Ask the Captain: Frequently asked questions

Question: I notice that jet engine cowlings are scalloped on the rear edge on some engines and not on others. What is the purpose of the scalloped edge?

– Dean, Layton, Utah

Answer: Newer engines have the saw tooth cowlings. They help make the engine quieter, particularly at higher power.

Q: I have noticed some tiny little fins on the sides of some jet engine cowlings. For example, the 747-8 has them on the upper, inside (toward the fuselage) surface of each engine. What are they for and why on only one side?

– Rodney, Atlanta

A: These are known as strakes. They smooth the flow of air around the nacelle and reduce drag.

Q: What is the purpose of the "fin" on the exterior portion of a jet engine? Does it have something to do with aerodynamics?

– PTrebesch, Salt Lake City

A: On some cowlings, the air flowing over causes a disturbance (vortex) that would disturb airflow over the wing, so the strake is installed to keep the airflow over the wing above the engine stable.

Q: Regarding reverse thrust, why do some mechanisms slide back while others have a clamshell design that opens outwards? Which is more effective?

– Jose Silva, Chicopee, Massachusetts

A: The older engines used a target-type reverser where the aft part of the cowling moved aft and then blocked the exhaust flow. Modern high bypass engines use blocking doors that block the fan air in the duct out the side of the cowling.

My experience is they are equally effective; it is hard to tell the difference operationally.

John Cox is a retired airline captain with US Airways and runs his own aviation safety consulting company, Safety Operating Systems.

