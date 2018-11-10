Ask the Captain: Frequently asked questions

Question: I recently flew from Honolulu to Atlanta on a 757 and the tail wind was so strong, upwards of 200 mph, that it only took 7 hours to make that distance. I used the flight tracker to see at one point we were traveling 705 mph. How fast can a passenger plane safely travel?

– submitted by reader Brent Butler, Indianapolis

Answer: There is not a limit on the ground speed an airplane can fly. The limitation is the airspeed or Mach (percentage of the speed of sound). If an airplane is enjoying a strong tail wind, there is no additional stress on the airplane due to the increase in ground speed.

Q: What is the top speed a typical jetliner without compromising the air frame? Is there such a thing as too fast for a plane (putting scheduling & ATC aside)?

– Randy, Phoenix

A: Airplanes only know their speed in relation to the air around them. If there is a 200 mph tail wind, the speed of the airplane across the ground would be over 750 mph.

All air frame speed limitations are based on airspeed not ground speed.

Q: This may be a dumb question, but how do you tell if you have a tail wind or head wind when at a high altitude in a big jet? Can you feel it in the controls or is there an indicator or weather report?

– James, Colorado Springs, Colorado

A: Modern jets have wind readout on the navigation displays. The easy way is to check the ground speed vs. the true airspeed. If the ground speed is greater then there is a tail wind, if it is lower then there is a head wind.

You do not feel any difference in control forces either way.

Q: I sometime hear the pilot provide information about tailwinds or headwinds while en route to a destination. How does the flight crew obtain this information? Is it from flight instrumentation or weather data?

– Wayne, Portland, Oregon

A: Prior to departure the pilots receive up-to-date weather information. This includes the forecast winds. Modern airliners have the capability to download weather information in real time too. Also, most modern jets display the direction and velocity of the wind on the navigation display.

Q: Can planes take off with a tailwind. Is there a maximum limit?

– Roger Rodrigues, Burr Ridge, Illinois

A: Yes, you can take off with a tail wind, however careful calculation of the takeoff performance must be done. The maximum limit is usually 10 knots.

John Cox is a retired airline captain with US Airways and runs his own aviation safety consulting company, Safety Operating Systems.

