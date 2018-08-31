A composite image of auroras on Saturn’s north pole region, made in 2017. In contrast to the auroras on Earth the auroras on Saturn are only visible in the ultraviolet and therefore astronomers have to rely on space telescopes like the Hubble to study them.

ESA/Hubble, NASA, A. Simon (GSFC) and the OPAL Team, J. DePasquale (STScI), L. Lamy (Observatoire de Paris)

Yes, other planets other than Earth also have auroras, and the Hubble Space Telescope has captured some amazing images of auroras on Saturn.

The images are composites of observations made of the planet in late 2017 and early 2018.

Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune all have auroras, according to the American Geophysical Union.

Because the atmosphere of each of those four outer planets are dominated by hydrogen, Saturn’s auroras can only be seen in ultraviolet wavelengths – a part of the electromagnetic spectrum that can only be studied from space, the AGU said in a release.

Therefore, astronomers have to rely on space telescopes like the Hubble to study them.

Auroras are created when high-energy particles enter a planet’s atmosphere near its magnetic poles and collide with atoms of gas, NASA said. Auroras on Saturn are influenced by both the solar wind and the rapid rotation of the planet, which lasts only about 11 hours.

NASA said these are the most comprehensive pictures ever taken of Saturn’s northern aurora.

The image, observed with ultraviolet light, shows the auroras surrounding Saturn’s north pole region.

ESA/Hubble, NASA & L. Lamy (Observatoire de Paris)

