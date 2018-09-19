Amy Schumer arrives at the world premiere of "I Feel Pretty" Monday night.

Amy Schumer is NOT cool with your sexual assault jokes.

The comedian and actress slammed "any dude" who makes "belittling" comments about sexual assault in a lengthy tweet Wednesday.

"Any dude saying, 'I'm scared to be in a room with a woman now' or 'is it ok to say hello? I don't know the new rules,' STOP," she wrote. "What you are doing is belittling victims who have been wronged ... Stop making fun of the terror and indignity most of us have faced in our lives."

She continued, "If you're confused about the new rules. Just ask and don't make it a joke. Because that's harmful and we don't want to hear that kind of joke right now. Mmmmmkay?"

This isn't the first time Schumer has spoken out about women's rights and sexual misconduct.

In Jan. 2017 she joined other stars at the Women's March in Washington, D.C. She also commented on fellow comedian and friend Aziz Ansari's sexual misconduct allegation in Feb., saying the focus should be on the alleged victim, not the impact on Ansari's career.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see Aziz’s career ruined or his life ruined or anything like that, but that’s where people’s minds go,” Schumer said. “They go, ‘Does he deserve this?’ And it’s really not about that. I think it’s about expressing and showing women that that behavior's not okay and not only can you leave, but you need to leave."

