Rolls Royce defines lavish luxury through the years
A worker cleans a Rolls Royce car on their auto stand on the eve of the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on April 24, 2018.
Kate Middleton waves as she travels in a Rolls Royce Phantom VI, accompanied by her father Michael Middleton to Westminster Abbey in London for her wedding to Britain's Prince William, on April 29, 2011.
People check out the 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom on Jan. 13, 2018 in Detroit.
Zsa Zsa Gabor sits in her Rolls-Royce Corniche convertible as she leaves court on Sep. 28, 1989 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gabor threatened to call police on a mob of reporters who surrounded the car as she awaited a jury verdict. "Don't scratch the car," she snapped at the media mob.
Elvis Presley and his Rolls Royce in October, 1960. Back home after a stint of movie making in Hollywood, Elvis proudly posed with the latest mark of his fame as the king of rock and roll - a brand new black Standard Salon Silver Cloud II Rolls Royce.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives in a custom Steelers-themed Rolls Royce for NFL football training camp at the team's training facility in Latrobe, Pa. on July 25, 2015.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, center, stands in the back of a Rolls Royce as it makes its way through the crowd lining the parade route in downtown Cleveland, celebrating the basketball team's NBA championship on June 22, 2016.
A Rolls-Royce state car is pictured at the Royal Mews in central London, on March 21, 2011. The car will be used by Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, on the day of the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Eric C. Shepherd, President, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, NA talks about the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II on April 16, 2014 in New York at the New York International Auto Show.
Tony Vincent Jr. of Beverly Hills restored this 1934 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Streamline Saloon, dubbed the "Raccoon Rolls." at the Pebble Beach Concours D'Elegance on Aug. 18, 2013.
Famed car maker Rolls Royce announced details of it's Silver Seraph model, seen in this photo made available on Feb. 27, 1998.
Guests at the Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa, in Atlantic City, N.J., look over a pinstriped Rolls Royce, autographed by former members of the New York Yankees and bearing the team's logo, displayed in the lobby of the Borgata on Oct. 22, 2003.
Visitors look at a Rolls Royce Centenary Phantom in Shanghai on Sept. 10, 2004.
A Rolls Royce 'Throne car" is seen during the Cartier 'Travel With Style' Concours on March 11, 2011 in New Delhi, India.
Leather and wood adorn the interior of a Rolls Royce Phantom on July 13, 2010 in Northbrook, Illinois.
Vintage Rolls Royce cars drive past the Houses of Parliament during a centenary parade on Feb. 6, 2011 in London. Rolls Royce is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the introduction of the 'Spirit of Ecstasy' or 'Flying Lady' icon that is found on the front of their cars.
The classic lines of a vintage Rolls Royce are seen in this rear view of a car owned by Rex Lindsey in the Greenbrier community of Limestone County, Ala., on April 4, 2008.
636688024431590087-IMG-2606.jpg
The Rolls-Royce factory in Goodwood, England.
Jane Onyanga-Omara/USA TODAY

GOODWOOD, England – In the rolling southern English countryside, close to the cathedral city of Chichester, a one-of-a-kind building looms just past an unassuming roundabout: the House of Rolls-Royce, the only place in the world where the luxury vehicles are made.

All the components of the cars are made at the factory here in Goodwood, except for the engines and frames, the firm says. There are about 1,800 employees of almost 50 different nationalities here, from the design team to the engineers and communications staff.

The luxury goods firm, now owned by BMW, makes about 4,000 vehicles a year. The Phantom, with a retail price of about $500,000 is the pinnacle of the stable, while the best-seller is the Dawn, a convertible with a folding roof. The Cullinan, the brand's SUV, launched in May as the newest addition to the fleet. The first customers will receive their vehicles early next year.

The United States is the largest export market, followed by China. Last year, about one-third of all commissions last year were for customers in North America, including Canada. The cars have a waiting time of five months to one year.

Despite Britain’s exit from the European Union in March next year and President Donald Trump's talk of tariffs on cars imported from the EU, “it is business as usual at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars,” said Rolls-Royce Motor Cars spokeswoman Emma Rickett.

Indeed, last month, the firm said there had been a 13 percent rise in global sales of its vehicles this year, compared with the same period in 2017.

“This is a very encouraging half-year result; it is a testament to our incredibly skilled and dedicated team at Goodwood, and underlines the trust and loyalty of our customers worldwide,” said CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös in a statement.

Rolls-Royce recently showcased its offerings at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which describes itself as “the world's greatest celebration of motor sport and car culture.”

Attention to detail is paramount in making the custom vehicles, and no two are exactly the same. One employee, Mark Court, draws lines on the sides of the vehicles using a self-designed brush made from squirrel hairs to get the finest possible detail. He is flown around the world to custom-paint designs including tigers and pet dogs, and has a team of apprentices.

636688027678756805-P90249066-highRes-mark-court-painting-.jpg
Mark Court paints a coachline on a Rolls-Royce Serenity Phantom.
James Lipman

The firm prides itself on its apprenticeship program. Despite being a storied brand, It has a young workforce with an average age of about 34, 80% of whom are from the local area.

They have mastered talents like sewing fiber optics into the interior roofs that replicate the look of stars and constellations at night. Leather from Alpine cattle – less likely to have damaged hides from crashing into barbed-wire fences -- is used for the trim. Bulls are preferred because the cows get stretch marks due to pregnancy. The cars are tested for durability in extreme conditions around the world, from the deserts of the United Arab Emirates to the bitter cold of the Arctic Circle. 

Customers have requested leather from crocodiles, ostriches and even stingrays. All the leather used must be legally-sourced and is never from endangered species, the company says.

At least seven coats of paint – and as many as 22 -- go on each car, the one area where the firm uses robots to do the work. Special touches can include a mother-of-pearl paint finish. Even ground diamonds have been added to the paint, which comes in more than 44,000 colors.

636688030072335236-P90249043-highRes-woodshop.jpg
An employee explains the various wood laminates being stored in the temperature controlled humidor within the wood shop at the Rolls Royce Motor Company's site in Goodwood, England on May 22, 2014.
Chris Ison

Henry Royce, a self-taught engineer, was born in 1863 near Peterborough in England, working for a railway company and tool-making firm before setting up a business making dynamos and electric cranes. He became interested in cars and had built three of his own by 1904, when he was introduced to Charles Rolls, an upper-class young man who gained an interest in engineering at Eton College, and went on to study mechanical and applied science at Cambridge University. Rolls-Royce was born.

Rolls, who was also a pioneer in aviation, died in a plane crash at age 36. He was the first Briton to die in an aircraft accident.

Rolls-Royce Aerospace, a separate company that has become a leader in jet engines, has operations at the pair’s old car factory in Derby, northern England.

Rolls-Royce has only built its cars outside Britain once -- a factory in Springfield, Missouri, that the firm built in 1921. There, it manufactured the Ghost and the Phantom. The factory was closed in 1931 amid the Great Depression and all the vehicles have since been manufactured in Great Britain.

