At least 12 people were injured after a "lava bomb" hit a tour boat near the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, according to Hawaii News Now.

The bomb (or bombs) were unleashed during an explosion, which sent rocks and debris flying into the air, at least one of which landed on the boat.

Big Island resident Ikaika Marzo told Hawaii News Now there was a “huge explosion at the ocean entry."

"Eyewitnesses report that it ripped through the tour boat roof and landed on several people – injuring both passengers and crew members," according to Hawaii News Now reporter Mileka Lincoln.

The bomb punctured the roof of the boat, leaving a large hole, Big Island fire officials said.

The boat was able to make it back to Hilo harbor, where the passengers were offloaded and the injured attended to. Of the injured passengers, three were transported to Hilo Medical Center by ambulance, according to the Honolulu Advertiser.

The newspaper said two of the three passengers were in stable condition and one woman in her 20s is in serious condition with a fractured femur.

Video taken at the scene showed the name of the tour boat company was Lava Ocean Tours.

On its website, the company said that "Lava Ocean Tours Big Island lava boat tours are an exciting way to experience the molten hot lava entering the sea. See, Hear & Feel the heat from your front row seat onboard one of our world class catamarans."

A three-hour tour costs $225 and promises a "life-changing experience."

U.S. Geological Survey volcanologist Wendy Stovall said that lava bombs occur when water interacts with lava. The water flashes to steam, which causes the lava to explode into fragments, she said.

Lava from Kilauea has been spewing for more than two months, forcing evacuations. Last month, the U.S. Geological Survey said the lava was transforming into a fast-flowing river capable of covering roughly 200 yards per hour.

In the past few days, a small "island of lava" has also popped up near Kilauea in Hawaii.

