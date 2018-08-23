Sears Holdings is closing 46 more Sears or Kmart stores as the struggling retailer seeks stability amid questions about its future.
The department store chain also said it will "continue to evaluate our network of stores" and "make further adjustments as needed," raising the distinct possibility of additional closures are the company continues reeling.
The latest plan involves closing 13 Kmart locations and 33 Sears stores in November, all of which are losing money. The company has closed several hundred locations in recent years.
Going-out-of-business sales will begin as soon as Aug. 30.
Sears has suffered from declining mall traffic, a failure to generate enough online sales, pension costs and a lack of investment in its stores.
The company had 365 Kmart stores and 506 Sears full-line stores as of May 5, though some were in the midst of closing. Over the previous year, the company closed 379 full-line stores.
The latest round of closures come as Sears is weighing an offer from its CEO and largest shareholder, Eddie Lampert, to acquire its Kenmore household appliances brand for $400 million.
Lampert has described that deal, which he offered through his hedge fund ESL Investments, as "critical" for Sears.
More: Sears CEO Eddie Lampert offers 'critical' deal to buy Kenmore brand for $400 million
More: Sears, Kmart stores ailing as CEO Eddie Lampert's hedge fund gets hundreds of millions
More: 7 things to know about Sears CEO Eddie Lampert
While it's not clear what he means by that, the retailer is losing cash rapidly, and experts say bankruptcy could be in the company's future.
"We thank associates affected by these store closures for their many contributions to our company," Sears said in a statement. "Eligible associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores."
Here's the list of latest closures:
Kmart closures
California
Spring Valley - 935 Sweetwater Road
Clovis - 1075 Shaw Avenue
Antioch - 3625 East 18th Street
Los Angeles - 6310 W 3rd Street
Connecticut
Milford - 589 Bridgeport Avenue
Delaware
Newark - 301 College Square
Illinois
Steger -- 3231 Chicago Road
Missouri
Cape Girardeau -- 11 South Kings HWY 61
Mississippi
Columbus -- 2308 Highway 45 N
New York
Riverhead - 605 Old Country Road
Oregon
Gresham -- 440 NW Burnside Road
West Virginia
Scott Depot -- 101 Great Teays Blvd
Wyoming
Gillette -- 2150 South Douglas HWY
Sears closures
Arizona
Flagstaff -- Flagstaff Mall, 4800 N US HWY 89
California
Santa Cruz -- Sears Capitola Mall, 4015 Capitola Road
Colorado
Grand Junction -- 2424 Highway 6 And 50
Florida
Tampa -- 2266 University Square Mall
Doral/Miami --1625 NW 107th Avenue
Naples -- Coastland Ctr, 2000 9th Street N
Georgia
Savannah -- Oglethorpe Mall, 7810 Abercorn St
Atlanta -- 2860 Cumberland Mall
Brunswick -- 100 Mall Blvd Ste 300
Illinois
Bloomington -- 1631 E Empire Street
Indiana
Fort Wayne -- 4201 Coldwater Road
Kentucky
Florence -- 3000 Mall Road
Louisiana
Hammond -- 1914 Hammond Square Drive
Massachusetts
Holyoke -- 50 Holyoke Street
Taunton -- Silver City Galleria
Michigan
Jackson -- 1250 Jackson Xing I-94
North Carolina
Raleigh/Crabtree -- 4601 Glenwood Avenue
New Hampshire
Salem -- 77 Rockingham Park Boulevard
Manchester -- 1500 South Willow Street
New Jersey
Mays Landing -- 4409 Black Horse Pike
New York
Victor -- 200 Eastview Mall
Glen Falls -- 578 Aviation Road Queensbury
New Hyde Park -- 1400 Union Turnpike
Ohio
Dayton -- 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road
Cincinnati/Northgate -- 9505 Colerain Avenue
Oregon
Happy Valley/Portland -- 11800 SE 82nd Avenue
Texas
Houston/Memorial -- 400 Memorial City Way
College Station/Bryan -- Post Oak Mall
Utah
West Jordan -- 7453 S Plaza Center Drive
Virginia
Fairfax -- 12000 Fair Oaks Mall
Washington
Vancouver -- 8800 NE Vancouver Mall Drive
Wisconsin
Eau Claire -- 4720 Golf Road
La Crosse -- 4200 US HWY 16
Contributing: Mike Snider
Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.