salt Fish Fritters.
Amara at Paraiso opened in Miami's East Edgewater neighborhood on January 11.
The waterfront restaurant features Latin fare from chef Michael Schwartz and executive chef Michael Paley, from Atlantic shrimp and oysters to meats and vegetables.
west~bourne opened in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on January 10.
Designed by an L.A.-based firm and owned by an L.A. native, west~bourne showcases California flavors in an all-day cafe format. A portion of each purchase supports local job training via The Door organization.
Soogil opened in New York City's East Village on January 9.
Chef and owner Soogil Lim serves Korean fare like grilled Spanish Mackerel with swiss-chard wrapped rice and ssamjang (a spicy sauce).
Scroll Bar Waterside Kitchen opened at the Pullman San Francisco Bay hotel in Redwood City, Calif., on January 5.
Executive chef Marino Lalica sources local ingredients for salads, sandwiches, soup, chicken and pork buns, and entrees from cioppino to striploin steak.
Rinjani opened in Glendale, Calif., in Los Angeles County, on January 2.
The Indonesian restaurant serves satay, tempeh, dumplings, fried noodles or rice, and more authentic dishes and samplers.
