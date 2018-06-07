Image source: Getty Images. Last week's Brexit vote sent shockwaves across stock markets around the world, causing many individual stocks to fall drastically. That's creating bargains for savvy investors who are willing to put money to work when market sentiment turns negative. Below is a list of three high-quality healthcare stocks I think are compelling buys right now. Read on to see if you agree. Lowering the cost of healthcare Shares of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) have trailed the market since the start of the year, which makes right now a good time to consider picking up a few shares. The investment thesis for buying a few shares of this stock is pretty straightforward. Baby boomers are nearing retirement age, and this massive demographic shift is poised to drive up demand for healthcare. Because CVS Health operates the second-largest pharmacy benefits management business in the country and is the market share leader in the retail pharmacy space, it's well positioned to benefit from this tailwind. Image source: CVS Health. That's particularly true when you consider CVS Health places a huge emphasis on finding ways to save its customers money. That fact is appreciated by governments, employers, consumers, and payers, which should keep demand for its services high for years to come. So how does this company save its customers money? The company has two main strategies that it's deploying with great success. The first is to use its immense buying power to negotiate favorable prices with drug manufacturers for its pharmacy benefits management customer. In addition, CVS Health helps these customers use generic drugs whenever possible, further turbo-charging their savings. Last quarter, generics made up more than 85% of the drugs CVS dispensed, and with more drugs losing patent protection each year, this number should continue ticking higher over time. The other strategy is the continued rollout of CVS' in-store MinuteClinics, which offer patients low-cost and convenient access to basic medical services. These clinics keep patients out of the ER or their doctor's office whenever they have a minor medical issue, leading to huge cost savings for both consumers and payers. Another big benefit of these two growth avenues is that they cannot be disrupted by e-commerce players. That makes CVS Health a retail stock that's very well insulated from online competition like Amazon . In total, CVS Health has a protected business that is poised for dependable long-term growth. Add in the fact this CVS' management team is shareholder-friendly , and I think CVS Health should be a great investment from today's prices. This fast grower is on sale Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) continues to grow rapidly, but that fact hasn't benefited its investors this year. Shares have dropped more than 36% since the calendar turned to January, which badly trails the market's returns. Traders seem to be reacting harshly to a handful of recent developments. First, the company has forecast a deceleration in growth of Eylea, its best-selling drug that treats wet age-related macular degeneration. Second, its new cholesterol-busting medicine Praluent is off to a slow start since launching less than a year ago. Finally, it lost a lawsuit filed by competitor Amgen that threatens to pull Praluent off the market entirely. Image source: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. How could I possibly be bullish in the face of all of this negative news? First, Eylea's sales growth rate is slowing, but a little perspective here is warranted. In the first quarter, Eylea's growth was 44% in the U.S., and for the full year, management expects growth to land between 20% and 25%. That's down from last year's growth rate, but it's still an impressive figure for a multibillion-dollar drug. Second, Praluent is off to a slow start, but that's likely because physicians are waiting for data from its ongoing cardiovascular outcomes study. This data should be available within the next few quarters, and if it shows that Praluent reduces the risk of a heart attack or stroke, then sales will really take off. In addition, I think Amgen's efforts to remove the drug from market are unlikely to work, and a more probable outcome is that Regeneron has to pay a royalty on future sales. Finally, Regeneron's future isn't just about Eylea and Praluent. It has two other potential blockbuster drugs in its pipeline that could be on the market in less than two years. The first is sarilumab, a drug that is pending approval as a potential treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Its PDUFA date of Oct. 30 is rapidly approaching, and news of an approval is a big catalyst for investors to look forward to. The second is dupilumab, a compound that's being researched as a treatment for eczema and moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The data presented so far on this drugs looks great , and the company has announced plans to have this compound in the FDA's hands by next quarter. In total, Regeneron could have four fast-growing blockbuster drugs on its hands in the not-too-distant future. With shares now trading for about 24 times next year's earnings estimates, I think this is a great growth stock to buy. The future looks bright for this company Another fast-growing healthcare company I think deserves a closer look by investors is Glaukos Corp. (NYSE: GKOS) , a medical-device company focused on treating glaucoma. This company first hit the public markets about a year ago, and its stock hasn't moved much since. However, what we've seen so far from this company has left me impressed, and I think it could be on the verge of making a strong run from here. Glaucoma affects more than 78 million people worldwide and is the second-leading cause of blindness. To help treat this irreversible condition, Glaukos has developed a miniature bypass stent that is placed in the eye during cataract surgery. This device is called the iStent, and it helps to release intra-ocular pressure caused by the disease. Image source: DariuszSankowski via Pixabay. The iStent appears to be a big hit with both patients and providers. Last quarter, Glaukos stunned the markets when it reported a surprise profit . Revenue soared by more than 57% year over year, and the company's gross margins jumped by 500 basis points, coming in at a strong 86%. The better-than-expected results caused management to bump its full-year sales guidance range to $100 million-$102 million, which is quite a bit higher than the $92 million analysts were expecting at the time. Glaukos' iStent system looks poised for continued rapid growth because it spent the time to get payers on board. Consumers can now get reimbursement from the majority of private payers and Medicare, too, allowing the company to focus its attention on raising awareness of the device. The iStent holds big potential overseas, and the company recently set up shop in both Australia and Canada. The iStent system already has regulatory approval in both markets, and a number of other countries like Mexico, Chile, and Japan could come online once reimbursement is established. If Glaukos can continue to roll out the iStent at a blistering pace, then the company's stock could easily a strong upward move from here. Now that reimbursement is no longer a barrier, I think the company stands a good chance of doing just that, so buying a few shares today could prove to be a profitable decision. A secret billion-dollar stock opportunity

The world's biggest tech company forgot to show you something, but a few Wall Street analysts and the Fool didn't miss a beat: There's a small company that's powering their brand-new gadgets and the coming revolution in technology. And we think its stock price has nearly unlimited room to run for early, in-the-know investors! To be one of them, just click here .

Johnny C. Taylor Jr., a human-resources expert, is tackling your questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society.

The questions submitted by readers and Taylor's answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Question: I have to fill out a health risk assessment for my company. What will it be used for? – B.

Johnny C. Taylor: An employer might ask you to complete a health risk assessment for a number of reasons.

One is to help the company offer a health care plan that meets your needs and those of other employees. Health assessments can give a company a better idea of what features it might want to offer. For example, if a significant number of enrolled employees are diabetic, the company might want to make sure its plan offers nutritional counseling and glucose monitors.

Employers might also use an assessment to determine which wellness options to offer. Three-quarters of U.S. employers now offer wellness benefits, and the menus have expanded to include on-site fitness centers, classes, wellness incentives and amenities such as yoga classes.

You might even see some perks associated with your assessment. Many employers partner with other companies to offer services at discounted rates.

We all should be engaged with our own health, and assessments are a way for you to be aware of your health issues and act on them. A personalized health summary is created for you from your responses, and it can provide you with valuable information.

To be sure of your company’s intentions, don’t hesitate to bring your questions to your HR department. Information collected in a health risk assessment is kept confidential. Results are provided to employers only in an aggregate form, removing all information that identifies specific individuals. So, employers receive no individual results.

Your HR department also can talk to you about how the information you share is safeguarded.

More: Ask HR: Can I be fired for attending a protest or speaking up publicly about politics?

More: Ask HR: I have to monitor email accounts of former exec. Some are sexually offensive. What do I do?

More: Ask HR: What can you do about workplace vulgarity? And how many work hours is too many?

Q: My job offers telecommuting and even shortened workweeks of four 10-hour days, but you have to get the approval of your manager. I’m worried that my manager is not going to be open to this. How do I present my case to her to work from home once a week? – Anonymous

Taylor: More employers are offering flexible work options such as telework as part of their strategy to recruit and keep talented workers. But to be successful, a flexible work arrangement must work for both the employer and the employee.

To make a successful request to your manager, do your homework first. Make note of both the advantages and obstacles, being sensitive to your employer’s needs as well as your own. You’ll need to consider the impact on your deliverables, department, co-workers and others. Your telework arrangement should not negatively impact your productivity or that of your team or department. Ideally, it should elevate it.

It’s also important to evaluate your own work style to make sure it is compatible with telework, and that you are ready to work from home.

Knowledge of your workplace’s culture, business requirements and goals, and any attitudes that exist around telework will also help you prepare for a conversation with your manager.

Before making your pitch, put yourself in your manager’s shoes to answer these questions:

How will the company’s goals be positively or negatively impacted by my teleworking?

Will I be able to meet or exceed my job responsibilities?

How will I communicate with my manager and co-workers?

When is it important for me to be physically present to lead group meetings, serve customers, complete my work, etc.?

As your question illustrates, employees today want flexible work options. Federal legislation is currently pending in the form of the Workflex in the 21st Century Act, which would offer flexible work arrangements to millions of employees for the first time, along with guaranteed paid leave — a powerful combination that would benefit both employees and employers.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com