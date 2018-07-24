Attorney General Jeff Sessions

A chant of "lock her up" interrupted a Tuesday speech by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who laughed and repeated the phrase during his talk to attendees of a high school leadership summit in Washington.

The chant was a rallying cry during Donald Trump's events while he was on the 2016 presidential campaign trail. Trump supporters would routinely call for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, his opponent, to be imprisoned for her handling of emails via a private server.

Sessions stopped during his speech to acknowledge the chant.

"I heard that a long time on the last campaign," he told the crowd attending the summit organized by Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit.

He focused much of his talk on his concern with what he called "arbitrary and capricious restrictions on free speech" on college campuses.

"Freedom of thought and speech on the American campus are under attack today," he said.

