Tajiri, the giraffe born to April and Oliver in April 2017, celebrated his first birthday April 15, 2018, at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. Tajirii will be moving to a facility outside of Raleigh, North Carolina, in October 2018.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – After his birth captivated millions of animal lovers throughout the world, Tajiri will soon say goodbye to the New York animal park where he was born.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, announced that Tajiri, the son of world-famous April the giraffe, will leave the park at the end of October.

Animal Adventure is partnering with the Wildlife Conservation Center of Virginia. The center will oversee the exhibit design, build out and transport of Tajiri to their new facility, the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Park, located outside of Raleigh, North Carolina.

"This move will allow Tajiri to play a vital role in the conservation and propagation initiatives that align" with the facility's mission statement, the Facebook post stated.

Tajiri will be joined by female companions, to "continue the genetic pool of healthy giraffes in management programs."

Tajiri's departure will be documented for fans, the post assures.

And live-cam lovers need not to worry.

"A Tajiri cam is in your future," the post promises.

April the Giraffe sprang to fame in February 2017, when a live cam streamed her pregnancy with Tajiri to the world.

Tajiri was born on April 15, 2017, to an audience of about about 1.2 million viewers on the live YouTube stream, and around 800,000 viewers of the park's Facebook Live video. He was named by one of the park's former giraffe keepers, Allysa Swilley, after a naming contest revealed the most voted option to be "Allysa's choice."

April the giraffe's calf sits in his pen Monday, April 17, 2017, two days after being born at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y. On Monday, May 1, 2017, the park announced the giraffe will be named Tajiri, or "Taj" for short.

Since Tajiri's birth, it was planned that he would leave the park for safety purposes.

According to a previous report, Tajiri was expected to leave the park after April raised him naturally and he weaned himself after six to 12 months.

However, the park won't be without a baby for long.

On July 25, after months of questions and speculation, it was confirmed that April is pregnant with her fifth calf. She is due in the spring of 2019.

This pregnancy also will be live-streamed.

