San Antonio's Casa Rio was the first restaurant to open its doors on the River Walk in 1946.

We're celebrating America's authentic, historic and festive Mexican restaurants for tacos, tequila, margaritas and more.

From the first restaurant to open on San Antonio's River Walk, Casa Rio, to an even older eatery, Los Angeles' El Cholo, established in 1923, this Mexican food has stood the test of time. Plus, modern menus in Houston, Santa Fe and Tucson, Airz., explore food from Oaxaca, Mexico City and Sonora.

Find street food in San Diego, fajitas in Dallas, or breakfast tacos in Austin, Texas, in the photo gallery above. Pair with $1 margaritas or true tequila for a fun weekend fiesta.

In San Diego, Puesto lets diners mix and match three of the dozen taco options, such as Filet Mignon, Chicken al Pastor and Tamarindo Shrimp.

