Azamara Club Cruises will offer South Africa voyages in 2020 — a first for the line.

The upscale cruise operator has unveiled plans for four, 10-night sailings out of Cape Town, South Africa in January and February of 2020 that include stops at the South African ports of Port Elizabeth, Richards Bay, Durban and East London.

Fares for the trips start at $3,099 per person for a windowless inside cabin. Ocean-view cabins start at $3,599. The voyages will take place on Azamara's 690-passenger Azamara Quest.

The new sailings, notably, can be combined with five-night, pre-and post-cruise safaris to create an extended exploration of Africa. There are two safari itineraries available, both organized by leading safari company Micato. One features a visit to South Africa's famed Kruger National Park and the Western Cape area of South Africa near Cape Town. The other features travel to neighboring Botswana and Zimbabwe with a visit to Victoria Falls.

The cruise portion of the itinerary includes a two-night stay in Cape Town.

In advance of the four South Africa-focused sailings, Azamara Quest will operate a 24-night voyage from Mumbai, India to Cape Town that includes several stops in South Africa as well as calls in Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique. Kicking off on Dec. 28, 2019, it'll be Azamara's first-ever trip to the African continent.

After the four South Africa-focused sailings, Azamara Quest will operate a 26-night voyage from Cape Town to Dubai that also features multiple South Africa stops as well as a visit to Madagascar.

Azamara is one of a growing number of lines touting extended sailings along the South Africa coast. More than half a dozen other cruise operators including Crystal, Cunard, Seabourn and Oceania also have scheduled extended South Africa voyages over the coming two years.

The new South Africa itinerary at Azamara comes as the line is in the midst of a long-awaited expansion. Azamara is expanding capacity by 50% this year with the addition of a third vessel.

