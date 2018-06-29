This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Devin Kelley, the suspect in the shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2017. A short time after the shooting, Kelley was found dead in his vehicle.

Texas Department of Public Safety via AP

SAN ANTONIO – The autopsy report for the gunman in the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting in November revealed that while he was shot multiple times, he ultimately died after turning the gun on himself by firing a single fatal shot to the head.

The 11-page report from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, released Thursday, showed Devin Patrick Kelley, was shot in the back and thigh, but the gunshot would that killed him was a self-inflicted wound above his right ear.

Twenty-five people, plus an unborn child, were killed in the Nov. 5 shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. It was the deadliest mass shooting at a church in American history.

Investigators said the church shooting appeared to stem from a domestic dispute Kelley was having with his mother-in-law, a member of the congregation who wasn’t there that day.

“People of that church, they’re friends of mine. They’re family. And every time I heard a shot, I knew that that probably represented a life,” said Stephen Willeford in November.

Willeford was one of the two men who saw Kelley walk out of the church after the shooting and proceeded to chase him in a vehicle, firing at him during the 11-mile chase.

“I was scared to death,” he said. “We exchanged gunfire, and I know I hit him. I don’t know where I hit him.”

According to reports from officials, after Kelley was shot, he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and then took his own life while still in the truck.

The toxicology report also revealed that Kelley had traces of a tranquilizer, cannabis, and other prescription drugs typically used to treat anxiety in his system.

Earlier this month, a family which lost nine members in the shooting sued the federal government for "institutional failures and the negligent or wrongful acts" that allowed the gunman to purchase weapons.

Joe and Claryce Holcombe, whose son and eight other family members died, filed suit June 7 saying the Air Force should have flagged Kelley's history of domestic violence. That would have prevented his gun purchases, the suit said.

Kelley had been discharged from the Air Force for assaulting his wife and child, and served 12 months' confinement after a 2012 court-martial.

Contributing: John C Moritz, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times; Associated Press. Follow Roxie Bustamante on Twitter: @RoxieBTV

